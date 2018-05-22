CRA International : Announces New Online Trading Platform

CRA
International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic,
financial, and management consulting services, today announced its
Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice has teamed with Wools of New
Zealand Ltd (WNZ) and Alliance Group to launch an independent online
trading platform, the Natural Fibre Exchange (NFX). CRA has developed
the NFX trading platform and will manage the trading events as the
Trading Manager. The successful inaugural NFX trading event took place
earlier today, May 22.
“We’re pleased to work with industry leaders in wool and other natural
fibers to establish an efficient online platform,” said Brad Miller,
Vice President and Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice Leader.
“Similar to CRA’s other trading platforms for agricultural products
including GlobalDairyTrade and CranberryAuction, NFX provides a trusted
and transparent selling and buying marketplace.”
About NFX
CRA operates the bi-weekly NFX trading events. All products in a trading
event are on offer simultaneously over multiple rounds of bidding,
continuing until there is a round with no new bids. For more information
or to register go to the NFX Information Site at www.naturalfibreexchange.com.
About CRA International, Inc. and its Auctions & Competitive Bidding
Practice
CRA is a global consulting firm specializing in litigation,
regulatory, financial, and management consulting. CRA advises
clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and
regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical
business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients
have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and
industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems.
Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed
information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name
of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com.
CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice offers businesses,
governments, bidders, and other market participants extensive experience
in auction and market design, implementation, monitoring, and
participation. More information about CRA’s Auctions & Competitive
Bidding Practice is available at www.trading.crai.com.
