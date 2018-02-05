Log in
Covestro : Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated

02/05/2018 | 10:20am CET

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated

05.02.2018 / 10:14
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 2 &#40;3&#41; of Commission Delegated Regulation &#40;EU&#41; 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buyback programme

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Disclosure according to Art. 2 &#40;3&#41; of Commission Delegated Regulation &#40;EU&#41;
2016/1052

Information relating to a buyback programme - interim announcement

Covestro AG &#40;the 'issuer'&#41; finalizes repurchase of shares.

From January 29 to February 02, 2018, a total number of 328,351 shares had been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG, Leverkusen &#40;'Covestro' or 'the issuer'&#41;. Start of share buyback on November
21, 2017, was announced on November 20, 2017, in accordance with Art. 2 of Regulation &#40;EU&#41; 2016/1052.

The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange &#40;XETRA&#41;.

From January 29 to February 02, 2018, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

Date Total number of Weighted average Aggregated volume
repurchased shares price &amp;#40;EUR&amp;#41; &amp;#40;EUR&amp;#41;
&amp;#40;number&amp;#41;
29-01-2018 64,705 94.59460 6,120,743.59
30-01-2018 65,179 93.90750 6,120,796.94
31-01-2018 65,156 93.94100 6,120,819.80
01-02-2018 65,934 92.83250 6,120,818.06
02-02-2018 67,377 90.84430 6,120,816.40
Total 328,351 93.20512 30,603,994.79

From November 21, 2017 to February 02, 2018, a total number of 3,278,906 shares had been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the buyback programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 &#40;3&#41; of Commission
Delegated Regulation &#40;EU&#41; 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under
www.covestro.com/en/investors.

Leverkusen, February 05, 2018


05.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

651201  05.02.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=651201&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
