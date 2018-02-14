Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Corestate Capital Holding SA    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA (CCAP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary results on 20 February 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2018 | 11:35am CET

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary results on 20 February 2018

14.02.2018 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary results on 20 February 2018

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a fully integrated investment manager and co-investor based in Luxembourg, intends to publish preliminary results for the fiscal year 2017 on 20 February 2018 (Revenue, EBITDA, Net profit). The information will be available on our website (ir.corestate-capital.com) at 7 a.m. CET. A conference call for analysts and investors including a webcast is scheduled for 2 p.m. CET.

The complete set of numbers and the annual report will be published as scheduled on 13 March 2018.

IR Contact
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
T: +49 69 3535630-107 / M: +49 152 22755400
[email protected]

PR Contact
Tom Zeller
Phone: +49 69 264867715 / Cell phone: +49 176 10430063
[email protected]

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with approximately EUR 22bn in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 41 offices including in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs over 530 people and is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Further information is available at www.corestate-capital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of our company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in our public reports, which are available on our website at [ir.corestate-capital.com]. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.


14.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

654111  14.02.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=654111&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
11:35aCORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : Preliminary results on 20 February 2018
EQ
02/12CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE's high street portfolio breaks EUR 2b..
PU
02/12CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE's high street portfolio breaks EUR 2b..
EQ
02/06CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. attracts Dr Mich..
PU
02/06CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. attracts Dr Mich..
EQ
02/06AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: CORESTATE Capital Holding ..
PU
02/06CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. appoints Dr. Mic..
EQ
01/292018‑01‑29 CORESTATE CAP : CORESTATE and Universal-Investmen ...
PU
01/29CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE and Universal-Investment acquire micr..
EQ
01/222018‑01‑22 CORESTATE CAP : CORESTATE appoints Dr. Kai G. Kli ...
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 179 M
EBIT 2017 101 M
Net income 2017 75,8 M
Debt 2017 251 M
Yield 2017 4,43%
P/E ratio 2017 11,70
P/E ratio 2018 9,25
EV / Sales 2017 7,26x
EV / Sales 2018 5,35x
Capitalization 1 051 M
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Corestate Capital Holding Technical Analysis Chart | CCAP | LU1296758029 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 69,0 €
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sascha Wilhelm Chief Executive Officer
Micha Blattmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Scherrer Chief Operating Officer
Lars Schnidrig Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Plett Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA-6.79%1 300
CBRE GROUP INC-0.37%14 648
ZILLOW GROUP INC8.54%8 358
JONES LANG LASALLE INC3.40%6 894
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION PROPRTS CNSLTNCY INC--.--%2 921
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-0.75%2 775
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.