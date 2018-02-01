Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Covestro    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO (1COV)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Covestro at the "Folien+Fahrzeug" conference on February 6 and 7, 2018: The car cockpit becomes individual and functional

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:15am CET

The development of film technologies for car interiors has made great progress in recent years. This is confirmed by the lectures held at the 'Folien+Fahrzeug' conference with an accompanying exhibition on February 6 and 7, 2018 in Hanover, Germany.

'Trends such as autonomous driving, networking and individualization pose entirely new challenges, but also offer great opportunities for the use of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane films,' explains Dirk Pophusen, film specialist at Covestro and technical director of the conference.

Seamlessly integrated 3D displays in large format
The number of displays and touchscreens in car interiors will increase drastically due to the progressing digitization and networking (connectivity) as well as the trend towards autonomous driving. Large-surface, three-dimensional screen designs that can be seamlessly integrated into the surfaces of instrument panels, center consoles, door and seat panels are a current trend.

What is also important is a high-contrast image and clearly legible information - even in adverse lighting conditions. Displays must not reflect light or dazzle (anti-glare). Covestro has developed Makrofol®HF, a two-stage curable film that can be formed over a large area and is especially suitable for the edging and trimming of such displays. Depending on the optical requirements, they can be adjusted from high gloss to fine matt and are resistant to chemicals and scratches.

Touch displays with a filigree 3D surface are a new application for Makrofol®films. They enable the driver to control the display and its functions simply by touching them without having to turn their eyes away from the road. This improves road safety.

Versatile possibilities with TPU films
In addition, Covestro will also be presenting the wide range of possible applications for films based on thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) in car interiors. Oliver Hennig, another Covestro film expert, will talk about the role they already play today and what opportunities are opening up for them in this respect in his presentation, 'The use of TPU films in vehicles - silent heroes'.

Platilon®TPU films from Covestro are present - although not always visible - in many parts of the car interior, such as textile laminates from roller blinds for sunroofs, as air chambers for lumbar supports of car seats or as foam shrouds for noise reduction components.

Decorative and lighting effects with flexible electronics
A new promising application is the so-called 'flexible electronics'. The elastic TPU films are equipped by film processors with electronic functions such as traces or sensor elements. 'LEDs can also be integrated. The resulting film build-ups can be formed into geometrically highly complex decorative parts that provide lighting effects,' says Hennig.

Flexible electronics based on TPU films could be used in electric vehicles for panel heating of large surface areas in car interiors and could replace the expensive exhaust air heating of traditional combustion engines. Hennig: 'With their extreme flexibility and good adhesion to textiles, TPU films offer the best prerequisites for integrating the required conductor path electronics into door panels, for example.'

About Covestro:
With 2016 sales of EUR 11.9 billion, Covestro is among the world's largest polymer companies. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, and electrical and electronics industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, health and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employs approximately 15,600 people (calculated as full-time equivalents) at the end of 2016.

Find more information at www.covestro.comand www.folien-fahrzeug.de.
Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CovestroGroup

Forward-looking statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro's public reports which are available at www.covestro.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Covestro AG published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:14:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COVESTRO
10:15a COVESTRO AT THE "FOLIEN+FAHRZEUG" CO : The car cockpit becomes individual and fu..
01/30 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. : - Covestro Chooses Emerson's Industrial IoT Solutions for..
01/29 COVESTRO : Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated
01/22 COVESTRO : Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated
01/18 COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
01/17 COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
01/15 POSITIVE IMPACT ON GROUP TAX RATE : Covestro expects positive effect from recent..
01/15 COVESTRO : Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated
01/12 COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
01/11 Bayer raises higher than expected 1.8 billion euros from Covestro placement
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/11 Bayer sells 10.4% stake in Covestro, raising ?1.8B
2017 Covestro AG 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 COVESTRO HAS A LUXURY PROBLEM : Are Special Dividends Around The Corner?
2017 Covestro AG (CVVTF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
2017 Reports Of The Demise Of Chemical Innovation Are Greatly Exaggerated
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 14 061 M
EBIT 2017 2 658 M
Net income 2017 1 814 M
Debt 2017 867 M
Yield 2017 2,40%
P/E ratio 2017 10,41
P/E ratio 2018 11,22
EV / Sales 2017 1,39x
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
Capitalization 18 747 M
Chart COVESTRO
Duration : Period :
Covestro Technical Analysis Chart | 1COV | DE0006062144 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 98,2 €
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Webster Thomas Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Fischer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO7.61%23 257
LG CHEM LTD--.--%28 483
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%22 605
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%21 920
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%13 446
HENGYI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%6 811
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.