Cortex Business Solutions Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
0
03/07/2018 | 01:29am CET
Continued positive cash flows from operations and record increase of 272% Adjusted EBITDA(1)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSXV:CBX), a North American network-as-a-service e-invoicing solutions provider, today announces its three and six months ended January 31, 2018 (“Q2 F2018”) Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements.
“As represented by our year to date 20% increase in total revenue and record Adjusted EBITDA(1) along with a flat cost line, Cortex’s strategy to grow and to add shareholder value has been successful in the first half of fiscal 2018. We will continue to focus on these key metrics and to execute on our growth strategy,” said Joel Leetzow, President and CEO of Cortex Business Solutions. “In what has now been another year of uncertainty across the Canadian energy sector, we have more often than not been the benefactor of asset changes and company transactions across Canada, but this quarter we recently lost two Cortex clients in Calgary due to the purchase and consolidation of certain Canadian assets. That said, our programs for diversifying our revenue are working. Because of this, Cortex is positioned to sustain and build on these record results.
This quarter has also been a major shift for me personally regarding where I am able to focus my time with the addition of Jason Baird as our CFO. I have been able to transfer many of my former day-to-day operating activities of the company over to Jason and this has allowed me to work closer with the Cortex commercial teams on growing revenue.”
“Cortex continues to deliver consistent positive results each quarter and has achieved its highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $0.6 million in the history of the company. Furthermore, the six months ended Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $1.1 million is already greater than the entire fiscal 2017,” said Jason Baird, VP, Finance & CFO of Cortex Business Solutions. “I am very excited to be completing my first quarter at Cortex and witnessing first-hand the successful implementation of our corporate strategy translating into increased shareholder value. With a strong balance sheet showing $6.7 million in cash and no debt, Cortex is on track to take its business to the next stage.”
Cortex would also like to thank Scott Lamacraft and Greg Mark for their commitment and valuable service as Directors to the Company and wish them well in future endeavors.
Q2 F2018 Financial Highlights
Three months ended January 31, 2018 compared to January 31, 2017
Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 272% or by $0.4 million to $0.6 million from $0.2 million
Positive cash flow from operating activities increased 230% to $0.1 million from negative cash flows from operating activities of $(0.1) million
Overall revenue increased 11% or by $0.3 million to $3.0 million from $2.7 million
Access and usage fees increased 19% or by $0.5 million to $2.9 million from $2.4 million
Gross profit improved 14% or by $0.3 million to $2.2 million from $1.9 million
Net income improved 264% or by $0.5 million to $0.3 million from $(0.2) million
Six months ended January 31, 2018 compared to January 31, 2017
Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 418% or by $0.9 million to $1.1 million from $0.2 million
Positive cash flow from operating activities increased 294% to $0.5 million from negative cash flows from operating activities of $(0.2) million
Overall revenue increased 20% or by $1.1 million to $6.3 million from $5.2 million
Access and usage fees increased 20% or by $0.9 million to $5.6 million from $4.7 million
Gross profit improved 29% or by $1.0 million to $4.6 million from $3.6 million
Net income improved 310% or by $0.9 million to $0.6 million from $(0.3) million
Cash Position
The overall cash position of Cortex improved 7% to $6.7 million at January 31, 2018 from $6.2 million at July 31, 2017 driven predominantly from an increase in net cash provided by operating activities mainly from higher access and usage fees and project management revenues.
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring charges and share based payments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. This measure assists the Company in evaluating the Company’s operating performance against its expectations and against other entities. Please refer to the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the quarter ended January 31, 2018 for further information on the Company’s use of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income.
Cortex management will host a conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
The details of the conference call are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, March 7, 2018 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Mountain time) Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-377-0758 International dial-in number: 1-416-340-2216
Please call the conference telephone number ten minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Cortex Business Solutions at 403 219-2838.
A replay of the conference call will be available after the call through March 14, 2018.
Cortex’s strategy is to revolutionize B2B document exchange by replacing traditional paper-based manual systems with automated e-invoicing. This positions companies with the scalability and flexibility needed to meet the demands of today’s business. Cortex offers a B2B network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations using flexible connection methods to leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.
Cortex is currently delivering e-invoicing services to over 10,000 Trading Partners in Oil & Gas, Mining, Manufacturing and Sports & Entertainment industries, with a focused expansion into additional verticals.
