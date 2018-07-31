Cooper Standard : Reports Second Quarter Results

NOVI, Mich., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the second quarter 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights

Sales increased 2.1 percent to $928.3 million

Net income of $41.9 million or $2.28 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $107.9 million or 11.6 percent of sales

Adjusted net income of $50.3 million or $2.74 per diluted share

Net new business awards totaled $144 million for the quarter

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company generated net income of $41.9 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of $107.9 million on sales of $928.3 million. These results compare to net income of $40.5 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of $113.8 million on sales of $909.1 million in the second quarter of 2017. The Company's adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin") for the second quarter of 2018 was 11.6 percent compared to 12.5 percent in the second quarter of 2017.

"Our team continued to perform well despite challenging market conditions in the quarter," stated Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO of Cooper Standard. "We are on pace for a record year of new business awards and our focus on driving cost efficiencies generated nearly $22 million in savings within our core business. In addition, we announced two strategic acquisitions that will expand our product offerings and further diversify the markets we serve. We expect improved performance in the second half of the year as the volume and mix of vehicle production returns to planned levels, especially in North America."

The Company's second quarter net income, excluding restructuring and other special items ("adjusted net income"), totaled $50.3 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, compared to $49.0 million, or $2.60 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2017. The change in adjusted net income was driven primarily by improvements in operating efficiency and lower selling, general administrative and engineering ("SGA&E") expense, partially offset by unfavorable volume and mix, customer price reductions and higher material costs. The improvement in adjusted net income per share was driven by the increase in adjusted net income and lower average diluted shares outstanding, which is primarily due to the Company's repurchase of 698,088 shares between June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

For the first six months of 2018, the Company reported net income of $98.7 million, or $5.36 per diluted share on sales of $1.90 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of the year was $230.5 million. By comparison, the Company reported net income of $82.2 million, or $4.34 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of $224.8 million on sales of $1.81 billion in the first six months of 2017. The Company's adjusted EBITDA margin for the first six months of 2018 was 12.2 percent compared to 12.4 percent in the first six months of 2017.

Adjusted net income for the first six months of 2018 was $114.1 million or $6.19 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted net income of $104.9 million or $5.54 per diluted share in the first six months of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. Definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Notable Developments

During the second quarter, Cooper Standard launched 51 new customer programs and was awarded $144 million in annual net new business. New contract awards for the Company's recent product innovations, including both new and replacement business, totaled $49 million in the quarter. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company received its first production order for FortrexTM sealing products in China. Cooper Standard's expanding portfolio of commercialized innovation products includes: MagAlloy™; ArmorHose™; ArmorHose™ TPV; Gen III Posi-Lock; TP Microdense; and Fortrex™.

Cooper Standard continues to pursue a strategy of profitable growth through organic activities as well as strategic acquisitions. During the second quarter, the Company agreed to acquire a majority ownership stake in the automotive business of LS Mtron of South Korea. This acquisition will expand Cooper Standard's product and technology portfolio to include brake jounce lines and charged air cooling components. In addition, the LS Mtron acquisition will improve the Company's positioning with key Korean automotive customers and expand its competitive position in China and South America. Final closing of this acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approval.

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, Cooper Standard announced an agreement to acquire Lauren Manufacturing and Lauren Plastics from Lauren International. Upon closing, these acquisitions will significantly expand the Company's Industrial and Specialty Group (ISG), consistent with a strategy to further diversify Company sales and profits outside of the automotive industry.

Consolidated Results

Second quarter 2018 sales increased by $19.1 million or 2.1 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to $29.0 million of favorable foreign exchange, primarily in Europe and Asia, and improved volume and mix, primarily in Europe. These were partially offset by customer price reductions.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA decreased by $5.9 million or 5.2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017. The year-over-year change was primarily attributable to unfavorable volume and mix, customer price reductions, higher net material costs and general inflation, partially offset by net operational efficiencies of $21.8 million, lower SGA&E and compensation expense, and favorable foreign exchange.

