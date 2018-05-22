Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Covestro    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO (1COV)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 05/22 11:48:44 am
78.53 EUR   -1.15%
11:10aCOVESTRO : Buyback programme
EQ
05/14COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
05/14COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Covestro : Buyback programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 11:10am CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback
Covestro AG / Buyback programme

22.05.2018 / 11:06
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buyback programme

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information relating to a buyback programme / 2. Tranche - 3. interim announcement

From May 14 to May 18, 2018, a total number of 386,764 shares had been acquired in the course of the 2. Tranche of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG, Leverkusen ('Covestro' or 'the issuer'). Start of the 2. Tranche of share buyback on May 04, 2018, was announced on May 03, 2018, in accordance with Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

From May 14 to May 18, 2018, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

Date Total number of Weighted average Aggregated volume
repurchased shares price (EUR) (EUR)
(number)
14-05-2018 81,271 78.30100 6,363,600.57
15-05-2018 78,222 78.97530 6,177,605.92
16-05-2018 85,971 78.93380 6,786,017.72
17-05-2018 66,160 79.23170 5,241,969.27
18-05-2018 75,140 80.03030 6,013,476.74
Total 386,764 79.0732 30,582,670.22

From May 04 to May 18, 2018, a total number of 996,733 shares had been acquired in the course of the 2. Tranche of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.

From November 21, 2017 to May 18, 2018, a total number of 5,504,485 shares had been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the buyback programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under www.covestro.com/en/investors.

Leverkusen, May 22, 2018


22.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

688171  22.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=688171&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COVESTRO
11:10aCOVESTRO : Buyback programme
EQ
05/14COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05/14COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05/14COVESTRO : Buyback programme
EQ
05/08COVESTRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/07COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05/07COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05/07COVESTRO AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/04Bayer sells further Covestro stake for 2.2 billion euros
RE
05/03BAYER : to Sell Further Covestro Stake
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/26Covestro AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/28Covestro Aktiengesellschaft (CVVTF) Presents At Barclays Chemical And Ag ROC .. 
02/01BASF shuts down Louisiana TDI plant as raw material supply disrupted 
01/11Bayer sells 10.4% stake in Covestro, raising ?1.8B 
2017Covestro AG 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 538 M
EBIT 2018 2 827 M
Net income 2018 1 975 M
Debt 2018 515 M
Yield 2018 3,15%
P/E ratio 2018 7,84
P/E ratio 2019 8,65
EV / Sales 2018 1,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 16 237 M
Chart COVESTRO
Duration : Period :
Covestro Technical Analysis Chart | 1COV | DE0006062144 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 100 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Webster Thomas Chief Executive Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO-7.66%19 127
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%23 934
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%23 114
LG CHEM LTD--.--%22 199
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%12 466
HENGYI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%6 632
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.