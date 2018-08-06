Log in
COTIVITI HOLDINGS INC (COTV)
Brower Piven Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit in Connection with the Sale of Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Brower Piven for Additional Information

08/06/2018 | 09:34pm CEST

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of all common stockholders of Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: COTV) (“Cotiviti” or the “Company”) opposing the proposed acquisition of Cotiviti by Veritas Capital.

The complaint seeks relief on behalf of the named plaintiff and all other similarly situated shareholders of Cotiviti and asserts that the Company’s Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties by failing to disclose certain material information that is necessary for shareholders to properly assess the fairness of the proposed merger.

If you currently own common stock of Cotiviti and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 743 M
EBIT 2018 257 M
Net income 2018 137 M
Debt 2018 423 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 30,26
P/E ratio 2019 33,03
EV / Sales 2018 6,17x
EV / Sales 2019 5,36x
Capitalization 4 164 M
Chart COTIVITI HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Cotiviti Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COTIVITI HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 44,3 $
Spread / Average Target -0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Douglas Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Swift Chairman
David Beaulieu Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Bradley A. Ferguson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Richard Pozen Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COTIVITI HOLDINGS INC38.59%4 146
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC43.96%11 260
ATHENAHEALTH, INC12.46%6 046
HEALTHEQUITY INC67.83%4 785
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC-4.81%2 465
OMNICELL, INC.23.71%2 333
