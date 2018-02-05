Covestro : Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback

05.02.2018 / 10:14

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buyback programme

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052

Information relating to a buyback programme - interim announcement

Covestro AG (the 'issuer') finalizes repurchase of shares.

From January 29 to February 02, 2018, a total number of 328,351 shares had been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG, Leverkusen ('Covestro' or 'the issuer'). Start of share buyback on November

21, 2017, was announced on November 20, 2017, in accordance with Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

From January 29 to February 02, 2018, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

Date Total number of Weighted average Aggregated volume repurchased shares price &#40;EUR&#41; &#40;EUR&#41; &#40;number&#41; 29-01-2018 64,705 94.59460 6,120,743.59 30-01-2018 65,179 93.90750 6,120,796.94 31-01-2018 65,156 93.94100 6,120,819.80 01-02-2018 65,934 92.83250 6,120,818.06 02-02-2018 67,377 90.84430 6,120,816.40 Total 328,351 93.20512 30,603,994.79

From November 21, 2017 to February 02, 2018, a total number of 3,278,906 shares had been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the buyback programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under

www.covestro.com/en/investors.

Leverkusen, February 05, 2018