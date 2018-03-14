Cordoba Grants Stock Options

Log in
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP
03/14/2018

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2018) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQX: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") today announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,350,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share to non-executive directors and certain officers, employees, and consultants pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The options will vest as to one third (1/3rd) on each of March 13, 2019, March 13, 2020 and March 13, 2021. The options expire on March 13, 2023.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia. Cordoba is currently focused on its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold Project, which includes the advanced-stage Alacran Deposit located in the Department of Cordoba. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Mario Stifano, President and CEO
Cordoba Minerals Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Evan Young, Director, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (647) 808-2141

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Managers
NameTitle
Mario Stifano President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Graham Meredith Chairman
Mark Gibson Chief Operating Officer
Cybill Tsung Chief Financial Officer
William Orchow Independent Director
