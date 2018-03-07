Cortex Business Solutions Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

Log in
03/07/2018 | 01:29am CET

Continued positive cash flows from operations and record increase of 272% Adjusted EBITDA(1)

CALGARY, Alberta, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSXV:CBX), a North American network-as-a-service e-invoicing solutions provider, today announces its three and six months ended January 31, 2018 (“Q2 F2018”) Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements. 

“As represented by our year to date 20% increase in total revenue and record Adjusted EBITDA(1) along with a flat cost line, Cortex’s strategy to grow and to add shareholder value has been successful in the first half of fiscal 2018. We will continue to focus on these key metrics and to execute on our growth strategy,” said Joel Leetzow, President and CEO of Cortex Business Solutions. “In what has now been another year of uncertainty across the Canadian energy sector, we have more often than not been the benefactor of asset changes and company transactions across Canada, but this quarter we recently lost two Cortex clients in Calgary due to the purchase and consolidation of certain Canadian assets. That said, our programs for diversifying our revenue are working. Because of this, Cortex is positioned to sustain and build on these record results.

This quarter has also been a major shift for me personally regarding where I am able to focus my time with the addition of Jason Baird as our CFO.  I have been able to transfer many of my former day-to-day operating activities of the company over to Jason and this has allowed me to work closer with the Cortex commercial teams on growing revenue.”

“Cortex continues to deliver consistent positive results each quarter and has achieved its highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $0.6 million in the history of the company.  Furthermore, the six months ended Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $1.1 million is already greater than the entire fiscal 2017,” said Jason Baird, VP, Finance & CFO of Cortex Business Solutions.  “I am very excited to be completing my first quarter at Cortex and witnessing first-hand the successful implementation of our corporate strategy translating into increased shareholder value. With a strong balance sheet showing $6.7 million in cash and no debt, Cortex is on track to take its business to the next stage.”

Cortex would also like to thank Scott Lamacraft and Greg Mark for their commitment and valuable service as Directors to the Company and wish them well in future endeavors. 

Q2 F2018 Financial Highlights

Three months ended January 31, 2018 compared to January 31, 2017

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1)  increased 272% or by $0.4 million to $0.6 million from $0.2 million
  • Positive cash flow from operating activities increased 230% to $0.1 million from negative cash flows from operating activities of $(0.1) million
  • Overall revenue increased 11% or by $0.3 million to $3.0 million from $2.7 million
  • Access and usage fees increased 19% or by $0.5 million to $2.9 million from $2.4 million
  • Gross profit improved 14% or by $0.3 million to $2.2 million from $1.9 million
  • Net income improved 264% or by $0.5 million to $0.3 million from $(0.2) million


Six months ended January 31, 2018 compared to January 31, 2017

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1)  increased 418% or by $0.9 million to $1.1 million from $0.2 million
  • Positive cash flow from operating activities increased 294% to $0.5 million from negative cash flows from operating activities of $(0.2) million
  • Overall revenue increased 20% or by $1.1 million to $6.3 million from $5.2 million
  • Access and usage fees increased 20% or by $0.9 million to $5.6 million from $4.7 million
  • Gross profit improved 29% or by $1.0 million to $4.6 million from $3.6 million
  • Net income improved 310% or by $0.9 million to $0.6 million from $(0.3) million

Cash Position

The overall cash position of Cortex improved 7% to $6.7 million at January 31, 2018 from $6.2 million at July 31, 2017 driven predominantly from an increase in net cash provided by operating activities mainly from higher access and usage fees and project management revenues. 

(1)  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring charges and share based payments.  Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers.  This measure assists the Company in evaluating the Company’s operating performance against its expectations and against other entities. Please refer to the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the quarter ended January 31, 2018 for further information on the Company’s use of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income.

Cortex management will host a conference call, followed by a question and answer period. 

The details of the conference call are as follows:

Date:                                                                     Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Time:                                                                     11:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Mountain time) 
Toll-free dial-in number:                                      1-800-377-0758
International dial-in number:                              1-416-340-2216

Please call the conference telephone number ten minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Cortex Business Solutions at 403 219-2838.