The Company has adopted a new accounting standard related to Compensation - Retirement Benefits (ASU 2017-07) that reclassifies the presentation of the components of net periodic benefit costs in the statements of net income. As a result, prior period data have been recast.

Segment Results

North America

The Company's North America segment reported sales of $477.6 million in the second quarter, a decrease of 0.8 percent compared to $481.6 million in sales reported in the second quarter 2017. The year-over-year change was primarily attributable to customer price reductions.

North America segment profit was $59.7 million, or 12.5 percent of sales, in the second quarter. This compared to segment profit of $64.5 million or 13.4 percent of sales in the second quarter 2017. The year-over-year change in segment profit was driven primarily by customer price reductions, general inflation, unfavorable volume and mix, and higher net material costs, partially offset by net operational efficiencies and lower SGA&E expense.

Europe

The Company's Europe segment reported sales of $279.1 million in the second quarter, an increase of 7.2 percent compared to sales of $260.4 million in the second quarter 2017. The year-over-year improvement was primarily attributable to favorable foreign exchange and favorable volume and mix, net of customer price reductions.

The Europe segment reported a loss of $5.4 million in the second quarter compared to segment loss of $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2017. The year-over-year change was primarily attributable to net customer price adjustments and higher net material costs, partially offset by net operating efficiencies, restructuring savings and lower SGA&E expense.

Asia Pacific

The Company's Asia Pacific segment reported sales of $148.0 million in the second quarter, an increase of 5.1 percent compared to sales of $140.8 million in the second quarter 2017. The year-over-year increase was largely attributable to favorable foreign exchange and incremental sales from acquisitions, partially offset by unfavorable volume and mix, and customer price reductions.

The Asia Pacific segment reported segment profit of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter 2017. The year-over-year change was primarily attributable to unfavorable volume and mix and customer price reductions, partially offset by net favorable material costs and net operational efficiencies.

South America

The Company's South America segment reported sales of $23.5 million in the second quarter, a decrease of 10.3 percent compared to sales of $26.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. The decline was primarily attributable to unfavorable foreign exchange.

The South America segment reported a loss of $3.4 million in the second quarter, compared to a segment loss of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

At June 30, 2018, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling $440.2 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter 2018 was $108.9 million and free cash flow for the quarter (defined as net cash used/provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures) was $70.0 million.

In addition to cash and cash equivalents, the Company had $200.5 million available under its amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL") for total liquidity of $640.7 million at June 30, 2018.

Total debt at June 30, 2018 was $757.2 million. Net debt (defined as total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) was $317.0 million. Cooper Standard's net leverage ratio (defined as net debt divided by trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA) at June 30, 2018 was 0.7 times.

During the second quarter the Company used $43.5 million of cash to repurchase shares of its common stock through an accelerated share repurchase program as well as open market transactions. In June 2018, the Company's board of directors approved a new common stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase, in aggregate, up to $150.0 million of its outstanding common stock.

Outlook

Based on the results achieved in the first half and the industry and economic outlook, including commodity price expectations, for the rest of the year, the Company has refined its guidance for the full year 2018 as summarized below:



Previous Guidance

(5/1/2018) Current Guidance Sales $3.55 - $3.60 billion $3.60 - $3.70 billion Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 12.7% - 13.3% 12.7% - 13.0% Capital Expenditures as a percent of sales 5.5% - 5.9% 5.7% - 5.9% Cash Restructuring $25 - $35 million $35 - $40 million Effective Tax Rate 20% - 24% 18% - 22%

1Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA margin range to projected net income margin range because full-year net income will include special items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end. Due to this uncertainty, we cannot reconcile projected adjusted EBITDA margin range to a comparable US GAAP net income margin range without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Cooper Standard management will host a conference call and webcast on August 1, 2018 at 9 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2018 results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. A link to the live webcast of the call (listen only) and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's Investor Relations website at www.ir.cooperstandard.com/events.cfm .

