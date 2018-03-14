Wheat Futures Climb as Plains Drought Intensifies

By Benjamin Parkin

Wheat futures rose on renewed concerns about drought in the U.S. Plains, while corn and soybean contracts sagged.

Southern Plains states like Kansas, a key source of wheat grown during the winter, have suffered through a drought this year. Crop conditions in the region have suffered as a result, and analysts say that the grain is approaching an increasingly critical phase of its development that leaves it more vulnerable to yield loss.

Updated weather forecasts for parts of the region show limit rain in the days and even weeks to come, which could put the nascent wheat crop at risk well into April.

That prompted a rally in wheat prices on Wednesday, with traders betting that a smaller crop could help cut into a domestic glut of grain. Kansas City-based contracts for Plains-grown wheat futures due May rose 0.9% to $5.24 3/4 a bushel. Chicago-based Midwestern May wheat contracts rose 0.5% to $4.88 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Prices for corn and soybeans, meanwhile, were under pressure. Both markets have recently benefited from threats to supply and stronger demand.

But buying interest waned on Wednesday after a rally so far this week. CBOT May corn futures fell 0.8% to $3.88 3/4 a bushel, while May soybean contracts slid 1.6% to $10.32 1/4 a bushel.

Some analysts said that renewed jitters about tariffs and disruption of agricultural trade, particularly between the U.S. and China, added to pressure. China is the U.S.'s biggest soybean customer.

Traders were also looking ahead to the latest data on soybean crushing demand, due on Thursday at noon ET, which they expect to show record U.S. processing activity in February.

Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the National Oilseed Processors Association to put February's crush at 148.5 million bushels, up from 142.8 million a year earlier and above a 2010 record. They expect soybean oil stocks at 1.786 billion bushels, above the previous month and the same time last year.

Solid demand for soybeans to process has helped offset some of the pressure on prices from weak exports this season. But a drought in Argentina has raised concerns about global supplies of soybean meal, which has recently helped boost exports.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to update market participants on export sales for the week ended March 8. Traders hope to see those figures reflect a recent uptick in demand.

