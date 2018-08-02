Log in
CORELOGIC INC
Corelogic : Pamela Hughes Patenaude Receives the CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award for Meritorious Service to Housing and the Country

08/02/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, is pleased to announce its first EPIQ Impact Award winner, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Pamela Hughes Patenaude. CoreLogic presented the inaugural award at the flagship housing conference EPIQ, which was also hosted by CoreLogic, on Tuesday, July 31.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005808/en/

The Honorable Pamela Hughes Patenaude with CoreLogic President and CEO Frank Martell (Photo: Busines ...

The Honorable Pamela Hughes Patenaude with CoreLogic President and CEO Frank Martell (Photo: Business Wire)

The CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award honors individuals with outstanding accomplishments in the areas of housing, community economic development and public policy. As deputy secretary of HUD, Patenaude works diligently to address the most critical housing needs of Americans. Notably, she surveyed the devastation of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and delivered a combined $20 billion in relief to distressed families in Puerto Rico.

Patenaude also served as the director of housing policy for the Bipartisan Policy Center, where she spearheaded the creation of a groundbreaking proposal for housing finance reform that has guided the national conversation. Additionally, she fought to expand access to affordable housing during her term as president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America’s Families, a national nonprofit organization for education and research.

“When selecting the first recipient of the CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award, Pamela was an obvious choice for her demonstrated ability to create meaningful action in support of our country’s housing challenges, including individuals who are most economically disadvantaged,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “Pamela exemplifies the core values of innovation, constant learning and social responsibility that CoreLogic strives to advance in the housing industry.”

To view the 2018 CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award tribute video, click here.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2018
07/03MAY HOME PRICES RISE 1.1% FROM APRIL : CoreLogic 
