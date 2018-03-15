Corporación América Airports S.A. : Starts 2018 with Solid Traffic Growth

Total passenger traffic up 6.8% and 6.4% in January and February 2018, respectively

Passenger traffic for full year 2017 up 6.7% driven by record performance in Argentina

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport concession operator in the world by number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger traffic growth of 6.8% in January 2018, 6.4% in February 2018, and 6.7% for the full year 2017.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights Statistics Jan’18 Jan’17 % Var Feb’18 Feb’17 % Var FY17 FY16 % Var Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,661.0 3,556.1 2.9 % 3,264.2 3,144.3 3.8 % 41,305.8 37,914.4 8.9 % International Passengers (thousands) 2,362.7 2,185.4 8.1 % 2,077.4 1,979.4 4.9 % 26,898.8 24,601.2 9.3 % Transit Passengers (thousands) 897.0 737.0 21.7 % 707.7 562.1 25.9 % 8,407.8 9,302.9 -9.6 % Total Passengers (thousands) 6,920.8 6,478.5 6.8 % 6,049.3 5,685.8 6.4 % 76,612.4 71,818.4 6.7 % Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 31.7 26.2 21.0 % 30.3 27.6 9.7 % 389.8 360.5 8.1 % Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 74.6 71.6 4.2 % 64.9 62.9 3.2 % 851.3 836.6 1.8 %

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in January 2018 increased by 6.8% compared to the same period of 2017, primarily reflecting growth of 11.3% in Argentina and 5.6% in Uruguay. In February 2018, total traffic increased by 6.3% compared to the same period of 2017 primarily reflecting growth of 9.1% in Argentina and 7.5% in Uruguay.

During 2017, total passenger traffic increased 6.7% compared to 2016, mainly driven by traffic growth of 14.3% in Argentina, along with increases of 11.7% in Uruguay and 20.6% in Armenia.

The strong performance in Argentina, the Company’s main business segment, resulted from the incorporation of new routes, a large number of flights to existing destinations and the entrance of low cost airlines, contributing to increase connectivity throughout the country as well as to international destinations. At Ezeiza airport, Level started five weekly flights to Barcelona, Azul launched 14 weekly flights to several Brazilian destinations and United opened a daily flight to New York. At Aeroparque airport, Amaszonas started 40 weekly flights to neighboring countries Paraguay and Uruguay, and Avianca added more than 30 flights to Florianópolis, in Brazil, and domestic destinations Mar del Plata and Rosario, in Argentina.

CAAP also reported increased activity at airports located in different provinces of Argentina. For instance, Córdoba airport, in the center of the country, became an increasingly relevant domestic hub, incorporating two new airlines during 2017: Air Europa and Amaszonas. This airport also added additional flights to many of its already established domestic routes. Furthermore, operating from Mendoza airport, Sky, Gol and Latam inaugurated new flights to Chile, Brazil and Peru, respectively. Moreover, Latam opened five weekly international routes from Neuquén airport to Santiago, Chile. Top domestic carriers Aerolíneas Argentinas and Latam also added new flights to many of their existing domestic routes.

In 2018, Norwegian started four weekly direct flights to London. Additionally, operating from Mendoza airport, Copa opened daily flights to Panama. Furthermore, the low-cost carrier Flybondi started operating in February, serving several domestic destinations, with some flights operated from El Palomar airport. This is the 34th airport in the AA2000 concession, added to serve low-cost carriers airlines and increase capacity in the Buenos Aires area.

In Brazil, passenger traffic at Brasilia airport increased by 4% each January and February 2018, showing signs of consistent recovery from last year’s passenger drop as a result of the economic crisis. In addition, the airport added new routes during 2018. In January, Latam opened a new international route to Punta Cana with two weekly fights and Gol has started to sell tickets for daily flights to Orlando and Miami with the new Boing 737 Max, with flights beginning in November 2018. Furthermore, both Gol and Latam added domestic routes to Santarém, Ilhéus and Aracajú.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic returned to historical levels, after posting a significant increase in January 2017.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

CAAP also reported strong cargo volume, up 8.1% in 2017, and increasing 21.0% and 9.7% in January and February 2018, respectively. Argentina was the main contributor to cargo volume growth – with increases of 28.0% in 2017 and 23.5% in the first two months of 2018, followed by significant growths in Brazil and Italy during these periods and positive contributions from the majority of the Company’s business segments.

Aircraft movements increased by 1.8% in 2017, followed by increases of 4.2% and 3.2% in January and February of 2018, respectively. Growth in the first two months of 2018 was mainly driven by Argentina, which increased by 8.7% during the period.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Jan’18 Jan’17 % Var. Feb’18 Feb’17 % Var. YTD’18 YTD’17 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 3,576 3,212 11.3 % 3,209 2,942 9.1 % 6,785 6,154 10.3 % Italy 447 438 2.1 % 408 411 -0.7 % 855 849 0.7 % Brazil 1,853 1,831 1.2 % 1,479 1,437 2.9 % 3,332 3,268 2.0 % Uruguay 259 245 5.6 % 220 205 7.5 % 479 450 6.4 % Ecuador 330 352 -6.2 % 316 319 -0.8 % 646 670 -3.6 % Armenia 189 173 9.1 % 149 136 9.3 % 338 309 9.2 % Peru 268 228 17.1 % 267 235 13.6 % 535 464 15.4 % TOTAL 6,921 6,478 6.8 % 6,049 5,686 6.4 % 12,970 12,164 6.6 % Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 19,644 15,323 28.2 % 18,530 15,598 18.8 % 38,174 30,921 23.5 % Italy 886 770 15.1 % 842 788 6.8 % 1,728 1,558 10.9 % Brazil 4,493 3,689 21.8 % 4,252 4,019 5.8 % 8,745 7,707 13.5 % Uruguay 2,019 1,977 2.1 % 1,945 1,902 2.3 % 3,964 3,879 2.2 % Ecuador 3,389 3,158 7.3 % 3,224 3,329 -3.2 % 6,613 6,487 2.0 % Armenia 892 938 -4.9 % 1,117 1,619 -31.0 % 2,009 2,557 -21.4 % Peru 387 359 7.8 % 371 361 2.8 % 759 720 5.3 % TOTAL 31,710 26,214 21.0 % 30,281 27,615 9.7 % 61,990 53,829 15.2 % Aircraft Movements Argentina 39,185 35,788 9.5 % 34,795 32,284 7.8 % 73,980 68,072 8.7 % Italy 4,533 4,577 -1.0 % 4,068 4,192 -3.0 % 8,601 8,769 -1.9 % Brazil 15,753 16,042 -1.8 % 13,576 13,681 -0.8 % 29,329 29,723 -1.3 % Uruguay 4,535 4,369 3.8 % 3,447 3,226 6.9 % 7,982 7,595 5.1 % Ecuador 6,230 7,126 -12.6 % 5,279 6,244 -15.5 % 11,509 13,370 -13.9 % Armenia 1,739 1,568 10.9 % 1,425 1,217 17.1 % 3,164 2,785 13.6 % Peru 2,609 2,132 22.4 % 2,279 2,009 13.4 % 4,888 4,141 18.0 % TOTAL 74,584 71,602 4.2 % 64,869 62,853 3.2 % 139,453 134,455 3.7 %

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, it served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”.

