Corindus Vascular Robotics : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE American: CVRS), a leading
developer of precision vascular robotics, announced the company plans to
participate in the 38th Annual Growth Conference hosted by
Canaccord Genuity in Boston, MA.
Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 1:00pm
ET. Interested parties can access the live audio webcast at http://www.corindus.com.
An archived presentation will be available on the website.
About Corindus Vascular Robotics
Corindus
Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in
robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The company's CorPath® System
is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to
percutaneous coronary and percutaneous vascular procedures. During the
procedure, the interventional cardiologist sits at a radiation-shielded
workstation to advance guide catheters, stents, and guidewires with
millimeter-by-millimeter precision. The workstation allows the physician
greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective
equipment that causes musculoskeletal injuries. CorPath GRX is the
second generation robotic-assisted PCI technology offering enhancements
to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase
precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of
procedures that can be performed robotically. With the CorPath System,
Corindus Vascular Robotics brings robotic precision to interventional
procedures to help optimize clinical outcomes and minimize the costs
associated with complications of improper stent placement during manual
procedures. Corindus stands behind its product with its unique $1,000
hospital credit "One Stent Program." For additional information, visit www.corindus.com,
and follow @CorindusInc.
