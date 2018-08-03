Log in
CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV (VOLAR A)
Controladora Vuela Avcn CV : Volaris begins sales of codeshare flights with Frontier, expands its offer to over 100 destinations

08/03/2018
  • The airline opens its portfolio of destinations in the United States for all its customers in Mexico

Mexico City, August 2, 2018 - Volaris (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost Mexican airline operating in Mexico, the United States and Central America begins codeshare operations with the US ultra low cost carrier Frontier. Customers can purchase tickets for codeshare flights through www.volaris.com

'We are extremely proud of this new achievement for Volaris. Now more Customers in Mexico can visit destinations in the United States that we did not cover before,' said Enrique Beltranena, general director and CEO of Volaris.

As announced earlier this year, both ultra-low cost airlines reached an agreement whereby Volaris Customers can enjoy new destinations in the United States, and Frontier Customers will have the opportunity to explore Mexico, its culture, gastronomy and landscapes.

'Our code-sharing sales start marks a milestone in the history of our operation. Our Customers and those of Frontier can purchase their tickets with the shared promise of maintaining the lowest rates, the best Customer Service and the highest standards of safety and quality,' said Beltranena.

Flight tickets can also be purchased at the mobile application of the airline, Call Centers in Mexico: 01-800-122-8000 and in the United States: 1-866-988-3527, and through authorized agencies.

Twitter: @viajaVolaris

Facebook: viajavolaris

Mobile App: http://cms.volaris.com/en/about-volaris/mobile-app/

About Volaris:

* ('Volaris' or the 'Company') (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low cost airline, with point-to-point service that operates in Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base rates to stimulate the market, offering quality customer service and a vast choice of products. Since it began operating in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 173, and its fleet from four to 72 airplanes. Volaris offers more than 339 daily flight segments on routes connecting cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America, with one of the most modern aircraft fleets in the Americas. Volaris focuses on passengers who visit friends and family (VFR), business travelers worried about the cost of the trip and people who make pleasure trips in Mexico and to selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the Socially Responsible Company (ESR) award for nine consecutive years. For more information visit: www.volaris.com

Disclaimer

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 01:30:03 UTC
