Corelogic : Pamela Hughes Patenaude Receives the CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award for Meritorious Service to Housing and the Country

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, is pleased to announce its first EPIQ Impact Award winner, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Pamela Hughes Patenaude. CoreLogic presented the inaugural award at the flagship housing conference EPIQ, which was also hosted by CoreLogic, on Tuesday, July 31.

The CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award honors individuals with outstanding accomplishments in the areas of housing, community economic development and public policy. As deputy secretary of HUD, Patenaude works diligently to address the most critical housing needs of Americans. Notably, she surveyed the devastation of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and delivered a combined $20 billion in relief to distressed families in Puerto Rico.

Patenaude also served as the director of housing policy for the Bipartisan Policy Center, where she spearheaded the creation of a groundbreaking proposal for housing finance reform that has guided the national conversation. Additionally, she fought to expand access to affordable housing during her term as president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America’s Families, a national nonprofit organization for education and research.

“When selecting the first recipient of the CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award, Pamela was an obvious choice for her demonstrated ability to create meaningful action in support of our country’s housing challenges, including individuals who are most economically disadvantaged,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “Pamela exemplifies the core values of innovation, constant learning and social responsibility that CoreLogic strives to advance in the housing industry.”

To view the 2018 CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award tribute video, click here.

