CONVIVIALITY PLC    CVR   GB00BC7H5F74

CONVIVIALITY PLC (CVR)
Conviviality : Boss of Conviviality steps down after tax bill debacle

03/19/2018 | 02:23pm CET

LONDON (Reuters) - British drinks wholesaler Conviviality, which last week revealed it had neglected to allow for a 30 million pounds tax bill in its cash flow forecast, said on Monday its chief executive was stepping down.

The firm, Britain's largest franchised off-licence and convenience chain, said Diana Hunter would step down from the board with immediate effect but remain with the company "for a period of time" to help with a transition that will see non-executive chairman David Adams become executive chairman.

Hunter had been CEO since 2013.

Conviviality, whose franchisees operate more than 700 stores trading under the Bargain Booze and Wine Rack brands, has also warned on profit and cancelled its interim dividend.

It said on Friday it was considering raising new equity. Its shares remain suspended.

"The company is continuing to engage with stakeholders...and will provide a further update in due course," it said.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Sarah Young)

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 1 683 M
EBIT 2018 52,2 M
Net income 2018 12,5 M
Debt 2018 153 M
Yield 2018 9,54%
P/E ratio 2018 13,32
P/E ratio 2019 7,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 185 M
Chart CONVIVIALITY PLC
Duration : Period :
Conviviality PLC Technical Analysis Chart | CVR | GB00BC7H5F74 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CONVIVIALITY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,48  GBP
Spread / Average Target 244%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Diana Hunter Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Alexander Robertson Adams Chairman
Mark Moran Chief Financial Officer
Ian Martin Woodfine Jones Non-Executive Director
Martin David Newman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONVIVIALITY PLC-74.94%259
WAL-MART STORES-11.38%264 156
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-2.49%27 639
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD5.64%16 132
CARREFOUR-6.07%16 084
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD15.98%13 060
