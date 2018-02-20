Log in
COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO (CTB)
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Host Earnings Call

02/20/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3124

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2 850 M
EBIT 2017 281 M
Net income 2017 170 M
Finance 2017 103 M
Yield 2017 1,18%
P/E ratio 2017 11,02
P/E ratio 2018 9,96
EV / Sales 2017 0,60x
EV / Sales 2018 0,54x
Capitalization 1 825 M
