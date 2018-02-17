Log in
COPPERBANK RESOURCES CORP (CBK)
CopperBank Resources Corp., Portfolio of Well-Established Copper Projects, CEO Clip Video

02/17/2018 | 12:55am CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2018) - Executive Chairman and CEO of CopperBank Resources Corp., Gianni Kovacevic shares the companies plans to enhance the share position of their shareholders.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
http://www.b-tv.com/copperbank-resources-ceo-clip/

CopperBank Resources Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Feb. 19 - Mar. 4, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

CopperBank Resources Corp. (CSE: CBK):

CopperBank was created by a group of well respected investors, geologists and engineers to consolidate world-class copper properties and offer a unique "pounds in the ground" copper investment vehicle. Our strategy is to accretively advance our portfolio while managing the core business like owner operators and vehemently protecting our value offering on a per share basis. Due to our low overhead model and established suite of projects, CopperBank has one of the lowest G&A operating budgets of any publicly listed company in Canada.

www.copperbankcorp.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada.  These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com.  They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV — Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 [email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
J. Gianni Kovacevic Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Mario Ricci Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kenneth D. Cunningham Independent Director
Gavin C. Dirom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COPPERBANK RESOURCES CORP4.76%0
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP7.57%39 455
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 074
CHINA MOLYBDENUM LUOYANG CO LTD0.00%21 681
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-2.01%13 998
BOLIDEN2.92%9 990
