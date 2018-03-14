Log in
CONZZETA AG (CON)

CONZZETA AG (CON)
Conzzeta: Schmid Rhyner acquires ISAtec GmbH

03/14/2018 | 07:05am CET


EQS Group-Media / 14.03.2018 / 07:00

Acquisition in the Specialty Chemicals segment
Schmid Rhyner acquires ISAtec GmbH, Wohlenschwil, Switzerland

Zurich, March 14, 2018. - Conzzeta has reported signing an agreement for the complete acquisition of ISAtec GmbH, a company based in Wohlenschwil, Switzerland. The transaction is planned to be concluded in the coming weeks. ISAtec is an expert in the development and production of silver and gold coatings.

Schmid Rhyner, which belongs to the Conzzeta Group, is a global leader specializing in print finishing. To date, ISAtec GmbH has produced metallic coatings of the WESSCO POLAR brand for Schmid Rhyner. These products offer users innovative options for designing high-quality packaging and differentiating their products from the competition on the international market. By acquiring ISAtec GmbH, Schmid Rhyner is safeguarding the technology. Production will be transferred from Wohlenschwil to Schmid Rhyner's site in Adliswil.

Jakob Rohner, CEO of Schmid Rhyner and member of the Executive Committee at Conzzeta, commented: "Together with ISAtec, we are bolstering our innovative strength and flexibility. We are combining our range of coatings even more effectively and will be able to respond to new requirements more quickly. Our customers will also benefit from more efficient production."

Inquiries and more information:
Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone +41 44 468 24 49
[email protected]

About Conzzeta
Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss group of companies. It represents innovation and reliability with a long-term perspective. Conzzeta strives for leading positions in its target markets, above-average growth and long-term value creation. Over 4,700 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide are dedicated to offering customers innovative solutions in Sheet Metal Processing, Sporting Goods, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings and Glass Processing. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ONDNNBMKSI
Document title: Acquisition ISAtec

Issuer: Conzzeta
Key word(s): Enterprise

End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Conzzeta
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 468 24 49
Fax: +41 44 468 24 53
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.conzzeta.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of News EQS Group Media

663843  14.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663843&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
