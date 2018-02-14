DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary results on 20 February 2018



14.02.2018 / 11:30

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary results on 20 February 2018



CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a fully integrated investment manager and co-investor based in Luxembourg, intends to publish preliminary results for the fiscal year 2017 on 20 February 2018 (Revenue, EBITDA, Net profit). The information will be available on our website (ir.corestate-capital.com) at 7 a.m. CET. A conference call for analysts and investors including a webcast is scheduled for 2 p.m. CET.

The complete set of numbers and the annual report will be published as scheduled on 13 March 2018.

IR Contact

Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger

T: +49 69 3535630-107 / M: +49 152 22755400

[email protected]



PR Contact

Tom Zeller

Phone: +49 69 264867715 / Cell phone: +49 176 10430063

[email protected]

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with approximately EUR 22bn in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 41 offices including in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs over 530 people and is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at www.corestate-capital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

