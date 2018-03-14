Conzzeta: Schmid Rhyner acquires ISAtec GmbH



Acquisition in the Specialty Chemicals segment

Schmid Rhyner acquires ISAtec GmbH, Wohlenschwil, Switzerland

Zurich, March 14, 2018. - Conzzeta has reported signing an agreement for the complete acquisition of ISAtec GmbH, a company based in Wohlenschwil, Switzerland. The transaction is planned to be concluded in the coming weeks. ISAtec is an expert in the development and production of silver and gold coatings.

Schmid Rhyner, which belongs to the Conzzeta Group, is a global leader specializing in print finishing. To date, ISAtec GmbH has produced metallic coatings of the WESSCO POLAR brand for Schmid Rhyner. These products offer users innovative options for designing high-quality packaging and differentiating their products from the competition on the international market. By acquiring ISAtec GmbH, Schmid Rhyner is safeguarding the technology. Production will be transferred from Wohlenschwil to Schmid Rhyner's site in Adliswil.

Jakob Rohner, CEO of Schmid Rhyner and member of the Executive Committee at Conzzeta, commented: "Together with ISAtec, we are bolstering our innovative strength and flexibility. We are combining our range of coatings even more effectively and will be able to respond to new requirements more quickly. Our customers will also benefit from more efficient production."