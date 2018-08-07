Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Volaris : Reports July 2018 Traffic Results; 10% Passenger Growth and 89% Load Factor

08/07/2018 | 04:22am CEST

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reports July 2018 and year-to-date preliminary traffic results.

During July 2018 Volaris increased total capacity, as measured in Available Seat Miles (ASMs), by 9.2% year over year. Total demand, as measured in Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMs), in July 2018 increased 7.5% year over year, reaching 1.7 billion. Volaris transported a total of 1.7 million passengers during the month, an increase of 10.0% year over year. Network load factor for July was 88.8%, a decrease of 1.3 percentage points year over year.

During July 2018, Volaris announced 11 domestic routes, from its focus cities Tijuana, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Bajio. Additionally, Volaris announced three international routes, two from Bajio to Sacramento and San Jose, California and one from Guadalajara to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Volaris´ Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commented: "During the month of July, the revenue environment continued with the positive signals from the second quarter and year over year revenue improvement trends. In addition, we continue with our diversification efforts to enhance our domestic and international network, with the announcement of 14 new routes." 

The following table summarizes Volaris traffic results for the month and year-to-date.


July
2018

July
2017

Variance

 July

YTD 2018

 July

 YTD 2017

Variance

RPMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)






Domestic

1,158

1,035

11.9%

7,154

6,348

12.7%

International

501

508

(1.4)%

2,996

2,951

1.5%

Total

1,659

1,543

7.5%

10,150

9,299

9.2%

ASMs (in millions, scheduled & charter)






Domestic

1,271

1,130

12.5%

8,205

7,269

12.9%

International

599

582

2.9%

3,780

3,629

4.1%

Total

1,870

1,712

9.2%

11,985

10,898

10.0%

Load Factor (in %, scheduled)






Domestic

91.1%

91.6%

   (0.5) pp

87.2%

87.3%

(0.1) pp

International

83.7%

87.1%

 (3.4) pp

79.3%

81.3%

(2.0) pp

Total

88.8%

90.1%

  (1.3) pp

84.7%

85.3%

(0.6) pp

Passengers (in thousands, scheduled & charter)






Domestic

1,347

1,189

13.2%

8,351

7,529

10.9%

International

347

350

(0.7)%

2,096

2,038

2.8%

Total

1,694

1,539

10.0%

10,447

9,567

9.2%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:
*("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 172 and its fleet from four to 72 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 338 daily flight segments on routes that connect 39 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for nine consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

Investor Relations contact: Andrés Pliego & Andrea González/ Investor Relations / [email protected] / +52 55 5261 6444
Media contact: Gabriela Fernández / [email protected] / +52 55 5246 0100

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-reports-july-2018-traffic-results-10-passenger-growth-and-89-load-factor-300692837.html

SOURCE Volaris


© PRNewswire 2018
