COVESTRO (1COV)
Covestro AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/12/2018 | 02:10pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.03.2018 / 14:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Schäfer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Covestro AG

b) LEI
3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006062144

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
87.64 EUR 33040.28 EUR
87.66 EUR 16743.06 EUR
87.68 EUR 2805.76 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
87.6485 EUR 52589.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


12.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

41105  12.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 525 M
EBIT 2018 2 730 M
Net income 2018 1 844 M
Debt 2018 575 M
Yield 2018 2,86%
P/E ratio 2018 9,12
P/E ratio 2019 9,54
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 17 821 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 107 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Webster Thomas Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes M. Dietsch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO2.34%21 937
LG CHEM LTD--.--%26 974
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%22 099
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%21 150
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%13 838
HENGYI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%6 775
