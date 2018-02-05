Covestro : Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on issuer and content:
Name: Covestro AG
Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen
Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buyback programme
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Information relating to a buyback programme - interim announcement
Covestro AG (the 'issuer') finalizes repurchase of shares.
From January 29 to February 02, 2018, a total number of 328,351 shares had
been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG,
Leverkusen ('Covestro' or 'the issuer'). Start of share buyback on
November
21, 2017, was announced on November 20, 2017, in accordance with Art. 2 of
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected
by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform
of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
From January 29 to February 02, 2018, the total number of repurchased
shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out
on a daily basis, amounted to:
|
|
|
|
|Date
|Total number of
|Weighted average
|Aggregated volume
|
|repurchased shares
|price
|&#40;EUR&#41; &#40;EUR&#41;
|
|
|&#40;number&#41;
|
|29-01-2018
|64,705
|94.59460
|6,120,743.59
|30-01-2018
|65,179
|93.90750
|6,120,796.94
|31-01-2018
|65,156
|93.94100
|6,120,819.80
|01-02-2018
|65,934
|92.83250
|6,120,818.06
|02-02-2018
|67,377
|90.84430
|6,120,816.40
|Total
|328,351
|93.20512
|30,603,994.79
From November 21, 2017 to February 02, 2018, a total number of 3,278,906
shares had been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of
Covestro AG.
Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the
buyback programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of
Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the
issuer under
www.covestro.com/en/investors.
Leverkusen, February 05, 2018
