GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Fall on U.S. Rain

Wheat futures led losses in grain markets Friday on wetter weather in the Plains.

Southern Plains states like Kansas have suffered through a drought in recent months, which has stressed the growing wheat crop and bolstered prices. But updated weather forecasts showed that rainfall next week was expected to relieve some of the moisture deficit.

Brazil's Soybean Harvest Advances Past Halfway Point -- Market Talk

1612 ET - Brazilian soybean farmers finished 58% of the harvest work as of Thursday, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. That's 3 percentage points ahead of the five-year average for the date, though behind the 62% level where the harvest was on the same date last year, AgRural said. Above average rains in the states of Maranhao, Tocantins, Piaui and Bahia are complicating harvesting there, while rain in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul is helping the development of the crop at the ideal stage of the season, the consultancy said. ([email protected])

USDA Says 20,000 Tons Of Soybean Oil Sold To Unknown In 17-18

Private exporters reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture export sales of 20,000 metric tons of soybean oil for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2017-18 marketing year, the USDA said Friday.

The 2017-18 marketing year for soybean oil began Oct. 1.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

SoftBank Online Grocery Investment Lifts its India Bets -- Market Talk

0829 GMT - SoftBank Group Corp. is leading a fresh $61.7 million investment in Indian online grocery firm Grofers, the start-up says, adding to the Japanese tech titan's bets on the country's rapidly expanding internet economy. The round's other investors include New York-based investment firm Tiger Global and Apoletto Asia, backed by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner. Grofers, founded in 2013, says it is the largest online grocery player in populous northern India, having previously raised $166.5 million from the likes of SoftBank and others. Last year SoftBank participated in a $1.1 billion fund-raising round in Indian Uber rival Ola, adding to earlier investments. ([email protected])

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures End Week Lower

Livestock futures fell as both cattle and hog markets contended with concerns about oversupply.

Cattle futures for April delivery fell 0.5% to $1.2125 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April lean hog contracts fell 0.4% to 65.45 cents a pound.