Cranswick plc

CRANSWICK PLC (CWK)
Cranswick : AGM Statement

0
07/30/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

Cranswick plc ('Cranswick' or the 'Company')

Result of 2018 Annual General Meeting

Cranswick (CWK.L), the UK food producer, announces that at its 2018 Annual General Meeting, held on 30th July 2018, all resolutions were duly passed. Proxy figures have been uploaded on to the Company's investor website at https://cranswick.plc.uk/shareholder-information/agm-details

The resolutions will be submitted for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

For enquiries:

Steven Glover, Company Secretary +44 (0) 1482 372 000

Disclaimer

Cranswick plc published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 14:36:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 524 M
EBIT 2019 96,0 M
Net income 2019 73,9 M
Finance 2019 28,7 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 22,56
P/E ratio 2020 21,34
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capitalization 1 671 M
Cranswick plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CRANSWICK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 34,0  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Hartley Couch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Thomas Peter Davey Executive Chairman
Mark Bottomley Finance Director & Executive Director
Steven Derek Esom Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jim Brisby Executive Director & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRANSWICK PLC-0.99%2 188
NESTLÉ-2.91%250 638
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-22.51%73 736
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.23%63 826
DANONE-3.37%52 427
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY18.79%26 679
