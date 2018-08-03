Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cooper Tire & Rubber Co    CTB

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO (CTB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company : to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference August 9

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today announced that President & Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Aug. 9 at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

The conference will be webcast live at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/auto18/sessions/23286-cooper-tire-rubber-company/webcast and can also be accessed through Cooper’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.coopertire.com/Events-and-Presentations. The audio portion of the webcast will be archived within 24 hours following the presentation.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO
03:31pCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY : to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference August ..
BU
08/02COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY : Declares 186th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/01COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO : half-yearly earnings release
07/27FRIDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Packaging & Containers, Auto Parts
AQ
07/23COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results ..
BU
07/18COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : U.S. tariffs may raise cost of insurance, parts, drive up..
RE
07/16COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Findlay Plant Employee Takes to Capitol Hill as part of U..
AQ
07/13COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Findlay Plant Employee Takes to Capitol Hill as part of U..
PU
07/13COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Launches New Starfire Solarus AS
AQ
07/12COOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Launches New Starfire Solarus AS™
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Cooper Tire & Rubber declares $0.105 dividend 
07/30CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS A : 05 pm (07/30/2018) 
06/08S&P indexes swap firms due to shifting market caps; FSB to SmallCap 600 
05/29Cooper Tire & Rubber shows off new SUV/truck tire line 
05/14Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 828 M
EBIT 2018 176 M
Net income 2018 88,3 M
Finance 2018 39,0 M
Yield 2018 1,52%
P/E ratio 2018 15,53
P/E ratio 2019 9,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 1 418 M
Chart COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO
Duration : Period :
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,5 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley E. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas P. Capo Non-Executive Chairman
Phil Kortokrax Senior VP-Global Operations & Procurement
Ginger M. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles G. Yurkovich SVP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO-21.64%1 418
PIRELLI & CO.-0.72%8 523
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.--.--%5 011
HANKOOK TIRE CO LTD--.--%4 961
MRF LIMITED8.18%4 913
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED2.92%3 348
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.