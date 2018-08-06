Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Covestro    1COV   DE0006062144

COVESTRO (1COV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Maezio™ ˗ the new brand for strong, light and aesthetic composite materials: Covestro introduces brand name for thermoplastic composites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 10:11am CEST

Covestro is pushing ahead with developing and marketing its continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites (CFRTP) by introducing Maezio™ as brand name.

These innovative materials are set to tap into the growing demand worldwide for strong and light materials that contribute to resource conservation and energy efficiency. From mobility and electronics industries to consumer goods and medical products, OEMs and part suppliers can benefit from the high performance capabilities of advanced composites while enjoying cost-effective and scalable manufacturing solutions offered by Maezio™.

'The brand gives us a clear and strong identity to further expand our expertise in thermoplastic composites,' says David Hartmann, Co-CEO of CFRTP, one of the two Co-CEOs for CFRTP composites alongside Dr. Michael Schmidt. 'We believe the new brand can truly bring value to next-generation products across industries by delivering a combination of lightweight construction, specific strengths and finishes at a scale unreachable by advanced materials today.'

Material of tomorrow
The composite material of the future is based on continuous carbon or glass fibers impregnated with polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or other thermoplastic resins. From these components, Covestro produces uni-directional reinforced tapes and sheets at the production site in Markt Bibart in south Germany for further processing by customers. Being strong, light, and aesthetic, these components can be combined into an unlimited number of products, giving designers completely new creative opportunities.

So far a further propagation of advanced composites was hampered by lack of cost-effective and scalable manufacturing processes. Besides that it is difficult to integrate them into high-volume products. All of this is about to change with Maezio™ composites.

Suitable for mass production
They can be thermoformed with existing thermoforming tools at high yield rates and low cycle times. This is vital when manufacturing scales can be in the range of millions of parts per year. Other production technologies such as hybrid injection molding, automated UD tape laying and automated fiber placement can be easily integrated.

As thermoplastic composites, Maezio™ products can be recycled at the end of their useful life, making them 'a perfect example of what scalable and sustainable composite solutions look like in giving industries the material tools to push boundaries,' says Michael Schmidt.

Strong interest from many sectors
Maezio™ is attracting interest in such diverse segments as the electrical and electronics industry, the automotive business, household appliance manufacturers and furniture producers, medical technology, sports goods manufacturers, shoe producers and the luggage industry.

Haier, the world's largest white goods brand, has launched a state-of-the-art air conditioner under its Casarte brand, which utilizes Maezio™ for the main housing of the product. In the world of footwear, the composites have helped Chinese athletic wear startup Bmai to develop even lighter and stronger marathon shoes which benefit athletes and leisure runners alike.

About Covestro:
With 2017 sales of EUR 14.1 billion, Covestro is among the world's largest polymer companies. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, and electrical and electronics industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, health and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employs approximately 16,200 people (calculated as full-time equivalents) at the end of 2017.

Find more information at www.covestro.com.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/covestro

Forward-looking statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro's public reports which are available at www.covestro.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Covestro AG published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 08:10:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COVESTRO
10:11aMAEZIO™ ˗ THE NEW BRAND F : Covestro introduces brand name for thermo..
PU
08/03PROMOTION OF TWO STUDENT TEAMS AT TH : Covestro supports sustainable urban devel..
PU
08/02US POLYCARBONATES SHEETS BUSINESS SO : Covestro completes sale of US sheets busi..
PU
07/31COVESTRO : Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation..
EQ
07/27BASF Shares Tumble After 1st Half Earnings Miss Expectations
DJ
07/27COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
07/27Wintershall makes up for weaker specialty margins at BASF
RE
07/26PLANS TO INCREASE INVESTMENT FOR FUR : Covestro raises guidance after a strong s..
PU
07/25COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
07/24COVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Covestro AG ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26Covestro AG reports Q2 results 
06/28Covestro (COVTY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
05/25Covestro (COVTY) Presents At Berenberg Conference USA, May-24-2018 - Slidesho.. 
05/24DowDuPont's Polyurethane Dominance An Underappreciated Growth Driver 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 756 M
EBIT 2018 2 943 M
Net income 2018 2 074 M
Debt 2018 466 M
Yield 2018 3,17%
P/E ratio 2018 7,51
P/E ratio 2019 8,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 16 164 M
Chart COVESTRO
Duration : Period :
Covestro Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COVESTRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 102 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Steilemann Chief Executive Officer
Richard Pott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Toepfer Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Schäfer Chief Technology Officer
Petra Kronen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COVESTRO-7.22%19 068
LG CHEM LTD--.--%24 593
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%23 208
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%22 710
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%10 109
HENGYI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%5 485
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.