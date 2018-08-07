CorePoint Lodging Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) (“CorePoint” or “Company”) announced today that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter of 2018 on Monday, August 13, 2018 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



The Company will also provide prepared remarks in a call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2018. The call may be accessed by dialing (866) 435-7430, or (409) 350-3281 for international participants, and entering the passcode 5695467. Participants may also access the call via webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.corepoint.com.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 14, 2018 through midnight Eastern Time on August 21, 2018. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is (855) 859-2056, the international dial-in number is (404) 537-3406, and the passcode is 5695467. The archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About CorePoint Lodging Inc.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. is the only pure-play publicly-traded U.S. lodging REIT strategically focused on the ownership of midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels. CorePoint owns a geographically diverse portfolio of 316 hotels and more than 40,000 rooms across 41 states in attractive locations primarily in or near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The portfolio consists of all La Quinta branded hotels, except for one Baymont branded hotel. For more information, please visit CorePoint’s website at www.corepoint.com.