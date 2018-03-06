Log in
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC.
CPI Aerostructures to Host 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call on March 22

03/06/2018

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®”) (NYSE American:CVU) announced that it will issue its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017 before the market open on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

CPI Aero’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Douglas McCrosson, and Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Palazzolo, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results that morning at 8:30 am Eastern Time.  To participate in the live call, please dial 844-378-6486 in the United States or 412-542-4181 from international locations at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the CPI Aero call. 

The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the CPI Aero website. Webcast participants should also access the live stream approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.  For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will be available on the CPI Aero website within an hour of the conclusion of the live call.

About CPI Aero
CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and Form 10-Q for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, and September 30, 2017.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO

  
Contact: 
  
Vincent Palazzolo Investor Relations Counsel:
Chief Financial Officer LHA Investor Relations
CPI Aero Sanjay M. Hurry
(631) 586-5200 (212) 838-3777
www.cpiaero.com[email protected]
 www.lhai.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
