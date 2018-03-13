Log in
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and FUJIFILM Expand Distribution Agreement for Eleview

03/13/2018

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and FUJIFILM Expand

Distribution Agreement for Eleview

Agreement expands FUJIFILM's distribution rights to

South East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand

Dublin - March 13, 2018 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) today announced that it has expanded its exclusive distribution agreement for Eleview with FUJIFILM Europe B.V. beyond Europe and South Africa to South East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. FUJIFILM is a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, among other core businesses.

"FUJIFILM is a leading player in endoscopy and we are very happy to expand our collaboration to these new regions" said Alessandro Della Chà, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. "This is a further step towards creating a global franchise".

The terms of the expanded distribution agreement remain as previously announced: FUJIFILM shall provide Cosmo with 45 percent of gross revenues, including COGS.

Eleview, designed for easy and safe resection, increases visibility of target lesion margins and lowers the risk of perforation. It is appropriate for challenging polyps, regardless of size, location, or type and the immediate, long-lasting cushion can hold for up to 45 minutes. Developed by Cosmo, Eleview improves margin visualization and helps decrease the risk of gastrointestinal perforation and damage to the external muscular layer, which can lead to gastrointestinal perforation. Furthermore, it decreases the time needed to resect a lesion while reducing both reinjections required and piecemeal excisions, as compared to saline.

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in the field of optimized therapies for selected Gastrointestinal Disorders and Endoscopic Procedures. The Company's proprietary clinical development pipeline specifically addresses innovative treatments for IBD, such as Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and Colon Infections. In addition, the Company has developed a medical device for polyp and adenoma excision and is has completed clinical trials of formerly LuMeBlue™, a diagnostic drug for the detection of colon cancer as well as new chemical entities that are being developed by the associate company Cassiopea S.p.A. for the topical treatment of skin diseases. Cosmo's MMX® products that have reached the market are Lialda®/Mezavant®/Mesavancol®, a treatment for IBD that is licensed globally to Giuliani and Shire Limited and Uceris®, the first glucocorticosteroid indicated for the induction of remission in active, mild to moderate Ulcerative Colitis, licensed in US to Santarus/Salix/Valeant and in the Rest of the World to Ferring as Cortiment®. Cosmo's proprietary MMX® technology is at the core of the Company's product pipeline and was developed from its expertise in formulating and manufacturing gastrointestinal drugs for international clients at its GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) facilities in Lainate, Italy. The technology is designed to deliver active ingredients in a targeted manner in the colon. For further information on Cosmo, please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com

About FUJIFILM Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation is one of the major operating companies of FUJIFILM Holdings. Since its founding in 1934, the company has built up a wealth of advanced technologies in the field of photo imaging, and in line with its efforts to become a comprehensive healthcare company, Fujifilm is now applying these technologies to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases in the Medical and Life Science fields. Fujifilm is also expanding growth in the highly functional materials business, including flat panel display materials, and in the graphic systems and optical devices businesses. For more information, please visit www.fujifilm.com.

About Fujifilm in Europe

Fujifilm entities operate in 55 group companies and branches in Europe and beyond and employ around 4,000 people engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service. Throughout Europe they serve a range of industries including medical, chemical, graphic systems, electronic materials, optics, recording media, and photographic technologies. FUJIFILM Europe GmbH (Dusseldorf, Germany) acts as Strategic Headquarters for the region and supports its group companies in Europe by formulating marketing and corporate strategies. For more information, please visit www.fujifilm.eu.

Contact

John Manieri, Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 (1) 8170 370
[email protected]

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of 1933.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.




