Wellness and Recovery Conference: Empowering Change Together

Recently, CoreCivic held its annual Treatment Managers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee This three-day conference brings together CoreCivic treatment managers from across the country for a look at new methods and approaches to addressing substance use disorders among inmates and clients. This year, the conference emphasized overall wellness as a main component of successful recovery. Approximately 65 percent of the prison population in the United States is classified as having an alcohol or other drug addiction.