GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain, Soybean Futures Start Week With Bounce

Grain and soybean futures started the week with a rally as traders focused on dry weather in parts of North and South America.

Argentina's crop belt has struggled with dryness and heat for much of this growing season, and analysts expect the stress on crops to intensify in the coming weeks. The Commodity Weather Group said Monday morning that stress would expand to over half of the country's corn and soybeans, after underwhelming weekend rain gives way to dryness later this week. Meanwhile, winter wheat planted in southern Plains states like Kansas are also suffering through a drought.

China Cancels US Soybean Sale -- Market Talk

11:26 ET - Intensifying concerns about dry weather in Argentina is helping soybean futures higher. The USDA meanwhile says that private exporters reported cancellations of 455,000 metric tons of soybeans to China. Observers say that may be further evidence that the US is falling behind to Brazil in the global race to supply China's oilseed. Weak demand from the country has already resulted in underwhelming exports this season. The USDA also says that exporters sold 314,000 tons of soybeans to unidentified customers, which offsets some of the pressure from the cancellation. CBOT March soybean futures rise 1.7% to $9.99 1/4 a bushel. Corn and wheat contracts are also higher. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

'Buy American' Meets Food Stamps? -- Market Talk

16:04 ET - Tucked inside President Trump's FY2019 budget is a proposal for millions of food-stamp recipients to get half of their nutrition assistance in the form a boxful of US-grown food. According to the budget, which calls for slashing $214B from SNAP, or the food-stamp program, between FY2019 and FY2028, half of the benefits for about 16.4M households would come in a box containing food grown in the US, like milk, cereal, beans, canned fruits and vegetables and meat, poultry or fish. USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue called the plan "a bold, innovative approach," though the spending cuts and proposed reforms aren't likely to pass muster with some lawmakers set to debate SNAP in coming months as they negotiate the nation's next Farm Bill. ([email protected]; @jessenewman13)

Food Trade Group CEO To Retire --Market Talk

16:10 ET - The Grocery Manufacturers Association is shaking up its ranks, with CEO Pamela Bailey retiring after nearly a decade of leading the main lobbying group for food makers. It's the latest in a string of events rattling the trade organization, as several of the biggest food and beverage companies have cut ties with the GMA in recent months, including Nestle, Mars and Campbell Soup. The group is losing membership dues and support as companies have become deeply divided as to how to address consumer demands for more transparency and healthier ingredients. Bailey oversaw the GMA at a touch time for the industry, as they raised concerns with Congress over a law requiring labeling of foods made with genetically modified ingredients and with regulators over their decision to change the way nutrition facts are labeled on food packages. ([email protected])

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Markets March Higher

Cattle and hog futures started the week mostly higher as a bounce in U.S. stocks eased concerns about domestic meat demand.

Livestock traders say a strong U.S. economy is essential to help consumers work through record meat production this season. Tumbling U.S. equities last week put many traders in a cautious mode, helping to weigh down livestock markets.