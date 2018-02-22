Volaris Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results: 8% Net Income Margin and Cash Flow Generation
0
02/22/2018 | 12:31am CET
Volaris* (NYSE:VLRS and BMV:VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving
Mexico, the United States and Central America, today announced its
financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017.
The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is
presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards
(IFRS).
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Highlights
Total operating revenues were Ps.6,626 million and Ps.24,845 million
for the fourth quarter and full year, an increase of 2.4% and 5.7%
year over year, respectively.
Non-ticket revenues were Ps.1,884 million and Ps. 7,054 million for
the fourth quarter and full year, an increase of 17.4% and 23.3% year
over year, respectively. Non-ticket revenues per passenger for the
fourth quarter and full year were Ps.446 and Ps.429, increasing 10.2%
and 12.6% year over year, respectively. Non-ticket revenues represent
28.4% of the total operating revenues for the fourth quarter.
Total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) were Ps.135.4
cents and Ps.131.7 for the fourth quarter and full year, a decrease of
6.0% and 6.4% year over year, respectively.
Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) were Ps.133.0 cents
and Ps.131.6 cents for the fourth quarter and full year, a decrease of
0.4% and increase of 5.8% year over year, respectively; with an
average economic fuel cost per gallon were Ps.37.0 and Ps.34.5 for the
fourth quarter and full year, an increase of 6.9% and 18.1% year over
year, respectively.
Operating expenses excluding fuel, per available seat mile (CASM ex
fuel) were Ps.92.7 cents and Ps.93.2 cents for the fourth quarter and
full year, a decrease of 1.0% and increase of 3.5% year over year,
respectively.
Operating income was Ps.118 million and Ps.19 million for the fourth
quarter and full year, a decrease of 75.1% and 99.3% year over year,
respectively. Operating margin for the fourth quarter and full year
was 1.8% and 0.1%, a decrease in margin of 5.5 percentage points and
11.6 percentage points year over year, respectively.
Net income was Ps.555 million (Ps.0.55 per share / US$0.28 per ADS)
and a net loss of Ps.595 million (Ps.(0.59) per share / US$(0.30) per
ADS) for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, with a net
margin of 8.4% and (2.4%) for the fourth quarter and full year,
respectively.
Net increase in cash flow provided by operating activities were
Ps.1,116 million and Ps.986 million for the fourth quarter and full
year, respectively. Year over year the cash and cash equivalents for
the fourth quarter and full year increase Ps.1,578 million and
decrease Ps.120 million, respectively; despite the net foreign
exchange differences represent an increase of Ps.448 million and
decrease of Ps.244 million for the fourth quarter and full year,
respectively. As of December 31, 2017, unrestricted cash and cash
equivalents were Ps.6,951 million.
Volaris´ CEO Enrique Beltranena commented: “During 2017, Volaris faced a
challenging year with factors ranging from the macroeconomic environment
to softer demand environment. We continue prudently managing capacity
and executing our ULCC model to stimulate market demand. We are
absolutely committed to continue driving unit costs down which enables
us to offer the most competitive fares in the market”.
Stable macroeconomics and domestic consumer demand: The macroeconomic
indicators in Mexico during full year are stable, with same store sales1
increasing 4.5% year over year; remittances2 increasing in
fourth quarter and full year 8.2% and 6.6% year over year,
respectively; and the Mexican General Economic Activity Indicator3
(IGAE) increasing 0.9% and 1.7% year over year in October and November
of 2017, respectively.
Air traffic volume increase: The Mexican DGAC reported overall
passenger volume growth for Mexican carriers of 6.7% year over year
for the fourth quarter; domestic overall passenger volume increased
4.8%, while international overall passenger volume increased 13.3%.
Exchange rate volatility: The Mexican peso appreciated 4.5% year over
year against the U.S. dollar, from an average exchange rate of
Ps.19.83 pesos per US dollar in the fourth quarter 2016 to Ps.18.93
pesos per U.S. dollar during the fourth quarter 2017.
Higher fuel prices: The average economic fuel cost per gallon
increased 6.9% and 18.1% year over year to Ps.37.0 per gallon (US$1.9)
and Ps.34.5 per gallon (US$1.7) in the fourth quarter and full year,
respectively.
