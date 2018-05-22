Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Corporación América Airports S.A. : Reports 9.5% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in April 2018

05/22/2018 | 02:16am CEST

Passenger traffic in Argentine operations up 10.5% and growth across most countries of operations

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger traffic growth of 9.5% in April 2018.

                 
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights              
Statistics   Apr’18   Apr’17   % Var YTD’18   YTD’17   % Var
Domestic Passengers (thousands)   3,462   3,118   11.0% 14,034   13,171   6.6%
International Passengers (thousands)   2,341   2,194   6.7% 9,073   8,483   7.0%
Transit Passengers (thousands)   668   599   11.6% 3,010   2,516   19.7%
Total Passengers (thousands)   6,471   5,911   9.5% 26,118   24,169   8.1%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)   35.5   29.6   19.6% 134.0   115.8   15.7%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)   70.9   66.8   6.1% 284.3   271.9   4.5%
   

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in April 2018 increased by 9.5% compared to the same period of 2017, primarily reflecting growth of 10.5% in Argentina, 10.8% in Brazil, 20.1% in Peru and 12.8% in Armenia.

Traffic growth in Argentina, Corporación America Airports core business segment, reflects ongoing addition of new routes, flights to existing destinations and the entrance of low cost carriers. In April 2018, Avianca inaugurated a new route from Mendoza Airport to Lima, Peru. Furthermore, Aerolineas Argentinas added new frequencies to Río de Janeiro, São Paulo and Rome, while Azul Linhas Aereas, Latam and Aeromexico added new frequencies to Belo Horizonte, Miami and Mexico, respectively.

In addition, low-cost carrier Fly Bondi, flying out of El Palomar Airport, continued to increase connectivity throughout Argentina by adding flights to several domestic destinations, contributing to higher aircraft movements with passenger traffic in that airport increasing over 80% sequentially.

In Brazil, passenger traffic at Brasilia airport increased by 12.6% in April 2018, mainly due to an 11.0% growth in domestic passengers and a 14.6% growth in transit passengers. This increase was driven by additional frequencies in existing routes added to several domestic destinations by Gol, Latam and Avianca, that increased their weekly flights by 19.4%, 9.6% and 9.1%, respectively.

Robust traffic growth in Peru was driven by new frequencies and promotions by the low cost airlines VIVA Air Perú and LC Perú driving competition and higher demand, further supported by the overall improvement in the economic framework of the country.

Passenger traffic in Uruguay declined 4.0% YoY impacted by more difficult comps as the Easter holiday this year fell in March, while in 2017 they fell in April. During April and March 2018, passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 3.5% compared to the same period in 2017.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume was up 19.6% in April 2018. Growth was primarily driven by Argentina which posted a 32.4% YoY increase, followed by 27.7% growth in Brazil reflecting improved economic conditions and 32.2% in Ecuador.

Aircraft movements increased by 6.1% in April 2018 mainly driven by Argentina, up 8.2% during the period, followed by Brazil, with an increase of 6.6%.

               
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements              
    Apr’18   Apr’17   % Var. YTD’18   YTD’17   % Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)                      
Argentina   3,109   2,812   10.5% 13,356   12,022   11.1%
Italy   721   707   1.9% 2,119   2,077   2.0%
Brazil   1,599   1,443   10.8% 6,565   6,293   4.3%
Uruguay   181   189   -4.0% 866   824   5.1%
Ecuador   382   349   9.6% 1,410   1,382   2.1%
Armenia   213   188   12.8% 737   666   10.7%
Peru   267   222   20.1% 1,066   905   17.7%
TOTAL   6,471   5,911   9.5% 26,118   24,169   8.1%
   
Cargo Volume (tons)                      
Argentina   21,563   16,288   32.4% 81,955   65,508   25.1%
Italy   838   773   8.4% 3,495   3,519   -0.7%
Brazil   5,297   4,149   27.7% 19,379   16,736   15.8%
Uruguay   2,397   3,116   -23.1% 9,153   9,171   -0.2%
Ecuador   3,423   2,590   32.2% 13,468   12,181   10.6%
Armenia   1,553   2,353   -34.0% 5,028   7,222   -30.4%
Peru   384   364   5.5% 1,549   1,499   3.3%
TOTAL   35,456   29,633   19.6% 134,027   115,836   15.7%
 
Aircraft Movements                      
Argentina   35,474   32,790   8.2% 148,899   137,153   8.6%
Italy   6,590   6,835   -3.6% 20,475   20,907   -2.1%
Brazil   15,118   14,177   6.6% 59,868   59,618   0.4%
Uruguay   2,615   2,652   -1.4% 13,563   12,935   4.9%
Ecuador   6,640   6,526   1.7% 24,629   26,806   -8.1%
Armenia   1,976   1,727   14.4% 6,891   6,173   11.6%
Peru   2,474   2,077   19.1% 9,941   8,347   19.1%
TOTAL   70,887   66,784   6.1% 284,266   271,939   4.5%
 

To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, Corporación América Airports served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2018
