Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 03/13
385.5 USc   +0.33%
08:37pWheat Futures Climb as Plains Drought Intensifies
DJ
06:49pFebruary Soybean Crush Expected to Set Record
DJ
03/13GRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Wheat Futures Climb as Plains Drought Intensifies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 08:37pm CET

By Benjamin Parkin

Wheat futures rose on renewed concerns about drought in the U.S. Plains, while corn and soybean contracts sagged.

Southern Plains states like Kansas, a key source of wheat grown during the winter, have suffered through a drought this year. Crop conditions in the region have suffered as a result, and analysts say that the grain is approaching an increasingly critical phase of its development that leaves it more vulnerable to yield loss.

Updated weather forecasts for parts of the region show limit rain in the days and even weeks to come, which could put the nascent wheat crop at risk well into April.

That prompted a rally in wheat prices on Wednesday, with traders betting that a smaller crop could help cut into a domestic glut of grain. Kansas City-based contracts for Plains-grown wheat futures due May rose 0.9% to $5.24 3/4 a bushel. Chicago-based Midwestern May wheat contracts rose 0.5% to $4.88 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Prices for corn and soybeans, meanwhile, were under pressure. Both markets have recently benefited from threats to supply and stronger demand.

But buying interest waned on Wednesday after a rally so far this week. CBOT May corn futures fell 0.8% to $3.88 3/4 a bushel, while May soybean contracts slid 1.6% to $10.32 1/4 a bushel.

Some analysts said that renewed jitters about tariffs and disruption of agricultural trade, particularly between the U.S. and China, added to pressure. China is the U.S.'s biggest soybean customer.

Traders were also looking ahead to the latest data on soybean crushing demand, due on Thursday at noon ET, which they expect to show record U.S. processing activity in February.

Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the National Oilseed Processors Association to put February's crush at 148.5 million bushels, up from 142.8 million a year earlier and above a 2010 record. They expect soybean oil stocks at 1.786 billion bushels, above the previous month and the same time last year.

Solid demand for soybeans to process has helped offset some of the pressure on prices from weak exports this season. But a drought in Argentina has raised concerns about global supplies of soybean meal, which has recently helped boost exports.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to update market participants on export sales for the week ended March 8. Traders hope to see those figures reflect a recent uptick in demand.

Write to Benjamin Parkin at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.66% 484.5 End-of-day quote.14.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (E
08:37pWheat Futures Climb as Plains Drought Intensifies
DJ
06:49pFebruary Soybean Crush Expected to Set Record
DJ
03/13GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/13Funds Gobble Up Corn, Soybean Futures
DJ
03/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/12Grain, Soybean Futures Turn Higher
DJ
03/10Bunge Takeover Talks Bog Down -- WSJ
DJ
03/09GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/09Soybean Futures Lead Losses on Expected Glut
DJ
03/09Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled, Sources Say -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (E
Duration : Period :
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (E Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.