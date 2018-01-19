Log in
CorVel Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast

01/19/2018 | 07:32pm CET

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with CorVel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CRVL) quarterly earnings release, CorVel will stream a webcast over the Internet on Tuesday, January 30th at 11:30 am Eastern Time.

Event: CorVel Corporation Quarterly Earnings Release
    
Speakers: Gordon Clemons
 Chief Executive Officer
    
 Michael Combs
 President
    
Date: Tuesday, January 30th, 2018
    
Time: 11:30 am Eastern Time
    
Login: www.corvel.com
    
Contact: Investor Relations   949-851-1473
  

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of innovative workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch throughout the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and often while being connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and administer programs that meet their organization’s performance goals.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the historical financial performance of the Company may not be indicative of future financial performance and the risk that the recent performance of the Company’s Common Stock may not be indicative of its future performance, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including the report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q.

(Minimum requirements to listen to broadcast: Windows Media Player and a broadband Internet connection. If you are experiencing problems listening to the broadcast, please call 1-888-289-4717.)

SOURCE: CorVel Corporation

Contact:  Stefani Wendel
Phone:  949-851-1473
http://www.corvel.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
