Funds Gobble Up Corn, Soybean Futures

By Benjamin Parkin

Corn and soybean futures rose Tuesday as funds extended bets on an improving global supply outlook.

Markets started the week with a stutter after regulatory data showed that money managers were piling into bets that corn and soybean prices were headed higher. While that sparked some caution on Monday, analysts said that funds had by Tuesday returned to the markets as buyers.

"How long this will last is key as to how long our current market recovery will last, as there really is not enough fresh news from the fundamental side to warrant higher values," said Karl Setzer, an analyst at MaxYield Cooperative. Mr. Setzer added that physical U.S. soybean prices were already overheated relative to global values.

Most-active May-dated soybean futures rose 0.7% to $10.48 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. May corn contracts rose 0.3% to $3.91 3/4 a bushel.

The underlying supply-and-demand picture, which has recently improved on weather threats to crops and an uptick in U.S. exports, was mixed on Tuesday. Updated forecasts showed wetter weather arriving in Argentina, which has suffered through a drought.

Rain was due to return to the country's crop belt this weekend and continue in the following days, the Commodity Weather Group said. While that likely would be too late to help reverse damage to many crops, some soybeans that were planted later in the season could benefit.

Meanwhile, U.S. exporters continued what has been a busy few weeks. An uptick in demand for the grain recently has helped boost prices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that private exporters sold 210,000 metric tons of corn to South Korea. That corn could be sourced from various countries, including the U.S.

Wheat prices turned lower on Tuesday. CBOT May contracts fell 0.9% to $4.86 1/2 a bushel.

