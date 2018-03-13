Corindus Vascular Robotics : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 14, 2018

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE American: CVRS), a leading
developer of precision vascular robotics, today announced that it
will release financial and business results for the fourth quarter of
2017 after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The
Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call
beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and recent
business developments.
Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by
dialing (833) 286-5802 for domestic callers or (647) 689-4447 for
international callers (Conference ID: 4949597), or from the webcast on
the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at: www.corindus.com.
Following the call, an audio replay will be available on the “Investor
Relations” section of the Company’s website.
About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.
Corindus
Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in
robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The company's CorPath® System
is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to
percutaneous coronary and percutaneous vascular procedures. During the
procedure, the interventional cardiologist sits at a radiation-shielded
workstation to advance guide catheters, stents, and guidewires with
millimeter-by-millimeter precision. The workstation allows the physician
greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective
equipment that causes musculoskeletal injuries. CorPath GRX is the
second generation robotic-assisted PCI technology offering enhancements
to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase
precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of
procedures that can be performed robotically. With the CorPath System,
Corindus Vascular Robotics brings robotic precision to interventional
procedures to help optimize clinical outcomes and minimize the costs
associated with complications of improper stent placement during manual
procedures. Corindus stands behind its product with its unique $1,000
hospital credit "One Stent Program." For additional information, visit www.corindus.com,
and follow @CorindusInc.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006246/en/