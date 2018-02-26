Sole gas project update: pipeline shore crossing installed 26 February 2018

ASX Announcement / Media Release

Sole gas project update: pipeline shore crossing installed

Cooper Energy (ASX: COE) advises installation of the horizontally directional drilled (HDD) shore crossing of the gas pipeline from the Orbost Gas Processing Plant for the development of the Sole gas field was completed by the HDD contractor on Saturday 24 February.

As advised in the December quarter report the pipeline shore crossing was rescheduled due to unexpected ground conditions, which had prevented completion of previous attempts and required modifications to the work plan. The umbilical shore crossing was completed in December 2017.

The shore crossing element of the project will be completed in the next few weeks after final survey, testing and stabilisation on the seabed.

