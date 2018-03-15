Log in
CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA (CAAP)
03/15 09:02:31 pm
14.2 USD   -0.35%
Corporación América Airports S.A. : Starts 2018 with Solid Traffic Growth

03/15/2018 | 11:41pm CET

Total passenger traffic up 6.8% and 6.4% in January and February 2018, respectively

Passenger traffic for full year 2017 up 6.7% driven by record performance in Argentina

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport concession operator in the world by number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger traffic growth of 6.8% in January 2018, 6.4% in February 2018, and 6.7% for the full year 2017.

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights

       
Statistics   Jan’18   Jan’17   % Var Feb’18   Feb’17   % Var FY17   FY16   % Var
Domestic Passengers (thousands)   3,661.0   3,556.1   2.9 % 3,264.2   3,144.3   3.8 % 41,305.8   37,914.4   8.9 %
International Passengers (thousands)   2,362.7   2,185.4   8.1 % 2,077.4   1,979.4   4.9 % 26,898.8   24,601.2   9.3 %
Transit Passengers (thousands)   897.0   737.0   21.7 % 707.7   562.1   25.9 % 8,407.8   9,302.9   -9.6 %
Total Passengers (thousands)   6,920.8   6,478.5   6.8 % 6,049.3   5,685.8   6.4 % 76,612.4   71,818.4   6.7 %
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)   31.7   26.2   21.0 % 30.3   27.6   9.7 % 389.8   360.5   8.1 %
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)   74.6   71.6   4.2 % 64.9   62.9   3.2 % 851.3   836.6   1.8 %

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in January 2018 increased by 6.8% compared to the same period of 2017, primarily reflecting growth of 11.3% in Argentina and 5.6% in Uruguay. In February 2018, total traffic increased by 6.3% compared to the same period of 2017 primarily reflecting growth of 9.1% in Argentina and 7.5% in Uruguay.

During 2017, total passenger traffic increased 6.7% compared to 2016, mainly driven by traffic growth of 14.3% in Argentina, along with increases of 11.7% in Uruguay and 20.6% in Armenia.

The strong performance in Argentina, the Company’s main business segment, resulted from the incorporation of new routes, a large number of flights to existing destinations and the entrance of low cost airlines, contributing to increase connectivity throughout the country as well as to international destinations. At Ezeiza airport, Level started five weekly flights to Barcelona, Azul launched 14 weekly flights to several Brazilian destinations and United opened a daily flight to New York. At Aeroparque airport, Amaszonas started 40 weekly flights to neighboring countries Paraguay and Uruguay, and Avianca added more than 30 flights to Florianópolis, in Brazil, and domestic destinations Mar del Plata and Rosario, in Argentina.

CAAP also reported increased activity at airports located in different provinces of Argentina. For instance, Córdoba airport, in the center of the country, became an increasingly relevant domestic hub, incorporating two new airlines during 2017: Air Europa and Amaszonas. This airport also added additional flights to many of its already established domestic routes. Furthermore, operating from Mendoza airport, Sky, Gol and Latam inaugurated new flights to Chile, Brazil and Peru, respectively. Moreover, Latam opened five weekly international routes from Neuquén airport to Santiago, Chile. Top domestic carriers Aerolíneas Argentinas and Latam also added new flights to many of their existing domestic routes.

In 2018, Norwegian started four weekly direct flights to London. Additionally, operating from Mendoza airport, Copa opened daily flights to Panama. Furthermore, the low-cost carrier Flybondi started operating in February, serving several domestic destinations, with some flights operated from El Palomar airport. This is the 34th airport in the AA2000 concession, added to serve low-cost carriers airlines and increase capacity in the Buenos Aires area.

