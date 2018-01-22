CPH Chemie Papier : Perlen Packaging to acquire Sekoya of Brazil

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG Perlenring 1

Media release

Perlen Packaging to acquire Sekoya of Brazil

Perlen Packaging AG, the packaging division of the CPH Group, is to acquire a majority shareholding in Sekoya Indústria e Comércio Ltda. of Brazil. As well as representing Perlen Packaging in the Brazilian market, Sekoya maintains its own finishing plant.

Perlen, 22 January 2018 - Perlen Packaging AG, the packaging division of the CPH Group, is to acquire a 60% majority shareholding in Sekoya Indústria e Comércio Ltda. of Brazil, with retroactive effect from 1 January 2018. Sekoya, which was founded by its present owner

Wellington Branquinho in 2012, is Perlen Packaging's long-standing representative and

business partner for the Brazilian market; and the company will continue to be headed by Wellington Branquinho with his tried-and-trusted 12-strong team. The parties have agreed not to divulge the price of the sale transaction, whose formal closing is planned for the end of February.

In addition to its distribution activities, Sekoya also maintains its own finishing plant in Brazil which tailors film products to the specific needs of the region's pharmaceuticals customers, enabling Perlen Packaging to enhance its supplier flexibility and serve the Latin American market faster and more efficiently. Sekoya will also be moving to a new business location in Goiania in the next few months to permit further expansion. The emerging nations are a rapidly-growing market for pharmaceutical packaging films.

"We are delighted that Perlen Packaging will now have its own distribution company and finishing plant not only in North America but in Latin America, too," says Peter Schildknecht, CEO of the CPH Group. "Following our expansion in Asia, this acquisition marks a further major step in our packaging division's implementation of its global business strategy." Perlen

Packaging opened a new coatings plant in China two years ago to better serve the Asian pharmaceuticals market.

About CPH

CPH is an internationally active and diversified industrial group which is headquartered in Switzerland. The CPH Group develops, manufactures and distributes chemical products, wood-based paper and pharmaceutical packaging films. The Group and its subsidiaries maintain eight production facilities in Switzerland, Germany, the USA, Bosnia-Herzegovina and China. The shares of the Group's holding company CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG are listed on the SIX

Swiss Exchange (ticker: CPHN).

About Perlen Packaging

Perlen Packaging, the packaging division of the CPH Group, manufactures a comprehensive and innovative range of PVC monofilms and coated PVdC barrier films for the pharmaceuticals industry. The company is one of the world's three biggest suppliers of coated films. Its powder inhaler, which was launched in 2017, has already won several packaging awards.

