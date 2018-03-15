Corporación América Airports S.A. : Starts 2018 with Solid Traffic Growth
0
03/15/2018 | 11:41pm CET
Total passenger traffic up 6.8% and 6.4% in January and February 2018,
respectively
Passenger traffic for full year 2017 up 6.7% driven by record
performance in Argentina
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the
“Company”) the largest private sector airport concession operator in the
world by number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year
passenger traffic growth of 6.8% in January 2018, 6.4% in February 2018,
and 6.7% for the full year 2017.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Highlights
Statistics
Jan’18
Jan’17
% Var
Feb’18
Feb’17
% Var
FY17
FY16
% Var
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,661.0
3,556.1
2.9
%
3,264.2
3,144.3
3.8
%
41,305.8
37,914.4
8.9
%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,362.7
2,185.4
8.1
%
2,077.4
1,979.4
4.9
%
26,898.8
24,601.2
9.3
%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
897.0
737.0
21.7
%
707.7
562.1
25.9
%
8,407.8
9,302.9
-9.6
%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,920.8
6,478.5
6.8
%
6,049.3
5,685.8
6.4
%
76,612.4
71,818.4
6.7
%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
31.7
26.2
21.0
%
30.3
27.6
9.7
%
389.8
360.5
8.1
%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
74.6
71.6
4.2
%
64.9
62.9
3.2
%
851.3
836.6
1.8
%
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in January 2018 increased by 6.8%
compared to the same period of 2017, primarily reflecting growth of
11.3% in Argentina and 5.6% in Uruguay. In February 2018, total traffic
increased by 6.3% compared to the same period of 2017 primarily
reflecting growth of 9.1% in Argentina and 7.5% in Uruguay.
During 2017, total passenger traffic increased 6.7% compared to 2016,
mainly driven by traffic growth of 14.3% in Argentina, along with
increases of 11.7% in Uruguay and 20.6% in Armenia.
The strong performance in Argentina, the Company’s main business
segment, resulted from the incorporation of new routes, a large number
of flights to existing destinations and the entrance of low cost
airlines, contributing to increase connectivity throughout the country
as well as to international destinations. At Ezeiza airport, Level
started five weekly flights to Barcelona, Azul launched 14 weekly
flights to several Brazilian destinations and United opened a daily
flight to New York. At Aeroparque airport, Amaszonas started 40 weekly
flights to neighboring countries Paraguay and Uruguay, and Avianca added
more than 30 flights to Florianópolis, in Brazil, and domestic
destinations Mar del Plata and Rosario, in Argentina.
CAAP also reported increased activity at airports located in different
provinces of Argentina. For instance, Córdoba airport, in the center of
the country, became an increasingly relevant domestic hub, incorporating
two new airlines during 2017: Air Europa and Amaszonas. This airport
also added additional flights to many of its already established
domestic routes. Furthermore, operating from Mendoza airport, Sky, Gol
and Latam inaugurated new flights to Chile, Brazil and Peru,
respectively. Moreover, Latam opened five weekly international routes
from Neuquén airport to Santiago, Chile. Top domestic carriers
Aerolíneas Argentinas and Latam also added new flights to many of their
existing domestic routes.
In 2018, Norwegian started four weekly direct flights to London.
Additionally, operating from Mendoza airport, Copa opened daily flights
to Panama. Furthermore, the low-cost carrier Flybondi started operating
in February, serving several domestic destinations, with some flights
operated from El Palomar airport. This is the 34th airport in the AA2000
concession, added to serve low-cost carriers airlines and increase
capacity in the Buenos Aires area.
In Brazil, passenger traffic at Brasilia airport increased by 4% each
January and February 2018, showing signs of consistent recovery from
last year’s passenger drop as a result of the economic crisis. In
addition, the airport added new routes during 2018. In January, Latam
opened a new international route to Punta Cana with two weekly fights
and Gol has started to sell tickets for daily flights to Orlando and
Miami with the new Boing 737 Max, with flights beginning in November
2018. Furthermore, both Gol and Latam added domestic routes to Santarém,
Ilhéus and Aracajú.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic returned to historical levels, after
posting a significant increase in January 2017.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
CAAP also reported strong cargo volume, up 8.1% in 2017, and
increasing 21.0% and 9.7% in January and February 2018, respectively.
Argentina was the main contributor to cargo volume growth – with
increases of 28.0% in 2017 and 23.5% in the first two months of 2018,
followed by significant growths in Brazil and Italy during these periods
and positive contributions from the majority of the Company’s business
segments.
Aircraft movements increased by 1.8% in 2017, followed by
increases of 4.2% and 3.2% in January and February of 2018,
respectively. Growth in the first two months of 2018 was mainly driven
by Argentina, which increased by 8.7% during the period.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport
concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the
world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger
traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries
across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru,
Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, it served 76.6 million passengers.
The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades
under the ticker “CAAP”.