A replay of the conference call will be available after the call through March 14, 2018.

Toll-free replay number:                                   1-800-408-3053
Toll replay number:                                           1-905-694-9451
Replay ID:                                                           6644640#

About Cortex Business Solutions

Cortex’s strategy is to revolutionize B2B document exchange by replacing traditional paper-based manual systems with automated e-invoicing. This positions companies with the scalability and flexibility needed to meet the demands of today’s business. Cortex offers a B2B network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations using flexible connection methods to leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.

Cortex is currently delivering e-invoicing services to over 10,000 Trading Partners in Oil & Gas, Mining, Manufacturing and Sports & Entertainment industries, with a focused expansion into additional verticals.

For more information, please visit www.cortex.net.

                              

Cortex Business Solutions Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Prepared in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)

       
     January 31
2018		July 31
2017
Assets      
        
Current Assets     
 Cash and cash equivalents $6,675,340   $6,248,176  
 Short-term investments  60,000    60,000  
 Accounts receivable  1,363,850     1,220,442  
 Prepaid expenses   95,014    180,710  
        
         8,194,204    7,709,328  
        
Long-term receivable   134,046    98,761  
Deposits    99,978    35,061  
Property and equipment  108,673    178,118  
Intangible assets   25,515    30,018  
        
        
     $8,562,416   $8,051,286  
        
Liabilities      
        
Current Liabilities     
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$1,088,992   $1,834,471  
 Deferred revenue   498,408    423,734  
 Current income tax payable  17,917    9,203  
 Current portion of obligations under finance lease 22,867     -  
        
      1,628,184    2,267,408  
        
Deferred rent    159,845     -  
Obligations under finance lease  25,262    -  
        
      1,813,291    2,267,408  
Shareholders' Equity     
        
Share capital   60,651,418    60,562,286  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 541,906    591,752  
Contributed surplus   9,843,688    9,526,341  
Deficit    (64,287,887)  (64,896,501)
        
      6,749,125    5,783,878  
        
        
     $8,562,416   $8,051,286  

Cortex Business Solutions Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the three and six months ended January 31, 2018 and 2017
(Prepared in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)

     Three months ended
January 31		Six months ended
January 31
      2018   2017   2018   2017 
Revenue          
 Access and usage fees   $  2,853,893   $  2,398,153   $  5,663,805   $  4,735,813  
 Integration fees     50,683      82,475      137,244      100,599  
 Project management and other
  revenue 		   114,379      241,048      452,579      354,332  
            
        3,018,955      2,721,676      6,253,628      5,190,744  
            
Cost of
Sales		     789,504      772,442      1,621,804      1,595,980  
            
Gross Profit       2,229,451      1,949,234      4,631,824      3,594,764  
            
Expenses          
 Sales and
marketing		     484,593      584,152      1,174,562      1,044,061  
 Research and
development		    459,143      462,159      936,730      902,690  
 General and
administrative		    971,726      1,014,480      1,769,145      1,816,337  
 Severance and
termination		    2,762      70,233      158,684      91,621  
            
        1,918,224      2,131,024      4,039,121      3,854,709  
            
Income (loss) before finance
income		   311,227      (181,790)    592,703      (259,945)
            
Finance income     13,065      429      20,161      438  
            
Income tax expense     (2,142)    (15,024)    (4,250)    (29,665)
            
                  
Net income (loss)  $  322,150   $  (196,385) $  608,614   $  (289,172)
            
            
Other comprehensive
earnings 		        
        Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):
    
            
 Foreign exchange loss on
  foreign operations		  (63,782)   (100,826

)		  (49,846)  (27,449)
            
            
Comprehensive income (loss) $  258,368   $  (297,211) $  558,768   $  (316,621)
            
Net income (loss) per share – basic
  and diluted

$		 

  0.04 		  

$		 

  (0.02

)		 

$		 

  0.07 		  

$		 

  (0.03

)