To participate by phone, callers in the United States and Canada should dial toll-free 800-949-4315 (international callers dial 678-825-8315) and provide the conference ID 95008498 or ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard conference call. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. Callers should dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

Individuals unable to participate during the live call may visit the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website ( www.ir.cooperstandard.com ) for a replay of the webcast.

Financial statements and related notes follow:

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Sales $ 928,262



$ 909,145



$ 1,895,653



$ 1,811,196

Cost of products sold 776,897



736,957



1,573,408



1,469,006

Gross profit 151,365



172,188



322,245



342,190

Selling, administration & engineering expenses 76,339



85,515



156,779



172,569

Amortization of intangibles 3,399



3,536



6,805



7,131

Impairment charges —



—



—



4,270

Restructuring charges 10,013



8,323



17,138



18,311

Operating profit 61,614



74,814



141,523



139,909

Interest expense, net of interest income (9,973)



(10,293)



(19,773)



(21,532)

Equity in earnings of affiliates 1,248



1,400



2,935



3,075

Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt —



(1,020)



(770)



(1,020)

Other expense, net (557)



(2,721)



(2,276)



(3,858)

Income before income taxes 52,332



62,180



121,639



116,574

Income tax expense 9,130



20,530



21,021



32,420

Net income 43,202



41,650



100,618



84,154

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,325)



(1,194)



(1,949)



(1,992)

Net income attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $ 41,877



$ 40,456



$ 98,669



$ 82,162

















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 18,000,579



17,863,203



17,996,058



17,803,430

Diluted 18,371,775



18,865,967



18,419,952



18,919,591

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 2.33



$ 2.26



$ 5.48



$ 4.61

Diluted $ 2.28



$ 2.14



$ 5.36



$ 4.34



COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands)



June 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 440,233



$ 515,952

Accounts receivable, net 507,189



494,049

Tooling receivable 120,746



112,561

Inventories 184,916



170,196

Prepaid expenses 36,949



33,205

Other current assets 98,511



100,778

Total current assets 1,388,544



1,426,741

Property, plant and equipment, net 966,313



952,178

Goodwill 170,720



171,852

Intangible assets, net 61,195



69,091

Other assets 113,511



105,786

Total assets $ 2,700,283



$ 2,725,648









Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Debt payable within one year $ 34,243



$ 34,921

Accounts payable 524,981



523,296

Payroll liabilities 121,379



123,090

Accrued liabilities 100,658



145,650

Total current liabilities 781,261



826,957

Long-term debt 723,002



723,325

Pension benefits 170,418



180,173

Postretirement benefits other than pensions 60,810



61,921

Other liabilities 76,673



78,183

Total liabilities 1,812,164



1,870,559

7% Cumulative participating convertible preferred stock —



—

Equity:





Common stock 18



18

Additional paid-in capital 500,683



512,815

Retained earnings 583,522



511,367

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (226,523)



(197,631)

Total Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. equity 857,700



826,569

Noncontrolling interests 30,419



28,520

Total equity 888,119



855,089

Total liabilities and equity $ 2,700,283



$ 2,725,648



COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands)









Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017 Operating Activities:





Net income $ 100,618



$ 84,154

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation 66,367



57,914

Amortization of intangibles 6,805



7,131

Impairment charges —



4,270

Share-based compensation expense 10,342



11,694

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of dividends related to earnings 1,573



2,307

Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt 770



1,020

Other 2,449



9,829

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (90,613)



(113,618)

Net cash provided by operating activities 98,311



64,701

Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (106,699)



(98,149)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (6,195)



—

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets and other (139)



348

Net cash used in investing activities (113,033)



(97,801)

Financing activities:





Principal payments on long-term debt (2,062)



(11,297)

Increase in short-term debt, net 224



541

Purchase of noncontrolling interests (2,450)



—

Repurchase of common stock (43,525)



(7,514)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants —



707

Taxes withheld and paid on employees' share based payment awards (11,279)



