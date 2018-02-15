GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain, Soybean Futures Recover Gains

Grain and soybean futures rose after a mixed session Thursday.

Government and private-sector data released Thursday painted a positive demand outlook for some U.S. crops.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report that exporters sold 2.072 million metric tons of corn in the week ended Feb. 8, above the range of pre-report estimates. The high volume of sales was a reflection of a recent boost in activity for American corn exporters, analysts said, who are supplying an increasing share of the world's grain.

Cropland Prices Steady in Parts of Central U.S. -- Market Talk

10:13 ET - Farmland values remained roughly steady in parts of the Midwest while incomes softened in 4Q 2017, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Prices for cropland in the district -- which includes states like Kansas and Nebraska -- slipped 3% versus a year ago, marking a shallower decline than in recent years. Farm income continued to drop and credit conditions remained poor, the bank said, but relatively strong land values are propping up farm balance sheets despite low crop prices. Farmland values remain stable in part because little land is being sold, according to the Fed. Farmers are still the biggest buyers of cropland, though their share is declining. ([email protected]; @jessenewman13)

January Soybean Crush Falls -- Market Talk

12:22 ET - The National Oilseed Processors Association's members crushed 163.1M bushels of soybeans in January, traders said, below average pre-report estimates of 165.9M and lower than the 166.3M crushed in December. Robust demand for soybeans to crush has recently been a bright spot for a market burdened by lackluster exports and growing supplies. NOPA said soybean oil stocks in January totaled 1.728B pounds, according to market participants, above expectations of 1.616B. ([email protected]; @jessenewman13)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Bunge's Tough 4Q Backs Management 'More Into a Corner' -- Market Talk

11:07 ET - For agriculture giant Bunge, a much weaker than expected 4Q report and forecast of continued challenges to come "only back management more into a corner to try and generate shareholder value," Piper Jaffray analysts write. They don't share Bunge executives' optimism that the industry will resolve persistent oversupply problems in major products like soybean meal, but Piper continues to rate the stock overweight due to the possibility that Bunge does some type of deal, "especially given ongoing weakness in fundamentals." BG recently 1.2% higher after dropping 5.6% Wednesday. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

Consolidation to Come in Fertilizers, CF Says -- Market Talk

10:50 ET - CF Industries CEO Tony Will believes more consolidation is in the offing for the fertilizer sector, saying the company's next moves could take place beyond US shores. "Ongoing consolidation is inevitable," Will says on CF's 4Q earnings call, adding that the company is working toward a "sustainable amount of leverage," at which point it will be open to deals, including with companies outside the US. Will says CF will target places it can operate "in ways that are in keeping with our culture and the strict interpretation of the law." ([email protected]; @jessenewman13)

THE MARKETS:

Bullish Traders Push Cattle Futures Higher on Expected Demand

Cattle futures extended multimonth highs as traders bet on strong domestic demand.

February-dated live cattle contracts rose 1.3% to $1.29275 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, closing at the highest point since June.

Futures for feeder cattle, younger animals that need to be fattened before slaughter, also rose.