Control4 Corp : Free Research Report as Control4 Delivered Record Annual Revenues and Earnings

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Control4's revenues were $68.3 million compared to $57.4 million in Q4 2016, representing a y-o-y growth of 19%, including approximately $4.3 million of Triad product sales, which the Company acquired on February 27, 2017. Control4's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates by $1.15 million.

During Q4 2017, Control4's revenues from the sale of controllers increased 6% on a y-o-y basis. On a unit basis, the Company shipped 30,083 controllers during the reported quarter compared to 29,332 shipped in the year ago same period.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, Control4's total revenues advanced 17% to $244.7 million from $208.8 million, including $12.6 million from the sale of Triad Speaker products.

Control4's net income was $6.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $4.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $11.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the reported quarter versus $7.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. Control4's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.34 per share.

For FY17, Control4's net income was $16.0 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $13.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $32.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $20.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

Control4's unrestricted cash and net investments increased to $86.0 million as of December 31, 2017, compared to $71.7 million as of September 30, 2017, and $61.9 million as of December 31, 2016. This increase reflects free cash flow generation of $11.1 million and $5.7 million received from stock options exercised during the reported quarter.

On February 06, 2018, Control4's Board of Directors approved the expansion of its share buy-back program, enabling the repurchase of up to $20 million in its stock from time to time in the open market during the Company's open trading windows between now and the end of May 2019.

Outlook

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, which is the seasonally the lowest quarter each year, Control4 expects revenues to be between $56.5 million and $58.5 million. The Company is estimating non-GAAP net income to be between $3.5 million and $4.5 million, or $0.12 and $0.16 per diluted share, for the upcoming quarter.

For the full fiscal year 2018, Control4 is projecting revenues to be between $270 million and $274 million. The Company is estimating non-GAAP net income to be in the range of $33.5 million and $35.5 million, or between $1.19 and $1.26 per diluted share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Control4's stock slightly fell 0.59%, ending the trading session at $25.31.

Volume traded for the day: 281.12 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month ? up 0.44%; and past twelve-month period ? up 70.67%

After yesterday's close, Control4's market cap was at $646.90 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.78.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Diversified Electronics industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