(11,671)

Other (327)



(792)

Net cash used in financing activities (59,419)



(30,026)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (865)



(16,257)

Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (75,006)



(79,383)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 518,461



482,979

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 443,455



$ 403,596









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheet:

Balance as of

June 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 440,233



$ 515,952

Restricted cash included in other current assets 86



88

Restricted cash included in other assets 3,136



2,421

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash

flows $ 443,455



$ 518,461



Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net debt and free cash flow are measures not recognized under U.S. GAAP and which exclude certain non-cash and special items that may obscure trends and operating performance not indicative of the Company's core financial activities. Management considers EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net debt and free cash flow to be key indicators of the Company's operating performance and believes that these and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company's performance. In addition, similar measures are utilized in the calculation of the financial covenants and ratios contained in the Company's financing arrangements and management uses these measures for developing internal budgets and forecasting purposes. EBITDA is defined as net income adjusted to reflect income tax expense, interest expense net of interest income, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to reflect certain items that management does not consider to be reflective of the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by sales. Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted to reflect certain items that management does not consider to be reflective of the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted shares, respectively, outstanding during the period. Net debt is defined as total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures and is useful to both management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to service and repay its debt.

When analyzing the Company's operating performance, investors should use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net debt and free cash flow as supplements to, and not as alternatives for, net income, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and not as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net debt and free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. Other companies may report EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net debt and free cash flow differently and therefore the Company's results may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. In addition, in evaluating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, it should be noted that in the future the Company may incur expenses similar to or in excess of the adjustments in the below presentation. This presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by special items. Reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and free cash flow follow.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands)

The following table provides reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from net income:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $ 41,877



$ 40,456



$ 98,669



$ 82,162

Income tax expense 9,130



20,530



21,021



32,420

Interest expense, net of interest income 9,973



10,293



19,773



21,532

Depreciation and amortization 36,914



33,188



73,173



65,045

EBITDA $ 97,894



$ 104,467



$ 212,636



$ 201,159

Restructuring charges 10,013



8,323



17,138



18,311

Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt (1) —



1,020



770



1,020

Impairment charges (2) —



—



—



4,270

Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,907



$ 113,810



$ 230,544



$ 224,760

















Sales $ 928,262



$ 909,145



$ 1,895,653



$ 1,811,196

Net income margin 4.5 %

4.4 %

5.2 %

4.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.6 %

12.5 %

12.2 %

12.4 %





(1) Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt related to the amendment of the Term Loan Facility. (2) Non-cash impairment charges related to fixed assets.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table provides reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and the respective earnings per share amounts:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $ 41,877



$ 40,456



$ 98,669



$ 82,162

Restructuring charges 10,013



8,323



17,138



18,311

Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt (1) —



1,020



770



1,020

Impairment charges (2) —



—



—



4,270

Tax impact of adjusting items (3) (1,595)



(780)



(2,496)



(875)

Adjusted net income $ 50,295



$ 49,019



$ 114,081



$ 104,888

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 18,000,579



17,863,203



17,996,058



17,803,430

Diluted 18,371,775



18,865,967



18,419,952



18,919,591

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 2.33



$ 2.26



$ 5.48



$ 4.61

Diluted $ 2.28



$ 2.14



$ 5.36



$ 4.34

















Adjusted earnings per share:













Basic $ 2.79



$ 2.74



$ 6.34



$ 5.89

Diluted $ 2.74



$ 2.60



$ 6.19



$ 5.54







(1) Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt related to the amendment of the Term Loan Facility. (2) Non-cash impairment charges related to fixed assets. (3) Represents the elimination of the income tax impact of the above adjustments by calculating the income tax impact of these adjusting items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges were incurred.

Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands)

The following table defines free cash flow:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 108,867



$ 61,012



$ 98,311



$ 64,701

Capital expenditures (38,841)



(39,879)



(106,699)



(98,149)

Free cash flow $ 70,026



$ 21,133



$ (8,388)



$ (33,448)



