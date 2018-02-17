Log in
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store : Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Conference Call On The Internet

02/17/2018 | 03:51am CET

LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ('Cracker Barrel' or the 'Company') (CBRL) will provide an online, real-time Webcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 20, 2018beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Company management will discuss financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended January 26, 2018.

The live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section on the Company's website at investor.crackerbarrel.com on February 20, 2018beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. An online replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Timeand continue through March 7, 2018.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) was established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn. and operates 649 Cracker Barrel locations and six Holler & Dash Biscuit House locations across 45 states.

CBRL - F

Investor Contact:

Adam Hanan

(615) 443-9887

Media Contact:

Janella Escobar

(615) 235-4618

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2018 02:50:05 UTC.

