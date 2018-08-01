Coral Products : Brokers Note August 1st 2018

House View Brokers Note: Building Momentum

Coral Products PLC (AIM)

The actions taken to improve the situation at Haydock have resulted in a significant turnaround. Additionally, the strategic move into recycling seems to be well-timed although our PBT forecast for the April 2019 year-end does not take this into account.

◼ In the half year to October 2017, the group reported a small loss of £7k on sales up 10.8% to £11.9m. The loss was attributed to the continuing poor performance of the Haydock facility. A comprehensive review, instigated by the new CEO Mick Wood, highlighted £425,000 of non-recurring losses. The interim dividend was suspended.

◼ The Trading update released today reported that the group has made an operating profit in each of the last four months to April 2018 with the result that it will meet the revised expectations of break-even for the current year.

◼ After some extensive investigation, Coral has invested in a plastic recycling plant at the Haydock facility. This service will take used plastics back from customers to recycle, helping reduce land fill and reducing both internal waste and raw material costs. The pricing strategy is yet to be decided and further details should be announced in due course.

◼ The statement indicates that the improved second half has continued into the current year ending April 2019 with strong sales reported for May and June. The current year will benefit from the Haydock cost reductions, the investments made last year and new business.

◼ The integration of plant and machinery from ICM into Coral has been successfully completed. Since the acquisition in March 2017, over 30 new automotive products have been introduced and new orders from Renault and Vauxhall for van door handles are being delivered.

◼ The strategic focus remains on value-added innovative products, particularly in the food container, automotive, telecommunications and rail industry markets. Since the interims, directors have been buying shares, paying up to 10.5p. Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the Year to April 2019 is expected to improve significantly to £1.8m on turnover of £28m. We anticipate a restoration of the 0.7p dividend, which will be twice covered by earnings. The shares have obvious attractions.

(LSE: CRU) Trading Update

Price

Market Cap.

1st August 2018

Next results Y/E April '18

10p

£8.26m

Aug'

Shares in issue

Net Cash /(Debt)

NAV

Next event finals to Apr.

Last reported interims Oct

82,614,865

(£2.6m)

£13.5m

RNS Aug. '18

RNS Jan. '18

Financials

(£000's)

Y/E April 2017A 2018E 2019E Revenue 21.43 24.00 28.00 EBITDA 1.91 1.2 2.4 PBT 0.86 B/E 1.8 EPS (p) 1.0 1.5 Dividend (p) 0.7 0.7 P/E (x) 6.7 Yield % 7.0

Company Description

Coral's key manufacturing process is plastic injection moulding, blow moulding and extrusion profiles. www.coralproducts.com

Contact Details:

David Lawman, Corporate Broking Jon Levinson, Corporate Broking 020 7776 6550

Disclosure Checklist

Company

Code

Disclosure

Coral Products PLC Company Code Disclosure

CRU.L

1,2,3,6,10

Source: Daniel Stewart

1. Within the past twelve months Daniel Stewart & Co plc and/or its affiliates has managed or co-managed an offering for this Company, for which it received fees or the promise of fees.

2. Daniel Stewart & Co plc and/or its affiliates act as corporate broker, nominated advisor or financial advisor to this Company.

3. Daniel Stewart & Co plc and/or its affiliates regularly hold/may hold in future trading positions (which may include options) in this Company.

4. Daniel Stewart & Co plc and/or its affiliates holds more than 5% of the securities of this Company.

5. The Company holds more than 5% of the securities of Daniel Stewart & Co plc and/or its affiliates.

6. Daniel Stewart & Co plc and/or its affiliates may currently be providing, expects to provide within the next three months or may have provided within the previous twelve months, investment banking services to this Company, which have given rise to payment or the promise of payment.

7. The author and/or an individual responsible for production of this report has direct ownership of stock in this Company.

8. The author and/or an individual responsible for production of this report received or purchased shares in the issuer prior to a public offering of shares.

9. Daniel Stewart and Company is party to an agreement with this company for the publication of research on it.

10. This research note has been disclosed to the Company, with resulting amendments, prior to its dissemination.

11. An officer of Daniel Stewart & Co and/or its affiliates is an officer of the Company.

The Daniel Stewart recommendation structure is based on relative upside/downside to target price. The target price is set on a rolling 12 month view. Upside or downside of 10% or more is categorised as Buy or Sell respectively, and less than 10% a Hold. Our Distribution of Recommendation statistics table can be viewed athttp://www.danielstewart.co.uk/Footers/Legal__Regulatory/default.aspx

We aim to cover company's results or major events, but we do not guarantee to do so and coverage may cease at any time.

Although reasonable care has been taken by Daniel Stewart & Co plc to ensure the facts stated and opinions given and projections made in this document are fair and accurate, Daniel Stewart & Co plc has not independently verified all the information given in this document.

The contents of this document have been prepared by, and are the sole responsibility of and have been issued by Daniel Stewart & Company Plc for the purpose of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and is intended only for investors who are professional clients and eligible counterparties as defined by the FCA, and may not be distributed to retail clients as defined by FCA. In the event that any such person should come into possession of this document, it is recommended that they should seek independent advice from a suitably qualified professional advisor before taking any decisions in relation to the investments detailed herein. The investments mentioned in this document may not be suitable for all recipients or be appropriate for their personal circumstances. The information in this document is believed to be correct but cannot be guaranteed. Opinions constitute our judgement as of this date and are subject to change without warning. The views expressed in this report accurately reflect the personal views of the author as at the date of the report. The author did not receive compensation or other payments in connection with the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. This document is not intended as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Daniel Stewart & Company, its officers and employees may have positions in the securities mentioned herein. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance and the value of investments may fall as well as rise and the income from them may fluctuate and is not guaranteed. Clients may not recover the amount invested. Some securities carry a higher degree of risk than others. The levels and basis of taxation can change. When we comment on AIM or ISDX Markets shares you should be aware that because the rules for these markets are less demanding than those of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange the risks are higher. There is a higher risk of losing the money you have invested. Furthermore, the marketability of these shares is often restricted, you may have difficulty in selling your shares and there is often a big difference between the buying and selling price so that if you have to sell them immediately after purchase you may get back much less than you paid for them. If you are in any doubt, you should consult your investment advisor. Owing to its size and structure and analysts' involvement with existing and prospective clients, Daniel Stewart does not hold its research out as being impartial. As non-independent research, it is classified as a marketing communication under FCA rules and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research; and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.

Daniel Stewart & Co plc may actually or may seek to do business with companies covered in its research reports. The firm's policy on managing actual or potential conflicts of interest and other relevant disclosures can be viewed athttp://www.danielstewart.co.uk/Footers/Legal__Regulatory/default.aspx

Daniel Stewart & Company Plc may distribute research in reliance on Rule 15a-6(a)(2) of the Securities and Exchange Act 1934 to persons that are major US Institutional investors, however, transactions in any securities must be affected through a US registered broker-dealer. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of the relevant country's laws for which Daniel Stewart & Company Plc does not accept responsibility.

Daniel Stewart & Company is a limited company registered in England No. 2354159, Registered Office: 33 Creechurch Lane, London, EC3A 5EB Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Member of the London Stock Exchange.

02

(LSE: CRU) Trading Update | 1st August 2018