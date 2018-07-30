Cranswick : AGM Statement

Cranswick plc ('Cranswick' or the 'Company')

Result of 2018 Annual General Meeting

Cranswick (CWK.L), the UK food producer, announces that at its 2018 Annual General Meeting, held on 30th July 2018, all resolutions were duly passed. Proxy figures have been uploaded on to the Company's investor website at https://cranswick.plc.uk/shareholder-information/agm-details

The resolutions will be submitted for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

For enquiries:

Steven Glover, Company Secretary +44 (0) 1482 372 000