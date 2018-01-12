Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/11
348.75 USc   -0.07%
06:16p USDA SUPPLY/DEM : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Jan 12
06:16p USDA GRAIN STOC : U.S. Corn By State-Jan 12
06:16p USDA CROP PRODU : U.S. Corn-Jan 12
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Jan 12

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2018 | 06:16pm CET
                  U.S.  Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use 
============================================================================ 
Item                               2016/17                     2017/18 
                                prev        Jan 12         prev       Jan 12 
============================================================================ 
FEED GRAINS                             Million acres 
Area 
Planted                        106.6        106.6        101.2        100.9 
Harvested                       96.5         96.5         90.9         90.5 
Yield per harvested                     Metric tons 
acre                            4.17         4.17         4.21         4.24 
                                       Million metric tons 
Beginning stocks                48.1         48.1         62.2         62.1 
Production                     402.3        402.3        383.1        384.0 
Imports                          3.3          3.3          3.4          3.4 
Supply, total                  453.6        453.6        448.7        449.5 
Feed and residual              144.3        144.4        145.5        145.0 
Food, seed, Industrial         182.6        182.5        183.4        183.6 
Domestic, total                326.9        327.0        328.8        328.6 
Exports                         64.5         64.5         55.6         55.6 
Use, total                     391.4        391.5        384.5        384.2 
Ending stocks, total            62.2         62.1         64.2         65.3 
 
CORN 
Area                                    Million acres 
Planted                         94.0         94.0         90.4         90.2 
Harvested                       86.7         86.7         83.1         82.7 
Yield per harvested                       Bushels 
acre                           174.6        174.6        175.4        176.6 
                                      Million bushels 
Beginning stocks               1,737        1,737        2,295        2,293 
Production                    15,148       15,148       14,578       14,604 
Imports                           57           57           50           50 
Supply, total                 16,942       16,942       16,922       16,947 
Feed and residual              5,467        5,575        5,550 
Food, seed, Industrial         6,891        6,889        6,985        6,995 
Ethanol for fuel               5,439        5,439        5,525        5,525 
Domestic, total               12,354       12,356       12,560       12,545 
Exports                        2,293        2,293        1,925        1,925 
Use, total                    14,647       14,649       14,485       14,470 
Ending stocks, total           2,295        2,293        2,437        2,477 
Avg. farm prc ($/bu)               3         3.36  2.85 - 3.55  2.95 - 3.55 
============================================================================

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (E
06:16p USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Jan 12
06:16p USDA GRAIN STOCKS : U.S. Corn By State-Jan 12
06:16p USDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Corn-Jan 12
01/11 GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
01/11 Soybean Futures Slide on Growing Brazil Crop
01/10 GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
01/10 Wheat Futures Climb as Traders Eye More Cold Weather
01/10 Today's Top Supply Chain and Logistics News From WSJ
01/09 GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
01/09 Grain Prices Rise; Traders Look to Friday Reports
More news
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.