Strengthened ULCC Model with Further Non-Ticket Revenue Growth
Passenger traffic stimulation: Volaris booked 4.2 million
passengers in the fourth quarter 2017 and 16.4 million passengers in
full year 2017, up 6.5% and 9.5% year over year. Volaris traffic
(measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) increased 7.1%
and 11.1% for the same period, respectively. System load factor during
the quarter and full year decreased 1.5 percentage points and 1.4
percentage points to 82.6% and 84.4% year over year, respectively.
Non-ticket revenue growth: Non-ticket revenues for the fourth
quarter and full year 2017 increased 17.4% and 23.3% year over year,
respectively. Non-ticket revenues per passenger for the fourth quarter
of 2017 and full year increased 10.2% and 12.6% year over year,
respectively. Non-ticket revenue generation continues to grow with
improved revenues from first checked bag fees for international
flights, and better uptakes of ancillary combos. Non-ticket revenues
represent 28.4% of the total operating revenues for the quarter.
Competitive market environment pressured yields partially offset by
non-ticket revenue: For the fourth quarter and full year, yield
decreased 9.0% and 10.0% year over year, respectively. For the fourth
quarter and full year, TRASM decreased 6.0% and 6.4% year over year,
respectively. During the fourth quarter and full year, the total
capacity, in terms of ASMs, increased 9.0% and 12.9% year over year,
respectively.
New routes: In the fourth quarter 2017, Volaris began
operations in four new domestic routes ( Huatulco, Oaxaca to
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon; Cozumel, Quintana Roo to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon;
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to Mexicali Baja California and Morelia,
Michoacan to Mexicali, Baja California) and nine new international
routes (Chicago O’Hare to Huatulco, Oaxaca; Chicago O’Hare to
Zihuatanejo, Guerrero; Los Angeles, California to Puerto Vallarta,
Jalisco; Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala to Tijuana, Baja California;
San Salvador, El Salvador to Tijuana, Baja California; Fresno,
California to Morelia Michoacan; San Jose, California to Morelia
Michoacan; San Jose, California to Zacatecas, Zacatecas and Los
Angeles, California to Acapulco, Guerrero).
Cost Control and Discipline, Despite Fuel Price Pressure
CASM and CASM ex fuel for the fourth quarter were Ps. 133.0 (US$6.7
cents) and Ps.92.7 cents (US$4.7 cents), respectively. These
represented decreases of 0.4% and 1.0%, respectively; mainly driven by
tightening cost controls and average exchange rate appreciation of
4.5%. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Mexican peso also
depreciated 8.4% with respect to the end of previous quarter, leading
to a net exchange rate gain of Ps.784 million as result of our U.S.
dollar net monetary asset position.
Youngest and Most Fuel-efficient Fleet in Mexico
During the fourth quarter 2017, the Company incorporated four A320NEO
to its fleet. As of December 31, 2017, Volaris’ fleet was composed of
71 aircraft (12 A319s, 49 A320s and 10 A321s), with an average age of
4.6 years, the youngest fleet among Mexican carriers and one of the
youngest fleet in the Americas. At the end of the fourth quarter 2017,
Volaris’ fleet had an average of 180 seats, 65% of which were in
sharklet-equipped aircraft.
Solid Balance Sheet and Good Liquidity
As of December 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were Ps.6,951
million, representing 28% of last twelve months operating revenues.
Volaris registered negative net debt (or a positive net cash position)
of Ps.3,468 million and total equity of Ps.10,163 million.
Active in Fuel Risk Management
Volaris’ fuel risk management program provided protection from fuel
prices increases, with 59% of its fourth quarter fuel consumption
hedged, at an average strike price of US$1.40 per gallon, and
resulting in a positive net settlement of Ps.102.9 million for the
quarter. This hedged portion, combined with the 41% unhedged
consumption, resulted in a blended average economic fuel cost of
US$1.87 per gallon.
Codeshare Agreement with Frontier
On January 16, 2018, Volaris and Frontier Airlines (Frontier) signed
the first codeshare agreement in history between two ultra-low-cost
airlines. Volaris customers will gain access to new cities in the U.S.
beyond our current destinations, and Frontier customers will gain
first-time access to new destinations in Mexico. Volaris currently
serves 24 destinations in the U.S. and 40 in Mexico, of which 21
coincide with Frontier destinations in both countries. With this
codeshare, Volaris and Frontier will offer customers the ability to
purchase the lowest fares across an extensive and well-served network.
