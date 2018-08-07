Log in
CONVERGYS CORP (CVG)

CONVERGYS CORP (CVG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 09:43:38 pm
24.675 USD   +0.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

CONVERGYS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Convergys Corporation

0
08/07/2018 | 09:05pm CEST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Convergys Corporation (“Convergys”) (NYSE: CVG) to SYNNEX Corporation (“SYNNEX”) (NYSE: SNX). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Convergys will receive only $13.25 in cash and 0.1193 shares of SYNNEX for each share of Convergys that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cvg/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 645 M
EBIT 2018 219 M
Net income 2018 133 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,72%
P/E ratio 2018 18,29
P/E ratio 2019 15,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 2 251 M
Chart CONVERGYS CORP
Duration : Period :
Convergys Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONVERGYS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,8 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea J. Ayers President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jeffrey H. Fox Non-Executive Chairman
Andre S. Valentine Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. Gibbs Independent Director
Thomas L. Monahan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONVERGYS CORP3.91%2 251
VERISK ANALYTICS19.35%18 935
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%14 342
OTSUKA CORPORATION-59.25%6 091
CONDUENT INC16.15%3 951
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD--.--%3 756
