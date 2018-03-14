Cordoba Grants Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2018) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQX: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") today announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,350,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share to non-executive directors and certain officers, employees, and consultants pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The options will vest as to one third (1/3rd) on each of March 13, 2019, March 13, 2020 and March 13, 2021. The options expire on March 13, 2023.

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia. Cordoba is currently focused on its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold Project, which includes the advanced-stage Alacran Deposit located in the Department of Cordoba. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

