Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  CPH Chemie Papier Holding AG    CPHN   CH0001624714

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

CPH Chemie Papier : Perlen Packaging to acquire Sekoya of Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2018 | 07:09am CET

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG Perlenring 1

CH-6035 Perlen / Switzerland Phone +41 41 455 8000www.cph.ch/ Ticker CPHN

Media release

Perlen Packaging to acquire Sekoya of Brazil

Perlen Packaging AG, the packaging division of the CPH Group, is to acquire a majority shareholding in Sekoya Indústria e Comércio Ltda. of Brazil. As well as representing Perlen Packaging in the Brazilian market, Sekoya maintains its own finishing plant.

Perlen, 22 January 2018 - Perlen Packaging AG, the packaging division of the CPH Group, is to acquire a 60% majority shareholding in Sekoya Indústria e Comércio Ltda. of Brazil, with retroactive effect from 1 January 2018. Sekoya, which was founded by its present owner

Wellington Branquinho in 2012, is Perlen Packaging's long-standing representative and

business partner for the Brazilian market; and the company will continue to be headed by Wellington Branquinho with his tried-and-trusted 12-strong team. The parties have agreed not to divulge the price of the sale transaction, whose formal closing is planned for the end of February.

In addition to its distribution activities, Sekoya also maintains its own finishing plant in Brazil which tailors film products to the specific needs of the region's pharmaceuticals customers, enabling Perlen Packaging to enhance its supplier flexibility and serve the Latin American market faster and more efficiently. Sekoya will also be moving to a new business location in Goiania in the next few months to permit further expansion. The emerging nations are a rapidly-growing market for pharmaceutical packaging films.

"We are delighted that Perlen Packaging will now have its own distribution company and finishing plant not only in North America but in Latin America, too," says Peter Schildknecht, CEO of the CPH Group. "Following our expansion in Asia, this acquisition marks a further major step in our packaging division's implementation of its global business strategy." Perlen

Packaging opened a new coatings plant in China two years ago to better serve the Asian pharmaceuticals market.

Contacts

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG

Dr. Peter Schildknecht, CEO, +41 41 455 8757,[email protected]

Christian Weber, Head of Corporate Communications, +41 41 455 8751,[email protected]

CPH Group: media release on the acquisition of Sekoya issued 22 January 2018

Page 1 / 2

About CPH

CPH is an internationally active and diversified industrial group which is headquartered in Switzerland. The CPH Group develops, manufactures and distributes chemical products, wood-based paper and pharmaceutical packaging films. The Group and its subsidiaries maintain eight production facilities in Switzerland, Germany, the USA, Bosnia-Herzegovina and China. The shares of the Group's holding company CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG are listed on the SIX

Swiss Exchange (ticker: CPHN).

About Perlen Packaging

Perlen Packaging, the packaging division of the CPH Group, manufactures a comprehensive and innovative range of PVC monofilms and coated PVdC barrier films for the pharmaceuticals industry. The company is one of the world's three biggest suppliers of coated films. Its powder inhaler, which was launched in 2017, has already won several packaging awards.

This release contains future-oriented statements about CPH that are subject to risk and uncertainties. These statements reflect the management's opinions at the time of the release's compilation, but they may deviate from actual future events.

CPH Group: media release on the acquisition of Sekoya issued 22 January 2018

Page 2 / 2

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:09:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPH CHEMIE PAPIER HOLDING
07:09a CPH CHEMIE PAPIER : Perlen Packaging to acquire Sekoya of Brazil
2017 CPH CHEMIE PAPIER : Zeochem to acquire Armar
2017 CPH CHEMIE PAPIER : Paper Division to acquire Papierfabrik Utzenstorf AG's paper..
2017 CPH CHEMIE PAPIER : 2017 first-half-year results
2017 CPH CHEMIE PAPIER : Branding changes for Swiss packaging group
2017 CPH CHEMIE PAPIER : Chemistry and Packaging sharpen brand profiles
2017CPH CHEMIE PAPIER HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
2017 CPH CHEMIE PAPIER : Zeochem merges its Swiss-based companies
2017 CPH CHEMIE PAPIER HOLDING AG : Dividend payable from reserves or sale of assets
2017 CPH CHEMIE PAPIER : Result of business year 2016
More news
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 455 M
EBIT 2017 1,30 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 90,6 M
Yield 2017 1,01%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,05x
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
Capitalization 387 M
Chart CPH CHEMIE PAPIER HOLDING
Duration : Period :
CPH Chemie Papier Holding Technical Analysis Chart | CPHN | CH0001624714 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CPH CHEMIE PAPIER HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Schildknecht Chief Executive Officer & IR Contact
Peter Schaub Chairman
Richard Unterhuber Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Mauro Gabella Director
Tamer Talaat Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPH CHEMIE PAPIER HOLDING AG15.78%402
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ4.21%17 877
STORA ENSO OYJ7.64%14 021
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 629
FIBRIA CELULOSE10.95%9 166
OJI HOLDINGS CORP1.97%7 101
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.