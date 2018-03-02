Log in
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 03/02
376.5 USc   -0.59%
11:52pGRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09:37pSoybeans Dip after Weeklong Rally
DJ
12:09aGRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Grain Highlights : Top Stories of the Day

03/02/2018 | 11:52pm CET
   TOP STORIES 
 
Soybeans Dip After Weeklong Rally

Soybean futures closed slightly lower on Friday after a weeklong rally, as traders continue to wager that dry conditions in Argentina will damage crops there to the benefit of U.S. farmers. "By the time the...rains are forecast to arrive on the 15th, it will probably be too late to save the crop," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital Markets. 

 
From Soybeans to Natural Gas, Investors Eye Threat of U.S. Tariff Retaliation

The U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum announced Thursday are reverberating into corners of the commodities market that have nothing to do with metals. Prices of soybeans and natural gas remained on solid footing Friday even as stocks and other commodities slid amid worries that U.S. tariffs could stoke a trade war or inflation. Analysts say those commodities are holding up better than the broader market because investors are assessing the potential for retaliatory policies from China and other trade partners. 

 
   STORIES OF INTEREST 
 
Oil Prices Climb Up From Earlier Losses

Oil prices climbed back from early losses to settle higher Friday as prices reacted to moves in equities and the dollar. U.S. crude futures settled up 26 cents, or 0.43%, at $61.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, rose 54 cents, or 0.85%, to $64.37 a barrel. 

 
   THE MARKETS 
 
Livestock Futures Stumble to Close Lower -- Market Talk

15:30 ET -- Cattle futures prices end Friday on another decline, capping a week in which April-dated contracts fell 4.5% as supply concerns asserted themselves across beef country. Analysts have warned that the U.S. supply of cattle is building, which could pressure prices in the months to come, and the most actively traded live-cattle contracts at the CME settle 0.9% lower Friday at $1.2217 a pound, with little signal of strength from cash markets. April-dated lean-hog futures settle 0.9% higher at 67.55 cents a pound, falling 5.4% over the past week. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.15% 491.25 End-of-day quote.13.47%
