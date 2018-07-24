Log in
CoStar Group Inc : CoStar Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

07/24/2018 | 09:02pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 24, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replayof the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23838.

To receive updates for this company you canregister by emailing [email protected] or by clicking getinvestment info from the company?s profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial contentcommunity, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentaryand news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and theaverage traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial informationfor virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more orfor the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 187 M
EBIT 2018 362 M
Net income 2018 177 M
Finance 2018 1 073 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 87,24
P/E ratio 2019 57,54
EV / Sales 2018 12,1x
EV / Sales 2019 10,3x
Capitalization 15 467 M
Chart COSTAR GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
CoStar Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTAR GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 429 $
Spread / Average Target -0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew C. Florance President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Klein Chairman
Scott T. Wheeler CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Frank A. Simuro Chief Technology Officer
Warren H. Haber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTAR GROUP INC45.06%15 467
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-9.02%452 870
NETFLIX88.92%157 222
NASPERS LIMITED-3.29%112 972
IQIYI INC0.00%23 545
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-14.60%19 660
