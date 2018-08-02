Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Countrywide PLC    CWD   GB00B9NWP991

COUNTRYWIDE PLC (CWD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/01 05:35:16 pm
49.95 GBp   +2.67%
08:24aCOUNTRYWIDE : Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer 2018
PU
07/24COUNTRYWIDE : Update
PU
07/12COUNTRYWIDE : Notification of Half Year Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Countrywide : Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 08:24am CEST

Disclaimer

Electronic versions of the materials (these 'materials') you are seeking to access are being made available on this website by Countrywide plc (the 'Company') for informational purposes only.

Due to restrictions under applicable securities laws, the materials are restricted and are not intended for, and must not be accessed by, or distributed or disseminated to, persons resident or physically located in certain jurisdictions.

Please select the country from which you are seeking to access the materials.

By clicking the 'GO' button below you certify that you understand this disclaimer and you are seeking to access the materials from the country you selected.


Disclaimer

Countrywide plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:23:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COUNTRYWIDE PLC
08:24aCOUNTRYWIDE : Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer 2018
PU
07/24COUNTRYWIDE : Update
PU
07/12COUNTRYWIDE : Notification of Half Year Results
PU
07/09Germany's Axel Springer raises stake in Britain's Purplebricks
RE
07/05Purplebricks operating losses mount, shares fall
RE
06/25Countrywide cuts profit view, plans to raise equity to cut debt
RE
06/25COUNTRYWIDE : Capital Structure, Recovery plan & Trading Update
PU
05/14COUNTRYWIDE : Grant of SAYE options and PDMRs Transactions
PU
04/25COUNTRYWIDE : first quarter income falls on weak London sales
RE
04/25COUNTRYWIDE : Trading Statement
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/09Countrywide PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 645 M
EBIT 2018 16,7 M
Net income 2018 -1,70 M
Debt 2018 176 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,14
P/E ratio 2019 6,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 116 M
Chart COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Countrywide PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,69  GBP
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter James Long Executive Chairman
Paul Lewis Creffield Operations Director
Himanshu Haridas Raja Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Bridge Chief Information Officer
Caleb Samuel Kramer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRYWIDE PLC-58.46%152
CBRE GROUP INC15.12%16 708
ZILLOW GROUP INC40.87%11 107
JONES LANG LASALLE INC14.29%7 718
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC40.19%3 061
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC21.33%2 994
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.