Investors are urged to carefully read the Company's periodic reports
filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for
additional information regarding the Company.
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or
the “Company”) (NYSE:VLRS and BMV:VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier,
with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and
Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market,
providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning
operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to
more than 173 and its fleet from four to 71 aircraft. Volaris offers
more than 323 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in
Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America with the
youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting
friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure
travelers in Mexico and to select destinations in the United States and
Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate
Responsibility for eight consecutive years. For more information, please
visit: www.volaris.com
Forward-looking Statements:
Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements
within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, which represent the Company's expectations or beliefs
concerning future events. When used in this release, the words
"expects," "estimates," "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes,"
"forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "may," "will," "should," "seeks,"
"targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe the
Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in
the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements
include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's
intentions and expectations regarding the delivery schedule of aircraft
on order, announced new service routes and customer savings programs.
All forward-looking statements in this release are based upon
information available to the Company on the date of this release. The
Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to a
number of factors that could cause the Company's actual results to
differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the
competitive environment in the airline industry; the Company's ability
to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs; the impact of worldwide
economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability
to generate non-ticket revenues; and government regulation. Additional
information concerning these and other factors is contained in the
Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and
Subsidiaries Financial and Operating Indicators
Unaudited (In Mexican pesos, except otherwise
indicated)
Three months ended December 31, 2017 (US
Dollars)*
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Three months ended December 31, 2016
Varianc (%)
Total operating revenues (millions)
336
6,626
6,469
2.4%
Total operating expenses (millions)
330
6,508
5,995
8.5%
Operating income (millions)
6
118
473
(75.1%)
Operating margin
1.8%
1.8%
7.3%
(5.5) pp
Depreciation and amortization
7
131
142
(7.8%)
Aircraft and engine rent expense
82
1,612
1,592
1.3%
Net income (millions)
28
555
973
(42.9%)
Net income margin
8.4%
8.4%
15.0%
(6.6) pp
Earnings per share:
Basic (pesos)
0.03
0.55
0.96
(42.9%)
Diluted (pesos)
0.03
0.55
0.96
(42.9%)
Earnings per ADS:
Basic (pesos)
0.28
5.49
9.62
(42.9%)
Diluted (pesos)
0.28
5.49
9.62
(42.9%)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
-
1,011,876,677
1,011,876,677
0.0%
Diluted
-
1,011,876,677
1,011,876,677
0.0%
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)
-
4,895
4,490
9.0%
Domestic
-
3,361
3,083
9.0%
International
-
1,533
1,407
9.0%
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)
-
4,042
3,773
7.1%
Domestic
-
2,889
2,634
9.7%
International
-
1,153
1,139
1.2%
Load factor (2)
-
82.6%
84.1%
(1.5) pp
Domestic
-
85.9%
85.5%
0.4 pp
International
-
75.2%
81.0%
(5.8) pp
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1)
6.9
135.4
144.1
(6.0%)
Passenger revenue per ASM (RASM) (cents) (1)
4.9
96.9
108.3
(10.6%)
Passenger revenue per RPM (Yield) (cents) (1)
5.9
117.3
128.9
(9.0%)
Average fare (2)
57
1,123
1,228
(8.5%)
Non-ticket revenue per passenger (1)
22.6
446
404
10.2%
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1)
6.7
133.0
133.5
(0.4%)
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (1)
-
6.7
6.5
4.3%
CASM ex fuel (cents) (1)
4.7
92.7
93.6
(1.0%)
CASM ex fuel (US cents) (1)
-
4.7
4.5
3.7%
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
-
4,226
3,967
6.5%
Departures (1)
-
27,878
26,650
4.6%
Block hours (1)
-
76,079
71,305
6.7%
