February Soybean Crush Expected to Set Record

By Benjamin Parkin

Soybean processors likely crushed more oilseed in February than ever before, analysts said, though the figure would fall from the previous month.

Market observers surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the National Oilseed Processors Association to report a February crush of 148.5 million bushels, up from 142.8 million the same time last year and above a 2010 record. Processors in January crushed 163.1 million bushels, however, which was also a record.

Good crushing demand for soybeans in recent months has helped offset some of the consequences of underwhelming exports. Forecasters say domestic stockpiles will rise nonetheless.

Analysts expect the association to put soybean oil stocks at 1.786 billion bushels, above the previous month and the same time last year.

NOPA's report, which only includes data from its members, is due Thursday at noon ET.

