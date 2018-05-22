CRA International : Announces New Online Trading Platform

CRA provides greater efficiency for natural fibre exchange

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced its Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice has teamed with Wools of New Zealand Ltd (WNZ) and Alliance Group to launch an independent online trading platform, the Natural Fibre Exchange (NFX). CRA has developed the NFX trading platform and will manage the trading events as the Trading Manager. The successful inaugural NFX trading event took place earlier today, May 22.

“We’re pleased to work with industry leaders in wool and other natural fibers to establish an efficient online platform,” said Brad Miller, Vice President and Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice Leader. “Similar to CRA’s other trading platforms for agricultural products including GlobalDairyTrade and CranberryAuction, NFX provides a trusted and transparent selling and buying marketplace.”

About NFX

CRA operates the bi-weekly NFX trading events. All products in a trading event are on offer simultaneously over multiple rounds of bidding, continuing until there is a round with no new bids. For more information or to register go to the NFX Information Site at www.naturalfibreexchange.com.

About CRA International, Inc. and its Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice

CRA is a global consulting firm specializing in litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice offers businesses, governments, bidders, and other market participants extensive experience in auction and market design, implementation, monitoring, and participation. More information about CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice is available at www.trading.crai.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005777/en/