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
-
53.3
51.9
2.8%
Average economic fuel cost per gallon
1.87
37.0
34.6
6.9%
Aircraft at end of period
-
71
69
2.9%
Average aircraft utilization (block hours)
-
12.8
12.6
1.8%
Average exchange rate
-
18.93
19.83
(4.5%)
End of period exchange rate
-
19.74
20.66
(4.5%)
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period
exchange rate for convenience purposes only
(1) Includes schedule + charter
(2) Includes schedule
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and
Subsidiaries Financial and Operating Indicators
Unaudited (In Mexican pesos, except otherwise
indicated)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2017 (US
Dollars)*
Twelve months ended December 31, 2017
Twelve months ended December 31, 2016
Variance (%)
Total operating revenues (millions)
1,259
24,845
23,512
5.7%
Total operating expenses (millions)
1,258
24,827
20,773
19.5%
Operating income (millions)
1
19
2,740
(99.3%)
Operating margin
0.1%
0.1%
11.7%
(11.6) pp
Depreciation and amortization
28
549
537
2.3%
Aircraft and engine rent expense
308
6,073
5,590
8.6%
Net (loss) income (millions)
(30)
(595)
3,519
NA
Net (loss) income margin
(2.4%)
(2.4%)
15.0%
(17.4) pp
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic (pesos)
(0.03)
(0.59)
3.48
NA
Diluted (pesos)
(0.03)
(0.59)
3.48
NA
(Loss) earnings per ADS:
Basic (pesos)
(0.30)
(5.88)
34.78
NA
Diluted (pesos)
(0.30)
(5.88)
34.78
NA
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
-
1,011,876,677
1,011,876,677
0.0%
Diluted
-
1,011,876,677
1,011,876,677
0.0%
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)
-
18,861
16,704
12.9%
Domestic
-
12,740
11,595
9.9%
International
-
6,121
5,109
19.8%
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)
-
15,917
14,326
11.1%
Domestic
-
11,054
10,008
10.5%
International
-
4,863
4,318
12.6%
Load factor (2)
-
84.4%
85.8%
(1.4) pp
Domestic
-
86.8%
86.3%
0.5 pp
International
-
79.4%
84.5%
(5.1) pp
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1)
6.7
131.7
140.8
(6.4%)
Passenger revenue per ASM (RASM) (cents) (1)
4.8
94.3
106.5
(11.4%)
Passenger revenue per RPM (Yield) (cents) (1)
5.7
111.8
124.2
(10.0%)
Average fare (2)
55
1,086
1,189
(8.6%)
Non-ticket revenue per passenger (1)
21.8
429
381
12.6%
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1)
6.7
131.6
124.4
5.8%
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (1)
-
6.7
6.0
10.8%
CASM ex fuel (cents) (1)
4.7
93.2
90.0
3.5%
CASM ex fuel (US cents) (1)
-
4.7
4.4
8.4%
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
-
16,427
15,005
9.5%
Departures (1)
-
108,060
101,811
6.1%
Block hours (1)
-
293,642
271,204
8.3%
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
-
210.5
196.7
7.0%
Average economic fuel cost per gallon
1.75
34.5
29.2
18.1%
Aircraft at end of period
-
71
69
2.9%
Average aircraft utilization (block hours)
-
12.6
12.8
(1.8%)
Average exchange rate
-
18.93
18.66
1.5%
End of period exchange rate
-
19.74
20.66
(4.5%)
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period
exchange rate for convenience purposes only.
(1) Includes schedule + charter
(2) Includes schedule
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and
Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Operations
Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos)
Three months ended December 31, 2017 (US
Dollars)*
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Three months ended December 31, 2016
Variance (%)
Operating revenues:
Passenger
240
4,742
4,864
(2.5%)
Non-ticket
95
1,884
1,604
17.4%
336
6,626
6,469
2.4%
Other operating income
(4)
(78)
(127)
(38.5%)
Fuel
100
1,972
1,794
9.9%
Aircraft and engine rent expense
82
1,612
1,592
1.3%
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
50
981
866
13.3%
Salaries and benefits
36
715
672
6.5%
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
24
479
437
9.6%
Maintenance expenses
20
396
340
16.4%
Other operating expenses
15
300
280
7.2%
Depreciation and amortization
7
131
142
(7.8%)
Operating expenses
330
6,508
5,995
8.5%
Operating income
6
118
473
(75.1%)
Finance income
2
33
22
52.5%
Finance cost
(1)
(24)
(11)
>100%
Exchange gain, net
40
784
855
(8.3%)
Comprehensive financing result
40
793
866
(8.4%)
Income before income tax
46
911
1,339
(32.0%)
Income tax expense
(18)
(356)
(366)
(2.8%)
Net income
28
555
973
(42.9%)
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period
exchange rate for convenience purposes only.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and
Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Operations
Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2017 (US
Dollars)*
Twelve months ended December 31, 2017
Twelve months ended December 31, 2016
