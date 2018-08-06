Maezio™ ˗ the new brand for strong, light and aesthetic composite materials: Covestro introduces brand name for thermoplastic composites

Covestro is pushing ahead with developing and marketing its continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites (CFRTP) by introducing Maezio™ as brand name.

These innovative materials are set to tap into the growing demand worldwide for strong and light materials that contribute to resource conservation and energy efficiency. From mobility and electronics industries to consumer goods and medical products, OEMs and part suppliers can benefit from the high performance capabilities of advanced composites while enjoying cost-effective and scalable manufacturing solutions offered by Maezio™.

'The brand gives us a clear and strong identity to further expand our expertise in thermoplastic composites,' says David Hartmann, Co-CEO of CFRTP, one of the two Co-CEOs for CFRTP composites alongside Dr. Michael Schmidt. 'We believe the new brand can truly bring value to next-generation products across industries by delivering a combination of lightweight construction, specific strengths and finishes at a scale unreachable by advanced materials today.'

Material of tomorrow

The composite material of the future is based on continuous carbon or glass fibers impregnated with polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or other thermoplastic resins. From these components, Covestro produces uni-directional reinforced tapes and sheets at the production site in Markt Bibart in south Germany for further processing by customers. Being strong, light, and aesthetic, these components can be combined into an unlimited number of products, giving designers completely new creative opportunities.

So far a further propagation of advanced composites was hampered by lack of cost-effective and scalable manufacturing processes. Besides that it is difficult to integrate them into high-volume products. All of this is about to change with Maezio™ composites.

Suitable for mass production

They can be thermoformed with existing thermoforming tools at high yield rates and low cycle times. This is vital when manufacturing scales can be in the range of millions of parts per year. Other production technologies such as hybrid injection molding, automated UD tape laying and automated fiber placement can be easily integrated.

As thermoplastic composites, Maezio™ products can be recycled at the end of their useful life, making them 'a perfect example of what scalable and sustainable composite solutions look like in giving industries the material tools to push boundaries,' says Michael Schmidt.

Strong interest from many sectors

Maezio™ is attracting interest in such diverse segments as the electrical and electronics industry, the automotive business, household appliance manufacturers and furniture producers, medical technology, sports goods manufacturers, shoe producers and the luggage industry.

Haier, the world's largest white goods brand, has launched a state-of-the-art air conditioner under its Casarte brand, which utilizes Maezio™ for the main housing of the product. In the world of footwear, the composites have helped Chinese athletic wear startup Bmai to develop even lighter and stronger marathon shoes which benefit athletes and leisure runners alike.

About Covestro:

With 2017 sales of EUR 14.1 billion, Covestro is among the world's largest polymer companies. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, and electrical and electronics industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, health and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employs approximately 16,200 people (calculated as full-time equivalents) at the end of 2017.

Find more information at www.covestro.com.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/covestro

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Covestro AG. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Covestro's public reports which are available at www.covestro.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.