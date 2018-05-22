Corporación América Airports S.A. : Reports 9.5% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in April 2018

Passenger traffic in Argentine operations up 10.5% and growth across
most countries of operations
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the
“Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by
number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger
traffic growth of 9.5% in April 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statistics
|
|
Apr’18
|
|
Apr’17
|
|
% Var
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YTD’18
|
|
YTD’17
|
|
% Var
|
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
|
|
3,462
|
|
3,118
|
|
11.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,034
|
|
13,171
|
|
6.6%
|
International Passengers (thousands)
|
|
2,341
|
|
2,194
|
|
6.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,073
|
|
8,483
|
|
7.0%
|
Transit Passengers (thousands)
|
|
668
|
|
599
|
|
11.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,010
|
|
2,516
|
|
19.7%
|
Total Passengers (thousands)
|
|
6,471
|
|
5,911
|
|
9.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,118
|
|
24,169
|
|
8.1%
|
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
|
|
35.5
|
|
29.6
|
|
19.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
134.0
|
|
115.8
|
|
15.7%
|
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
|
|
70.9
|
|
66.8
|
|
6.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
284.3
|
|
271.9
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in April 2018 increased by 9.5% compared
to the same period of 2017, primarily reflecting growth of 10.5% in
Argentina, 10.8% in Brazil, 20.1% in Peru and 12.8% in Armenia.
Traffic growth in Argentina, Corporación America Airports core business
segment, reflects ongoing addition of new routes, flights to existing
destinations and the entrance of low cost carriers. In April 2018,
Avianca inaugurated a new route from Mendoza Airport to Lima, Peru.
Furthermore, Aerolineas Argentinas added new frequencies to Río de
Janeiro, São Paulo and Rome, while Azul Linhas Aereas, Latam and
Aeromexico added new frequencies to Belo Horizonte, Miami and Mexico,
respectively.
In addition, low-cost carrier Fly Bondi, flying out of El Palomar
Airport, continued to increase connectivity throughout Argentina by
adding flights to several domestic destinations, contributing to higher
aircraft movements with passenger traffic in that airport increasing
over 80% sequentially.
In Brazil, passenger traffic at Brasilia airport increased by 12.6% in
April 2018, mainly due to an 11.0% growth in domestic passengers and a
14.6% growth in transit passengers. This increase was driven by
additional frequencies in existing routes added to several domestic
destinations by Gol, Latam and Avianca, that increased their weekly
flights by 19.4%, 9.6% and 9.1%, respectively.
Robust traffic growth in Peru was driven by new frequencies and
promotions by the low cost airlines VIVA Air Perú and LC Perú driving
competition and higher demand, further supported by the overall
improvement in the economic framework of the country.
Passenger traffic in Uruguay declined 4.0% YoY impacted by more
difficult comps as the Easter holiday this year fell in March, while in
2017 they fell in April. During April and March 2018, passenger traffic
in Uruguay increased 3.5% compared to the same period in 2017.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume was up 19.6% in April 2018. Growth was
primarily driven by Argentina which posted a 32.4% YoY increase,
followed by 27.7% growth in Brazil reflecting improved economic
conditions and 32.2% in Ecuador.
Aircraft movements increased by 6.1% in April 2018 mainly driven
by Argentina, up 8.2% during the period, followed by Brazil, with an
increase of 6.6%.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr’18
|
|
Apr’17
|
|
% Var.
|
|
|
|
|
|
YTD’18
|
|
YTD’17
|
|
% Var.
|
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Argentina
|
|
3,109
|
|
2,812
|
|
10.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,356
|
|
12,022
|
|
11.1%
|
Italy
|
|
721
|
|
707
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,119
|
|
2,077
|
|
2.0%
|
Brazil
|
|
1,599
|
|
1,443
|
|
10.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,565
|
|
6,293
|
|
4.3%
|
Uruguay
|
|
181
|
|
189
|
|
-4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
866
|
|
824
|
|
5.1%
|
Ecuador
|
|
382
|
|
349
|
|
9.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,410
|
|
1,382
|
|
2.1%
|
Armenia
|
|
213
|
|
188
|
|
12.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
737
|
|
666
|
|
10.7%
|
Peru
|
|
267
|
|
222
|
|
20.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
905
|
|
17.7%
|
TOTAL
|
|
6,471
|
|
5,911
|
|
9.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,118
|
|
24,169
|
|
8.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cargo Volume (tons)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Argentina
|
|
21,563
|
|
16,288
|
|
32.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
81,955
|
|
65,508
|
|
25.1%
|
Italy
|
|
838
|
|
773
|
|
8.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,495
|
|
3,519
|
|
-0.7%
|
Brazil
|
|
5,297
|
|
4,149
|
|
27.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,379
|
|
16,736
|
|
15.8%
|
Uruguay
|
|
2,397
|
|
3,116
|
|
-23.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,153
|
|
9,171
|
|
-0.2%
|
Ecuador
|
|
3,423
|
|
2,590
|
|
32.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,468
|
|
12,181
|
|
10.6%
|
Armenia
|
|
1,553
|
|
2,353
|
|
-34.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,028
|
|
7,222
|
|
-30.4%
|
Peru
|
|
384
|
|
364
|
|
5.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,549
|
|
1,499
|
|
3.3%
|
TOTAL
|
|
35,456
|
|
29,633
|
|
19.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
134,027
|
|
115,836
|
|
15.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aircraft Movements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Argentina
|
|
35,474
|
|
32,790
|
|
8.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
148,899
|
|
137,153
|
|
8.6%
|
Italy
|
|
6,590
|
|
6,835
|
|
-3.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,475
|
|
20,907
|
|
-2.1%
|
Brazil
|
|
15,118
|
|
14,177
|
|
6.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
59,868
|
|
59,618
|
|
0.4%
|
Uruguay
|
|
2,615
|
|
2,652
|
|
-1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,563
|
|
12,935
|
|
4.9%
|
Ecuador
|
|
6,640
|
|
6,526
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,629
|
|
26,806
|
|
-8.1%
|
Armenia
|
|
1,976
|
|
1,727
|
|
14.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,891
|
|
6,173
|
|
11.6%
|
Peru
|
|
2,474
|
|
2,077
|
|
19.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,941
|
|
8,347
|
|
19.1%
|
TOTAL
|
|
70,887
|
|
66,784
|
|
6.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
284,266
|
|
271,939
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the
following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport
concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the
world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger
traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries
across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru,
Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, Corporación América Airports
served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York
Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more
information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
