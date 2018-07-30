Log in
CORECIVIC INC (CXW)
Wellness and Recovery Conference: Empowering Change Together

07/30/2018 | 09:32pm CEST

Recently, CoreCivic held its annual Treatment Managers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee This three-day conference brings together CoreCivic treatment managers from across the country for a look at new methods and approaches to addressing substance use disorders among inmates and clients. This year, the conference emphasized overall wellness as a main component of successful recovery. Approximately 65 percent of the prison population in the United States is classified as having an alcohol or other drug addiction.

Disclaimer

CoreCivic Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 19:31:00 UTC
