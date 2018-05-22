Covestro : Buyback programme

Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on issuer and content:
Name: Covestro AG
Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen
Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buyback programme
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052
Information relating to a buyback programme / 2. Tranche - 3. interim
announcement
From May 14 to May 18, 2018, a total number of 386,764 shares had been
acquired in the course of the 2. Tranche of the share buyback programme of
Covestro AG, Leverkusen ('Covestro' or 'the issuer'). Start of the 2.
Tranche of share buyback on May 04, 2018, was announced on May 03, 2018, in
accordance with Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected
by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform
of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
From May 14 to May 18, 2018, the total number of repurchased shares, the
weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily
basis, amounted to:
|
|
|
|
|Date
|Total number of
|Weighted average
|Aggregated volume
|
|repurchased shares
|price (EUR)
|(EUR)
|
|(number)
|
|
|14-05-2018
|81,271
|78.30100
|6,363,600.57
|15-05-2018
|78,222
|78.97530
|6,177,605.92
|16-05-2018
|85,971
|78.93380
|6,786,017.72
|17-05-2018
|66,160
|79.23170
|5,241,969.27
|18-05-2018
|75,140
|80.03030
|6,013,476.74
|Total
|386,764
|79.0732
|30,582,670.22
From May 04 to May 18, 2018, a total number of 996,733 shares had been
acquired in the course of the 2. Tranche of the share buyback programme of
Covestro AG.
From November 21, 2017 to May 18, 2018, a total number of 5,504,485 shares
had been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro
AG.
Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the
buyback programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under
www.covestro.com/en/investors.
Leverkusen, May 22, 2018
22.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de