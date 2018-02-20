Log in
COPART, INC. (CPRT)
Copart, Inc. : to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

02/20/2018

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 prior to the market opening on Monday, February 26, 2018.

On Monday, February 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://stream.conferenceamerica.com/copart022618. A replay of the call will be available through April 27, 2018 by calling 877-919-4059. Use confirmation code 77546245.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and also sells vehicles sourced from individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 10 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com) and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 704 M
EBIT 2018 593 M
Net income 2018 378 M
Debt 2018 182 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,63
P/E ratio 2019 25,15
EV / Sales 2018 6,42x
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
Capitalization 10 749 M
Chart COPART, INC.
Duration : Period :
Copart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | CPRT | US2172041061 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COPART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,3 $
Spread / Average Target -2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. Jayson Adair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent W. Mitz President & Director
Willis J. Johnson Executive Chairman
Sean Eldridge Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey Liaw Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COPART, INC.3.96%10 580
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC0.28%6 851
CARVANA CO14.33%2 775
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC-20.27%1 830
IDOM INC-10.56%683
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.1.01%322
