USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Jan 12

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use ============================================================================ Item 2016/17 2017/18 prev Jan 12 prev Jan 12 ============================================================================ FEED GRAINS Million acres Area Planted 106.6 106.6 101.2 100.9 Harvested 96.5 96.5 90.9 90.5 Yield per harvested Metric tons acre 4.17 4.17 4.21 4.24 Million metric tons Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 62.2 62.1 Production 402.3 402.3 383.1 384.0 Imports 3.3 3.3 3.4 3.4 Supply, total 453.6 453.6 448.7 449.5 Feed and residual 144.3 144.4 145.5 145.0 Food, seed, Industrial 182.6 182.5 183.4 183.6 Domestic, total 326.9 327.0 328.8 328.6 Exports 64.5 64.5 55.6 55.6 Use, total 391.4 391.5 384.5 384.2 Ending stocks, total 62.2 62.1 64.2 65.3 CORN Area Million acres Planted 94.0 94.0 90.4 90.2 Harvested 86.7 86.7 83.1 82.7 Yield per harvested Bushels acre 174.6 174.6 175.4 176.6 Million bushels Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 2,295 2,293 Production 15,148 15,148 14,578 14,604 Imports 57 57 50 50 Supply, total 16,942 16,942 16,922 16,947 Feed and residual 5,467 5,575 5,550 Food, seed, Industrial 6,891 6,889 6,985 6,995 Ethanol for fuel 5,439 5,439 5,525 5,525 Domestic, total 12,354 12,356 12,560 12,545 Exports 2,293 2,293 1,925 1,925 Use, total 14,647 14,649 14,485 14,470 Ending stocks, total 2,295 2,293 2,437 2,477 Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3 3.36 2.85 - 3.55 2.95 - 3.55 ============================================================================