Variance (%)
Operating revenues:
Passenger
901
17,791
17,790
0.0%
Non-ticket
357
7,054
5,722
23.3%
1,259
24,845
23,512
5.7%
Other operating income
(5)
(97)
(497)
(80.5%)
Fuel
368
7,256
5,741
26.4%
Aircraft and engine rent expense
308
6,073
5,590
8.6%
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
203
4,010
3,272
22.6%
Salaries and benefits
143
2,824
2,420
16.7%
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
86
1,692
1,413
19.7%
Maintenance expenses
73
1,433
1,344
6.6%
Other operating expenses
55
1,088
952
14.3%
Depreciation and amortization
28
549
537
2.3%
Operating expenses
1,258
24,827
20,773
19.5%
Operating income
1
19
2,740
(99.3%)
Finance income
5
106
103
3.1%
Finance cost
(4)
(86)
(35)
>100%
Exchange (loss) gain, net
(40)
(794)
2,170
NA
Comprehensive financing result
(39)
(774)
2,237
NA
(Loss) income before income tax
(38)
(756)
4,977
NA
Income tax benefit (expense)
8
161
(1,457)
NA
Net (loss) income
(30)
(595)
3,519
NA
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period
exchange rate for convenience purposes only
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and
Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
December 31, 2017 Unaudited (US
Dollars)*
December 31, 2017 Unaudited
December 31, 2016
Audited
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
352
6,951
7,071
Accounts receivable
73
1,449
963
Inventories
15
295
244
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
39
768
1,563
Financial instruments
25
497
544
Guarantee deposits
69
1,353
1,167
Total current assets
573
11,313
11,551
Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net
222
4,376
2,525
Intangible assets, net
10
190
114
Financial instruments
-
-
324
Deferred income taxes
28
562
559
Guarantee deposits
309
6,098
6,560
Other assets
6
126
148
Total non-current assets
575
11,353
10,231
Total assets
1,149
22,666
21,782
Liabilities
Unearned transportation revenue
110
2,162
2,154
Accounts payable
57
1,118
927
Accrued liabilities
104
2,051
1,785
Other taxes and fees payable
63
1,245
1,476
Income taxes payable
6
111
196
Financial instruments
-
-
14
Financial debt
122
2,404
1,051
Other liabilities
14
281
284
Total short-term liabilities
475
9,372
7,888
Financial debt
55
1,079
943
Accrued liabilities
10
200
170
Other liabilities
11
217
137
Employee benefits
1
19
13
Deferred income taxes
82
1,616
1,837
Total long-term liabilities
159
3,131
3,100
Total liabilities
634
12,503
10,988
Equity
Capital stock
151
2,974
2,974
Treasury shares
(4)
(85)
(83)
Contributions for future capital increases
-
-
-
Legal reserve
15
291
38
Additional paid-in capital
91
1,805
1,801
Retained earnings
257
5,080
5,928
Accumulated other comprehensive losses
5
99
137
Total equity
515
10,163
10,794
Total liabilities and equity
1,149
22,666
21,782
Total shares outstanding fully diluted
1,011,876,677
1,011,876,677
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period
exchange rate for convenience purposes only
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and
Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash
Flow Data Summary
Unaudited
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Three months ended December 31, 2017
Three months ended December 31, 2016
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
(US Dollars)*
Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
57
1,116
(522)
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(43)
(852)
(526)
Net cash flow provided by financing activities
44
865
785
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
57
1,130
(263)
Net foreign exchange differences
23
448
341
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
272
5,373
6,993
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
352
6,951
7,071
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period
exchange rate for convenience purposes only
Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2017 (US
Dollars)*
Twelve months ended December 31, 2017
Twelve months ended December 31, 2016
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
50
986
979
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(115)
(2,260)
(28)
Net cash flow provided by financing activities
71
1,398
11
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
6
124
962
Net foreign exchange differences
(12)
(244)
952
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
358
7,071
5,157
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
352
6,951
7,071
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period
exchange rate for convenience purposes only
1 Source: Asociación Nacional de Tiendas de Autoservicio y
Departamentales, A. C. (ANTAD) 2 Source: Banco de
México (BANXICO) 3 Source: Instituto Nacional de
Estadística y Geografía (INEGI)