Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Continental    CON   DE0005439004

CONTINENTAL (CON)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/15 05:35:02 pm
241.1 EUR   -1.23%
01:29a GERMANY'S CONTI : sources
01:28a Germany's Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up - so..
01/15 GERMAN CARMAKER : Vda
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Germany's Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2018 | 01:29am CET

Germany's Continental AG (>> Continental) has hired JP Morgan (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company) to advise on a possible break-up, sources told Reuters, as the auto parts maker repositions for a market focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.

Germany's Continental AG (>> Continental) has hired JP Morgan (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company) to advise on a possible break-up, sources told Reuters, as the auto parts maker repositions for a market focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.

The U.S. investment bank has been mandated by the Hanover-based component and tyre maker to work on strategic options, including a separation of its current businesses, three people familiar with the discussions said.

Continental and JP Morgan both declined to comment on the bank's role.

"We are drawing on external expertise but are still pretty much at the start of the process," Continental Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said in an interview at the Detroit auto show.

Continental said last week that it was in talks about a possible structural overhaul, confirming media reports, and pledged to flesh out its plans within six months.

With the auto industry wrapped up in a strategic transition to zero-emission and autonomous cars, carmakers and suppliers are adjusting their businesses and spinning off operations to focus more effectively on new technologies.

Daimler (>> Daimler) has said it may split into separate legal entities, which could allow for a partial listing to raise funds to invest in future mobility technologies and services.

Parts makers such as Delphi (>> Delphi Technologies PLC) and Autoliv (>> Autoliv Inc.) have spun off divisions or announced plans to do so, cheered by investors who see combustion-engine cars as a sunset industry.

Continental has said software and electronics are the biggest growth drivers for the group, which also makes fuel-injection and transmission-control systems. It plans to boost sales to more than 50 billion euros ($61 billion) by 2020.

In the interview, Degenhart said structural change may be needed to deliver on Continental's goal of exceeding global auto production growth by 4-5 percentage points.

"We can't expect that structures that were successful and appropriate over the past 10 years will also be the right ones in 10 years from now," he said.

No specific plan has yet been drawn up, a person familiar with the matter said last week. Investment banks have presented ideas including a spin-off of the tyre operations, but Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer has ruled out a spin-off of combustion engine assets.

Continental said a year ago it was reviewing the strategy for its Powertrain division after earnings at the business, whose products include transmission control units and fuel pumps, failed to meet expectations.

But it has also pledged to keep developing new products and systems for combustion-engine vehicles until at least 2025, when it expects demand for electric cars to accelerate on the back of continuing reductions in battery prices.

($1 = 0.8151 euros)

(Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer in Detroit; Editing by Laurence Frost and Leslie Adler)

By Arno Schuetze and Pamela Barbaglia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONTINENTAL
01:29a GERMANY'S CONTINENTAL HIRES JP MORGA : sources
01:28a Germany's Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up - sources
01/15 GERMAN CARMAKERS EYE FURTHER U.S. MA : Vda
01/15 GERMAN CARMAKERS EYE FURTHER U.S. MA : Vda
01/15 Continental -Leading Automotive, Tele-com and ITS Companies Unveil First Anno..
01/15 CONTINENTAL : Electronics Plants Again Receive '5S Best in Class' Certification ..
01/15 Continental, Ericsson, Nissan, NTT DOCOMO, OKI and Qualcomm Technologies join..
01/15 CONTINENTAL : Tire beginning training center construction
01/11 CONTINENTAL : German car suppliers could lose thousands of jobs over hard Brexit..
01/11 CONTINENTAL AG : Just in Case: Continental Uses Safety Do-main Control Unit as F..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/05 CONTINENTAL AG : The Future You Didn't Know About
01/04 Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Inst (OIGYX) December Summary
01/02 Valeo Stuck In A Construction Zone, But An Attractive Highway Awaits
2017 Global Asset Allocation Thoughts And Top Stock Picks For 2018
2017 Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Inst (OIGYX) November Summary
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 43 908 M
EBIT 2017 4 710 M
Net income 2017 3 116 M
Debt 2017 3 009 M
Yield 2017 1,90%
P/E ratio 2017 15,69
P/E ratio 2018 14,01
EV / Sales 2017 1,18x
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
Capitalization 48 821 M
Chart CONTINENTAL
Duration : Period :
Continental Technical Analysis Chart | CON | DE0005439004 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CONTINENTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 243 €
Spread / Average Target -0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elmar Degenhart Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schäfer Head-Finance, Controlling, Compliance, Law & IT
Karsten Michels Head-Systems & Technology
Michael Iglhaut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONTINENTAL8.46%59 558
DENSO CORP2.21%50 317
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE9.52%24 473
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%22 768
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.4.47%20 765
VALEO4.74%19 067
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.