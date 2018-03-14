Control4 : Created its PCNA Training Program to Help Ensure Home Networks Are Always Reliable

Control4 Corporation
(NASDAQ: CTRL), a leading global provider of smart home solutions,
announces that its Pakedge Certified Network Administrator (PCNA)
training program has surpassed 1,000 registrants. More than a year ago,
Control4 identified a major problem within the industry: a broad deficit
of network installation and configuration skills. Control4 found more
than 30 percent of dealer support problems were related solely to a
network issue – and not to hardware deficiencies. After working with
their global Control4® and Pakedge® dealer base,
the revelation was clear -- most dealers got into this industry through
AV and control systems, and they were intimidated by the concept of the
home network.
Control4’s solution was to launch its PCNA curriculum. Designed to teach
installers the skills and knowledge needed to – as the first course puts
it – “help make networks that don’t suck.” The six-part curriculum
combines interactive coursework, online instructional office hours, and
a proctored online certification exam to ensure networking competency
specifically designed to give custom installers the tools, knowledge,
and hands-on skills needed to design, implement, and manage the network
needs of today’s connected home.
The PCNA certification program has been very well received by
integrators. Andy Bell, Managing Director of Trusted Technology in the
United Kingdom says, "When we heard about PCNA at the CEDIA Expo we knew
it was a great opportunity to ensure our engineers remain amongst the
best in the industry.” He continues, “Our tagline is ‘Experience
Amazing.’ Training and certification prove we have the skills, and our
clients can be confident that, by choosing us to be their smart home
provider, they will ‘Experience Amazing’.”
PCNA training is not just for those installers who lack experience.
Having a team that operates from the same standardized knowledge base
can help efficiency by minimizing discrepancy. This is why Bell decided
that each of their technicians—no matter their experience level—needed
to become Pakedge Certified Network Administrators.
Bell adds, “Getting back into binary code was really useful as this
isn’t something a lot of our guys have done since they were at college
and it really helps you understand the basics of a network. The buzz
around the office whilst our guys were going through the PCNA course was
infectious – Engineers love learning and to be honest calls into our
service team have dramatically reduced.”
Traditionally, most technicians have gained experience through trial and
error. This lack of best-practice knowledge, more than defective or
failed equipment, has been the root cause of network failure, ultimately
compromising the very foundation of smart home connectivity.
The engaging and entertaining curriculum was designed to help
technicians design, install, configure, and manage networks that simply
work. Since the coursework includes Pakedge hardware -- RK-1 router,
SX-8P managed POE switch, WK-1 wireless access point, P2/P2E Power
Distribution Unit, and the necessary Cat-6 cabling – the tech will have
built a small network using the equipment within the first ten minutes
of the first course. The six classes are divided into: “Essentials -
Build Your First Network,” “Switches,” “Routers,” “Wireless Access
Points,” “Remote Monitoring and Management,” and “Network Design.” The
PCNA curriculum is designed to teach networking skills and fundamentals
that are applicable across various brands of hardware, but the course is
specifically geared toward the custom AV and home automation channel.
The new training program launched in the fall of 2017 at the CEDIA Expo
in San Diego and has since won two awards in the custom electronic
installation industry; the TechHome Mark of Excellence for Best
Education Program from the Consumer Technology Association and the Top
New Technology Award for Business Operations Programs from Integrated
Systems Europe.
