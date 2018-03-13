Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and FUJIFILM Expand Distribution Agreement for Eleview

Dublin - March 13, 2018 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) today announced that it has expanded its exclusive distribution agreement for Eleview with FUJIFILM Europe B.V. beyond Europe and South Africa to South East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. FUJIFILM is a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, among other core businesses.

"FUJIFILM is a leading player in endoscopy and we are very happy to expand our collaboration to these new regions" said Alessandro Della Chà, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. "This is a further step towards creating a global franchise".

The terms of the expanded distribution agreement remain as previously announced: FUJIFILM shall provide Cosmo with 45 percent of gross revenues, including COGS.

Eleview, designed for easy and safe resection, increases visibility of target lesion margins and lowers the risk of perforation. It is appropriate for challenging polyps, regardless of size, location, or type and the immediate, long-lasting cushion can hold for up to 45 minutes. Developed by Cosmo, Eleview improves margin visualization and helps decrease the risk of gastrointestinal perforation and damage to the external muscular layer, which can lead to gastrointestinal perforation. Furthermore, it decreases the time needed to resect a lesion while reducing both reinjections required and piecemeal excisions, as compared to saline.

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in the field of optimized therapies for selected Gastrointestinal Disorders and Endoscopic Procedures. The Company's proprietary clinical development pipeline specifically addresses innovative treatments for IBD, such as Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and Colon Infections. In addition, the Company has developed a medical device for polyp and adenoma excision and is has completed clinical trials of formerly LuMeBlue™, a diagnostic drug for the detection of colon cancer as well as new chemical entities that are being developed by the associate company Cassiopea S.p.A. for the topical treatment of skin diseases. Cosmo's MMX® products that have reached the market are Lialda®/Mezavant®/Mesavancol®, a treatment for IBD that is licensed globally to Giuliani and Shire Limited and Uceris®, the first glucocorticosteroid indicated for the induction of remission in active, mild to moderate Ulcerative Colitis, licensed in US to Santarus/Salix/Valeant and in the Rest of the World to Ferring as Cortiment®. Cosmo's proprietary MMX® technology is at the core of the Company's product pipeline and was developed from its expertise in formulating and manufacturing gastrointestinal drugs for international clients at its GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) facilities in Lainate, Italy. The technology is designed to deliver active ingredients in a targeted manner in the colon. For further information on Cosmo, please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

About FUJIFILM Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation is one of the major operating companies of FUJIFILM Holdings. Since its founding in 1934, the company has built up a wealth of advanced technologies in the field of photo imaging, and in line with its efforts to become a comprehensive healthcare company, Fujifilm is now applying these technologies to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases in the Medical and Life Science fields. Fujifilm is also expanding growth in the highly functional materials business, including flat panel display materials, and in the graphic systems and optical devices businesses. For more information, please visit www.fujifilm.com.

About Fujifilm in Europe

Fujifilm entities operate in 55 group companies and branches in Europe and beyond and employ around 4,000 people engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service. Throughout Europe they serve a range of industries including medical, chemical, graphic systems, electronic materials, optics, recording media, and photographic technologies. FUJIFILM Europe GmbH (Dusseldorf, Germany) acts as Strategic Headquarters for the region and supports its group companies in Europe by formulating marketing and corporate strategies. For more information, please visit www.fujifilm.eu.

Contact

John Manieri, Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 (1) 8170 370

[email protected]