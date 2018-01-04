Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cousins Properties Inc    CUZ

COUSINS PROPERTIES INC (CUZ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cousins Properties : Closes New $1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 10:16pm CET

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today it has closed on a new five-year, $1 billion unsecured credit facility. This facility replaces the Company's existing $500 million facility, which was scheduled to mature in May 2019.

"This new facility, when combined with our simple, low-levered balance sheet, positions Cousins to take advantage of future investment opportunities as they arise," said Larry Gellerstedt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cousins.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. served as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Book Runners. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. served as Syndication Agent. Bank of America, N.A. will serve as Administrative Agent. SunTrust Bank acted as Documentation Agent and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., PNC Bank, N.A., U.S. Bank N.A., Citizens Bank N.A., and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. acted as Co-Documentation Agents. Other lenders include TD Bank, N.A. and First Tennessee Bank, N.A.

About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousinsproperties.com.

CONTACT: 
Marli Quesinberry
Vice President, Investor Relations
404-407-1898
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cousins-properties-closes-new-1-billion-unsecured-credit-facility-300577879.html

SOURCE Cousins Properties


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COUSINS PROPERTIES INC
10:20p COUSINS PROPERTIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
10:16p COUSINS PROPERTIES : Closes New $1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility
01/03 COUSINS PROPERTIES : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release And Conferen..
2017 COUSINS PROPERTIES INC : ex-dividend day
2017 COUSINS PROPERTIES : Signs Lease With WeWork At Terminus In Atlanta
2017 COUSINS PROPERTIES : Announces Closing of Orlando and Miami Dispositions
2017 COUSINS PROPERTIES : Announces Its Fourth Quarter 2017 Common Stock Dividend
2017 COUSINS PROPERTIES INC : Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Cousins Prope..
2017 COUSINS PROPERTIES INC : Cousins Properties Incorporated to Host Earnings Call
2017 COUSINS PROPERTIES : reports 3Q results
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Cousins Properties closes on Florida sales
2017 Cousins Properties declares $0.06 dividend
2017 Cousins Properties Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Cousins Properties' (CUZ) CEO Larry Gellerstedt on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings..
2017 Cousins Properties FFO in-line, misses on revenue
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.