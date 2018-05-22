Corporación América Airports S.A. : Reports 9.5% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in April 2018

Passenger traffic in Argentine operations up 10.5% and growth across most countries of operations

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger traffic growth of 9.5% in April 2018.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights Statistics Apr’18 Apr’17 % Var YTD’18 YTD’17 % Var Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,462 3,118 11.0% 14,034 13,171 6.6% International Passengers (thousands) 2,341 2,194 6.7% 9,073 8,483 7.0% Transit Passengers (thousands) 668 599 11.6% 3,010 2,516 19.7% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,471 5,911 9.5% 26,118 24,169 8.1% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 35.5 29.6 19.6% 134.0 115.8 15.7% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 70.9 66.8 6.1% 284.3 271.9 4.5%

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in April 2018 increased by 9.5% compared to the same period of 2017, primarily reflecting growth of 10.5% in Argentina, 10.8% in Brazil, 20.1% in Peru and 12.8% in Armenia.

Traffic growth in Argentina, Corporación America Airports core business segment, reflects ongoing addition of new routes, flights to existing destinations and the entrance of low cost carriers. In April 2018, Avianca inaugurated a new route from Mendoza Airport to Lima, Peru. Furthermore, Aerolineas Argentinas added new frequencies to Río de Janeiro, São Paulo and Rome, while Azul Linhas Aereas, Latam and Aeromexico added new frequencies to Belo Horizonte, Miami and Mexico, respectively.

In addition, low-cost carrier Fly Bondi, flying out of El Palomar Airport, continued to increase connectivity throughout Argentina by adding flights to several domestic destinations, contributing to higher aircraft movements with passenger traffic in that airport increasing over 80% sequentially.

In Brazil, passenger traffic at Brasilia airport increased by 12.6% in April 2018, mainly due to an 11.0% growth in domestic passengers and a 14.6% growth in transit passengers. This increase was driven by additional frequencies in existing routes added to several domestic destinations by Gol, Latam and Avianca, that increased their weekly flights by 19.4%, 9.6% and 9.1%, respectively.

Robust traffic growth in Peru was driven by new frequencies and promotions by the low cost airlines VIVA Air Perú and LC Perú driving competition and higher demand, further supported by the overall improvement in the economic framework of the country.

Passenger traffic in Uruguay declined 4.0% YoY impacted by more difficult comps as the Easter holiday this year fell in March, while in 2017 they fell in April. During April and March 2018, passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 3.5% compared to the same period in 2017.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume was up 19.6% in April 2018. Growth was primarily driven by Argentina which posted a 32.4% YoY increase, followed by 27.7% growth in Brazil reflecting improved economic conditions and 32.2% in Ecuador.

Aircraft movements increased by 6.1% in April 2018 mainly driven by Argentina, up 8.2% during the period, followed by Brazil, with an increase of 6.6%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Apr’18 Apr’17 % Var. YTD’18 YTD’17 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 3,109 2,812 10.5% 13,356 12,022 11.1% Italy 721 707 1.9% 2,119 2,077 2.0% Brazil 1,599 1,443 10.8% 6,565 6,293 4.3% Uruguay 181 189 -4.0% 866 824 5.1% Ecuador 382 349 9.6% 1,410 1,382 2.1% Armenia 213 188 12.8% 737 666 10.7% Peru 267 222 20.1% 1,066 905 17.7% TOTAL 6,471 5,911 9.5% 26,118 24,169 8.1% Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 21,563 16,288 32.4% 81,955 65,508 25.1% Italy 838 773 8.4% 3,495 3,519 -0.7% Brazil 5,297 4,149 27.7% 19,379 16,736 15.8% Uruguay 2,397 3,116 -23.1% 9,153 9,171 -0.2% Ecuador 3,423 2,590 32.2% 13,468 12,181 10.6% Armenia 1,553 2,353 -34.0% 5,028 7,222 -30.4% Peru 384 364 5.5% 1,549 1,499 3.3% TOTAL 35,456 29,633 19.6% 134,027 115,836 15.7% Aircraft Movements Argentina 35,474 32,790 8.2% 148,899 137,153 8.6% Italy 6,590 6,835 -3.6% 20,475 20,907 -2.1% Brazil 15,118 14,177 6.6% 59,868 59,618 0.4% Uruguay 2,615 2,652 -1.4% 13,563 12,935 4.9% Ecuador 6,640 6,526 1.7% 24,629 26,806 -8.1% Armenia 1,976 1,727 14.4% 6,891 6,173 11.6% Peru 2,474 2,077 19.1% 9,941 8,347 19.1% TOTAL 70,887 66,784 6.1% 284,266 271,939 4.5%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, Corporación América Airports served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

