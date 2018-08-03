Log in
Corindus Vascular Robotics : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference

08/03/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE American: CVRS), a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced the company plans to participate in the 38th Annual Growth Conference hosted by Canaccord Genuity in Boston, MA.

Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 1:00pm ET. Interested parties can access the live audio webcast at http://www.corindus.com. An archived presentation will be available on the website.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The company's CorPath® System is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and percutaneous vascular procedures. During the procedure, the interventional cardiologist sits at a radiation-shielded workstation to advance guide catheters, stents, and guidewires with millimeter-by-millimeter precision. The workstation allows the physician greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective equipment that causes musculoskeletal injuries. CorPath GRX is the second generation robotic-assisted PCI technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. With the CorPath System, Corindus Vascular Robotics brings robotic precision to interventional procedures to help optimize clinical outcomes and minimize the costs associated with complications of improper stent placement during manual procedures. Corindus stands behind its product with its unique $1,000 hospital credit "One Stent Program." For additional information, visit www.corindus.com, and follow @CorindusInc.


© Business Wire 2018
