Corelogic : Pamela Hughes Patenaude Receives the CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award for Meritorious Service to Housing and the Country

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property
information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, is pleased
to announce its first EPIQ Impact Award winner, Deputy Secretary of the
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Pamela Hughes
Patenaude. CoreLogic presented the inaugural award at the flagship
housing conference EPIQ, which was also hosted by CoreLogic, on Tuesday,
July 31.
The Honorable Pamela Hughes Patenaude with CoreLogic President and CEO Frank Martell (Photo: Business Wire)
The CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award honors individuals with outstanding
accomplishments in the areas of housing, community economic development
and public policy. As deputy secretary of HUD, Patenaude works
diligently to address the most critical housing needs of Americans.
Notably, she surveyed the devastation of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and
Maria and delivered a combined $20 billion in relief to distressed
families in Puerto Rico.
Patenaude also served as the director of housing policy for the
Bipartisan Policy Center, where she spearheaded the creation of a
groundbreaking proposal for housing finance reform that has guided the
national conversation. Additionally, she fought to expand access to
affordable housing during her term as president of the J. Ronald
Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America’s Families, a national
nonprofit organization for education and research.
“When selecting the first recipient of the CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award,
Pamela was an obvious choice for her demonstrated ability to create
meaningful action in support of our country’s housing challenges,
including individuals who are most economically disadvantaged,” said
Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “Pamela exemplifies the
core values of innovation, constant learning and social responsibility
that CoreLogic strives to advance in the housing industry.”
To view the 2018 CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award tribute video, click
here.
About CoreLogic
CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading global property information,
analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined
data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5
billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage
of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy,
location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets
CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance,
capital markets and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to
clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory
and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and
manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk.
Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America,
Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.
CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc.
and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective holders.