Cortex Business Solutions Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
(Prepared in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)  

 Number of
Common
Shares		 Share
Capital		Accumulated
Other Comprehensive
Income		Contributed
Surplus		DeficitTotal
Shareholders’
Equity
        
Balance – July 31, 2016   8,984,704  $  60,291,515 $  640,232  $  9,126,948  $  (64,481,187)$  5,577,508  
        
Net loss  -     -    -     -     (289,172)   (289,172)
Translation of foreign
operations		  -     -    (27,449)   -     -     (27,449)
Compensation units & stock
options exercised		 
3,491 		   
 18,368 		  
  - 		   
 (11,386

)		  
  - 		   
  6,982 		 
Deferred share units issued-  - -    200,000   -    200,000  
Stock based compensation  -     -    -     75,566     -     75,566  
        
Balance – January 31, 2017  8,988,195     60,309,883    612,783     9,391,128     (64,770,359)   5,543,435  
        
Balance - July 31, 2017  9,069,983     60,562,286    591,752     9,526,341     (64,896,501)   5,783,878  
        
Net income  -     -    -     -     608,614     608,614  
Translation of foreign operations  -     -    (49,846)   -     -     (49,846)
Compensation units & stock options exercised 
27,163 		   
 89,132 		  
  - 		   
  (31,051

)		  
  - 		   
  58,081 		 
Deferred share units issued-  - -    200,000   -    200,000  
Stock based compensation  -     -    -     148,398     -     148,398  
        
Balance – January 31, 2018  9,097,146  $  60,651,418 $  541,906  $  9,843,688  $ (64,287,887)$  6,749,125  


Cortex Business Solutions Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
For the three and six months ended January 31, 2018 and 2017
(Prepared in Canadian Dollars)
(unaudited)

     Three months ended
January 31		Six months ended
January 31
      2018   2017   2018   2017 
            
Cash provided by (used in)         
            
Operating activities         
Net income (loss)  $  322,150   $  (196,385) $  608,614   $  (289,172)
Items not affecting cash         
 Stock-based compensation    282,451      276,055      348,398      351,621  
 Amortization      8,167      25,030      158,461      49,885  
 Deferred Rent     79,922      -      159,845      -  
 Accretion on rebate provision     -      2,154      -      4,307  
 Loss on disposal of equipment    -      1,012      -      1,012  
Long term receivables     (9,311)    (26,577)    (35,285)    (53,034)
Changes in non-cash working capital    (541,926)    (190,044)    (784,717)    (299,622)
            
Net cash provided by (used in)
operating
  activities		  
  141,453 		    
  (108,755

)		   
  455,316 		    
  (235,003

)
            
Financing activities         
Proceeds on exercise of compensation
units
  & stock options		  
 11,831 		    
  6,982 		    
  58,081 		    
  6,982 		 
Finance lease payments     (5,683)    -      (18,676)    -  
            
Net cash provided by financing
activities		    6,148      6,982      39,405      6,982  
            
Investing Activities         
Acquisition of property and
equipment		    (1,478)    (2,340)    (17,709)    (2,340)
            
Net cash used in investing
activities		    (1,478)    (2,340)    (17,709)    (2,340)
            
Effect of exchange rate changes
on cash
   and cash equivalents held in
foreign
  currency		  (63,781)  (106,529)   (49,848)  (27,350)
            
Cash inflow (outflow)     82,342      (210,642)    427,164      (257,711)
            
Cash, beginning of
period		     6,592,998      5,574,766      6,248,176      5,621,835  
            
Cash, end of period  $  6,675,340   $  5,364,124   $  6,675,340   $  5,364,124  


Investor Relations Contacts:

Joel Leetzow                                        Jason Baird                                           
President and CEO                              VP, Finance & CFO                              
[email protected]                           [email protected]                          
403-219-2838                                       403-219-2838      

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2018 13,4 M
EBIT 2018 1,41 M
Net income 2018 1,59 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,48
P/E ratio 2019 10,76
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 35,5 M