Cortex Business Solutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Prepared in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
January 31 2018
July 31 2017
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,675,340
$
6,248,176
Short-term investments
60,000
60,000
Accounts receivable
1,363,850
1,220,442
Prepaid expenses
95,014
180,710
8,194,204
7,709,328
Long-term receivable
134,046
98,761
Deposits
99,978
35,061
Property and equipment
108,673
178,118
Intangible assets
25,515
30,018
$
8,562,416
$
8,051,286
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
1,088,992
$
1,834,471
Deferred revenue
498,408
423,734
Current income tax payable
17,917
9,203
Current portion of obligations under finance lease
22,867
-
1,628,184
2,267,408
Deferred rent
159,845
-
Obligations under finance lease
25,262
-
1,813,291
2,267,408
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
60,651,418
60,562,286
Accumulated other comprehensive income
541,906
591,752
Contributed surplus
9,843,688
9,526,341
Deficit
(64,287,887)
(64,896,501)
6,749,125
5,783,878
$
8,562,416
$
8,051,286
Cortex Business Solutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three and six months ended January 31, 2018 and 2017 (Prepared in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
Three months ended January 31
Six months ended January 31
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenue
Access and usage fees
$
2,853,893
$
2,398,153
$
5,663,805
$
4,735,813
Integration fees
50,683
82,475
137,244
100,599
Project management and other revenue
114,379
241,048
452,579
354,332
3,018,955
2,721,676
6,253,628
5,190,744
Cost of Sales
789,504
772,442
1,621,804
1,595,980
Gross Profit
2,229,451
1,949,234
4,631,824
3,594,764
Expenses
Sales and marketing
484,593
584,152
1,174,562
1,044,061
Research and development
459,143
462,159
936,730
902,690
General and administrative
971,726
1,014,480
1,769,145
1,816,337
Severance and termination
2,762
70,233
158,684
91,621
1,918,224
2,131,024
4,039,121
3,854,709
Income (loss) before finance income
311,227
(181,790
)
592,703
(259,945
)
Finance income
13,065
429
20,161
438
Income tax expense
(2,142
)
(15,024
)
(4,250
)
(29,665
)
Net income (loss)
$
322,150
$
(196,385
)
$
608,614
$
(289,172
)
Other comprehensive earnings
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):
Foreign exchange loss on foreign operations
(63,782
)
(100,826
)
(49,846
)
(27,449
)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
258,368
$
(297,211
)
$
558,768
$
(316,621
)
Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted
$
0.04
$
(0.02
)
$
0.07
$
(0.03
)
Cortex Business Solutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Prepared in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
Number of Common Shares
Share Capital
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
Contributed Surplus
Deficit
Total Shareholders’ Equity
Balance – July 31, 2016
8,984,704
$
60,291,515
$
640,232
$
9,126,948
$
(64,481,187
)
$
5,577,508
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(289,172
)
(289,172
)
Translation of foreign operations
-
-
(27,449
)
-
-
(27,449
)
Compensation units & stock options exercised
3,491
18,368
-
(11,386
)
-
6,982
Deferred share units issued
-
-
-
200,000
-
200,000
Stock based compensation
-
-
-
75,566
-
75,566
Balance – January 31, 2017
8,988,195
60,309,883
612,783
9,391,128
(64,770,359
)
5,543,435
Balance - July 31, 2017
9,069,983
60,562,286
591,752
9,526,341
(64,896,501
)
5,783,878
Net income
-
-
-
-
608,614
608,614
Translation of foreign operations
-
-
(49,846
)
-
-
(49,846
)
Compensation units & stock options exercised
27,163
89,132
-
(31,051
)
-
58,081
Deferred share units issued
-
-
-
200,000
-
200,000
Stock based compensation
-
-
-
148,398
-
148,398
Balance – January 31, 2018
9,097,146
$
60,651,418
$
541,906
$
9,843,688
$
(64,287,887
)
$
6,749,125
Cortex Business Solutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows For the three and six months ended January 31, 2018 and 2017 (Prepared in Canadian Dollars) (unaudited)
Three months ended January 31
Six months ended January 31
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cash provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
322,150
$
(196,385
)
$
608,614
$
(289,172
)
Items not affecting cash
Stock-based compensation
282,451
276,055
348,398
351,621
Amortization
8,167
25,030
158,461
49,885
Deferred Rent
79,922
-
159,845
-
Accretion on rebate provision
-
2,154
-
4,307
Loss on disposal of equipment
-
1,012
-
1,012
Long term receivables
(9,311
)
(26,577
)
(35,285
)
(53,034
)
Changes in non-cash working capital
(541,926
)
(190,044
)
(784,717
)
(299,622
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
141,453
(108,755
)
455,316
(235,003
)
Financing activities
Proceeds on exercise of compensation units & stock options
11,831
6,982
58,081
6,982
Finance lease payments
(5,683
)
-
(18,676
)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
6,148
6,982
39,405
6,982
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(1,478
)
(2,340
)
(17,709
)
(2,340
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,478
)
(2,340
)
(17,709
)
(2,340
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency