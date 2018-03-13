Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc    CVRS

CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC (CVRS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Corindus Vascular Robotics : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 14, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 09:02pm CET

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE American: CVRS), a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, today announced that it will release financial and business results for the fourth quarter of 2017 after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 286-5802 for domestic callers or (647) 689-4447 for international callers (Conference ID: 4949597), or from the webcast on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at: www.corindus.com. Following the call, an audio replay will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The company's CorPath® System is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and percutaneous vascular procedures. During the procedure, the interventional cardiologist sits at a radiation-shielded workstation to advance guide catheters, stents, and guidewires with millimeter-by-millimeter precision. The workstation allows the physician greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective equipment that causes musculoskeletal injuries. CorPath GRX is the second generation robotic-assisted PCI technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. With the CorPath System, Corindus Vascular Robotics brings robotic precision to interventional procedures to help optimize clinical outcomes and minimize the costs associated with complications of improper stent placement during manual procedures. Corindus stands behind its product with its unique $1,000 hospital credit "One Stent Program." For additional information, visit www.corindus.com, and follow @CorindusInc.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS
09:02pCORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financi..
BU
12:01pCORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : James R. Tobin Joins Corindus Board of Directors
BU
03/12CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : to Present at Cowen Health Care Conference
BU
03/08CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (fo..
AQ
03/05CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : Receives FDA Clearance for First Automated Robotic ..
BU
03/02CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : Cvrs) Short Interest Update
AQ
02/22CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : Delray Beach Medical Center Performs First Robotic-..
BU
02/21CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : Receives FDA Clearance for CorPath® GRX System in P..
BU
02/01CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS : Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (03/05/2018) 
03/05Corindus receives FDA clearance for first automated robotic movement in techn.. 
02/20FDA clears Corindus Vascular Robotics' CorPath GRX for peripheral vascular in.. 
01/24PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (1/24/2018) 
01/24Corindus Vascular sees at least $4M in Q4 revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 9,40 M
EBIT 2017 -32,8 M
Net income 2017 -33,0 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 25,7x
Capi. / Sales 2018 14,6x
Capitalization 242 M
Chart CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS
Duration : Period :
Corindus Vascular Robotics Technical Analysis Chart | CVRS | US2187301096 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,38 $
Spread / Average Target 86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Toland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey C. Lightcap Chairman
Doug Teany SVP-Operations, Research & Development
David W. Long CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Aaron J. Grantham Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC26.73%242
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC14.54%87 212
DANAHER CORPORATION11.40%72 366
INTUITIVE SURGICAL20.28%49 629
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION15.13%39 240
ROYAL PHILIPS1.30%37 063
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.