In Brazil, passenger traffic at Brasilia airport increased by 4% each January and February 2018, showing signs of consistent recovery from last year’s passenger drop as a result of the economic crisis. In addition, the airport added new routes during 2018. In January, Latam opened a new international route to Punta Cana with two weekly fights and Gol has started to sell tickets for daily flights to Orlando and Miami with the new Boing 737 Max, with flights beginning in November 2018. Furthermore, both Gol and Latam added domestic routes to Santarém, Ilhéus and Aracajú.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic returned to historical levels, after posting a significant increase in January 2017.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

CAAP also reported strong cargo volume, up 8.1% in 2017, and increasing 21.0% and 9.7% in January and February 2018, respectively. Argentina was the main contributor to cargo volume growth – with increases of 28.0% in 2017 and 23.5% in the first two months of 2018, followed by significant growths in Brazil and Italy during these periods and positive contributions from the majority of the Company’s business segments.

Aircraft movements increased by 1.8% in 2017, followed by increases of 4.2% and 3.2% in January and February of 2018, respectively. Growth in the first two months of 2018 was mainly driven by Argentina, which increased by 8.7% during the period.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

                                     
    Jan’18   Jan’17   % Var. Feb’18   Feb’17   % Var. YTD’18   YTD’17  

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)                        
Argentina   3,576   3,212   11.3 % 3,209   2,942   9.1 % 6,785   6,154   10.3 %
Italy   447   438   2.1 % 408   411   -0.7 % 855   849   0.7 %
Brazil   1,853   1,831   1.2 % 1,479   1,437   2.9 % 3,332   3,268   2.0 %
Uruguay   259   245   5.6 % 220   205   7.5 % 479   450   6.4 %
Ecuador   330   352   -6.2 % 316   319   -0.8 % 646   670   -3.6 %
Armenia   189   173   9.1 % 149   136   9.3 % 338   309   9.2 %
Peru   268   228   17.1 % 267   235   13.6 % 535   464   15.4 %
TOTAL   6,921   6,478   6.8 % 6,049   5,686   6.4 % 12,970   12,164   6.6 %
             
Cargo Volume (tons)                        
Argentina   19,644   15,323   28.2 % 18,530   15,598   18.8 % 38,174   30,921   23.5 %
Italy   886   770   15.1 % 842   788   6.8 % 1,728   1,558   10.9 %
Brazil   4,493   3,689   21.8 % 4,252   4,019   5.8 % 8,745   7,707   13.5 %
Uruguay   2,019   1,977   2.1 % 1,945   1,902   2.3 % 3,964   3,879   2.2 %
Ecuador   3,389   3,158   7.3 % 3,224   3,329   -3.2 % 6,613   6,487   2.0 %
Armenia   892   938   -4.9 % 1,117   1,619   -31.0 % 2,009   2,557   -21.4 %
Peru   387   359   7.8 % 371   361   2.8 % 759   720   5.3 %
TOTAL   31,710   26,214   21.0 % 30,281   27,615   9.7 % 61,990   53,829   15.2 %
 
Aircraft Movements                        
Argentina   39,185   35,788   9.5 % 34,795   32,284   7.8 % 73,980   68,072   8.7 %
Italy   4,533   4,577   -1.0 % 4,068   4,192   -3.0 % 8,601   8,769   -1.9 %
Brazil   15,753   16,042   -1.8 % 13,576   13,681   -0.8 % 29,329   29,723   -1.3 %
Uruguay   4,535   4,369   3.8 % 3,447   3,226   6.9 % 7,982   7,595   5.1 %
Ecuador   6,230   7,126   -12.6 % 5,279   6,244   -15.5 % 11,509   13,370   -13.9 %
Armenia   1,739   1,568   10.9 % 1,425   1,217   17.1 % 3,164   2,785   13.6 %
Peru   2,609   2,132   22.4 % 2,279   2,009   13.4 % 4,888   4,141   18.0 %
TOTAL   74,584   71,602   4.2 % 64,869   62,853   3.2 % 139,453   134,455   3.7 %

To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, it served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”.


© Business Wire 2018
